Fears Nachawati Trial Attorneys Earn Best Lawyers in America Honors

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four trial lawyers with Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm have earned recognition in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America, the oldest and one of the most respected peer-review attorney guides in the nation.

Firm co-founders Bryan Fears and Majed Nachawati received repeat honors for their litigation expertise, while attorneys Jonathan Novak and Brice Burris were selected for Best Lawyers' inaugural "Ones to Watch" list, which recognizes professional excellence of attorneys early in their careers.

Mr. Fears and Mr. Nachawati represent clients in a range of litigation and have built a nationally respected law firm known for leading roles in important, high-stakes lawsuits. The firm's expertise includes catastrophic personal injury litigation, as well as nationally prominent multidistrict litigation (MDL) targeting manufacturers of dangerous products, defective medical devices, cancer-causing talc products and highly addictive prescription opioids.

"We work hard to obtain justice for those harmed by powerful interests that can't or won't accept responsibility for the damage they've caused," said Mr. Nachawati. "We're grateful our peers respect our hard work and supported us for these honors."

A former U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration litigator, Mr. Novak is nationally respected for his trial expertise against pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors and retailers that have flooded communities with addictive prescription opioids. Mr. Burris has an active caseload on behalf of those injured by dangerous products through negligence.

"Jonathan and Brice are passionate, effective lawyers who care deeply about their clients," said Mr. Fears. "We're proud of the work they've done to uphold this law firm's values and highest standards."

Every year Best Lawyers chooses its honorees based upon a review of lawyers nominated by peers who share a practice focus, with final selections made by the Best Lawyers research team.

Dallas-based Fears | Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals, businesses and governmental entities in litigation, including civil sex abuse and sexual assault claims, business interruption claims arising from the coronavirus (COVID-19) and other natural disasters, serious personal injury and wrongful death, and mass torts arising from environmental damage and water contamination, as well as defective drug and medical device litigation. For more information, visit: https://www.fnlawfirm.com/ .

Media Contact:

Robert Tharp

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Fears Nachawati Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.fnlawfirm.com

