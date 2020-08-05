Fears Nachawati Trial Lawyer Gale Pearson Appointed to Leadership Role in Pound Civil Justice Institute

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fears Nachawati Law Firm is proud to announce that trial lawyer and firm senior counsel Gale Pearson has been appointed to a leadership position in the Pound Civil Justice Institute, a national legal think tank devoted to providing support for the U.S. civil justice system and state and federal appellate courts.

Ms. Pearson, a longtime supporter of the Washington, D.C.-based organization, was appointed by the institute's membership to serve as secretary.

"I'm proud to be involved in the Pound Institute and the vital work this organization is doing to strengthen our courts," Ms. Pearson said. "More than ever, it's important that our judges have the necessary tools and support to succeed."

A veteran trial lawyer, Ms. Pearson has been a trailblazer in litigation on behalf of communities whose drinking water has been contaminated by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) known as "forever chemicals."

"We built Fears Nachawati to provide a voice for individuals and a level playing field against powerful corporate interests. A healthy and unbiased civil justice system is critical to achieving that goal," said firm co-founder Majed Nachawati. "The Pound Institute provides important resources to ensure that our courts are equipped to respond to the complexities of today's rapidly evolving business and legal landscape."

The Pound Civil Justice Institute operates like a think tank for appellate court judges and provides an unbiased forum for leading scholarship addressing complicated and challenging issues facing the judiciary, including access to justice, open courts and areas where contemporary issues like race, education, women's rights and the #MeToo movement intersect with the law.

"Our firm is committed to taking leadership roles in the communities we serve and in professional legal organizations like the Pound Institute," said firm co-founder Bryan Fears. "Our judicial system is the envy of the world, and we are proud to devote our time and expertise to supporting our courts."

Dallas-based Fears Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals and businesses in cases involving environmental and water contamination litigation, public entities, private entities, mass torts, drug and medical device cases, wrongful death, and products liability. For more information, visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

