Feature Film Producer, Emma McGill, Takes on New Role as Chief Operating Officer at Marketing Firm

The announcement comes as Green Gate seeks to expand its impact through the depth and breadth of services offered to new and existing clients. CEO Katherine Branch said, "It's been a challenging year for small businesses across the country. But, we are grateful that Green Gate has been able to weather the storm and keep our commitments to clients – many of whom are thought leaders, nonprofits, and progressive faith organizations, whose communities depend on them. We recently celebrated our sixth year in business. We've assembled a talented team, developed award-winning work, seen consistent growth, and established long-term relationships with incredible clients. Even greater things are ahead, and I'm really excited to pursue this next phase of growth over the coming years."

McGill comes to Green Gate as a producer and entertainment executive with over ten years of feature film production experience. Most recently, she was the Director of Production at film finance and production company, Black Label Media. During her tenure, she established and maintained the production division's operational infrastructure and served as Associate Producer on nine films, including Sicario and 12 Strong. McGill has extensive experience collaborating between creative and logistics teams, supervising multiple projects in different stages through delivery, and creating, implementing, and overseeing operations, policies, and practices.

"Though I don't come from a marketing background, the operational challenges I see are parallel. These are deadline-driven creative businesses with a lot of moving parts. My job is to help teams work efficiently, communicate effectively, and ensure that our efforts serve our highest purpose. What I exercised in my film career was a core belief in authenticity, a love of storytelling, and a commitment to getting it right. Ultimately, I want to do meaningful work that brings value to the world. I see that opportunity at Green Gate, and I'm so excited for the journey."

McGill will oversee business operations, optimize the company's infrastructure, and streamline delivery systems of products and services to clients.

"Emma has the right combination of skills and experience needed to help us evolve," said Branch. "She shares our enthusiasm for the future of the business and brings confidence and charisma along with immense talent and drive. She's a much-needed addition to our growing team."

About Green Gate

Founded in 2014, Green Gate is an award-winning, woman-owned marketing agency located in Atlanta, GA. Green Gate works closely with its clients to develop brands, design creative solutions, and create custom marketing strategies that transform their organizations and deepen audience engagement. Services include brand strategy, visual brand identity, marketing strategy and planning, campaign development and creation, video production, and publication design.

