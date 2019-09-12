Fears Nachawati Opioid Litigation Trial Lawyers Encouraged by Purdue Pharma Settlement Talks

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers for Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm are welcoming new developments in historic litigation against Big Pharma companies over damages caused by the reckless marketing and distribution of highly addictive opioid-based painkillers.

With a team of nationally respected trial lawyers with expertise in multidistrict litigation against pharmaceutical companies, the firm is actively involved in litigation on the behalf of states, regional governments, public hospitals and other public entities that have been ravaged by the opioid epidemic.

"First and foremost, the priority is to bring relief to the communities that have been blindsided by the reckless distribution of these highly addictive drugs and continue to suffer," said Fears Nachawati partner Bryan Fears. "A genuine and meaningful settlement will get help to these communities faster than trials and appeals."

"Last month's important verdict against Johnson & Johnson in Oklahoma set the stage for the first bellwether trial in federal multidistrict litigation later this year," said firm partner Majed Nachawati. "Unlike the Oklahoma trial, which was decided by a judge, the next series of trials will be heard by juries made up of members of the community who have almost certainly been directly impacted by this public health crisis. That could result in even larger awards for damages caused by these defendants."

"Despite their protests and finger-pointing, manufacturers like Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family are now aware that they have a unique responsibility to prevent the diversion of controlled substances, and they failed to do so with opioids," said firm attorney Jonathan Novak. "It's time for Big Pharma to stop attempting to lay blame on others in the pharmaceutical supply chain for an epidemic that will have repercussions felt for generations."

Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals and businesses in cases involving environmental and water contamination litigation, public entities, private entities, mass torts, drug and medical device cases, wrongful death, and products liability. For more information, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

Media Contact:

Robert Tharp

800-559-4534

Robert@androvett.com

SOURCE Fears Nachawati Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.fnlawfirm.com

