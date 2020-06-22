Feature Film "Social Distance" Completes Production from Quarantine

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the rest of Hollywood is making plans to safely start making movies again in the wake of a pandemic, Koa Aloha Media has wrapped production of a feature film produced at a distance.

This thriller is a one-of-a-kind production – It was filmed entirely while filmmakers and actors were in their own isolation, during the quarantine period from April to June.

Gil Oldman Jr. (Vernon Wells) sets his public relations team straight as they try to save the reputation of Dreamscape Cruise Lines in Social Distance. Stork Winters (Jed Rowen) seeks answers from Ken Fogler (Jason Kartalian) and Henry Crandall (Justin P. Warren) in Social Distance.

The story of SOCIAL DISTANCE is this: During the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020, a group of six individuals find the weight of isolation pushing them to the brink of insanity as they find themselves consumed with the pressure of work and the threat of sickness. The group is attempting to salvage a cruise line's reputation after the company is blamed for bringing the coronavirus into the United States on one of its cruise ships. Each must battle the destructive demons of isolation, addiction, conspiracies, and jealousy.

The movie is written and directed by B. Luciano Barsuglia. It stars Vernon Wells (The Road Warrior, Commando), Jed Rowen (The Ghastly Love of Johnny X), Rachel Riley (Enigma), Kasey Brown (Green Room) and has a strong supporting class.

"We believe this is the first time anything like this has been done," states Barsuglia. "The movie was directed entirely through video conferences, and the actors had to become filmmakers to shoot each of their own scenes."

Barsuglia also reveals that post-production has been happening throughout the process as well, and the movie SOCIAL DISTANCE is almost ready for the public. But is the world ready? The movie mirrors many of the themes and difficulties people have been experiencing during these trying months.

