Feature Film "Social Distance" Sets November 21 Release Date

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic thriller "Social Distance" gets a worldwide release on November 21 from Koa Aloha Media.

"Social Distance" is a voyeuristic look into the lives of six people working from home while in quarantine during the 2020 pandemic. Each must battle the destructive demons of isolation, addiction, jealousy, and conspiracy.

Gil Oldman Jr. (Vernon Wells) and Stork Winters (Jed Rowen) in Social Distance (Left to Right) Jess (Rachel Riley), Stork (Jed Rowen), Carol (Christine Ashley McGee), Dave (Sean Patrick Mcgee), Alexus (Tasha Tacosa), and Jared (Zan Alda) in Social Distance.

The movie will be released in more than 100 markets worldwide on VOD, DVD and Blu-Ray on November 21, 2020. VOD outlets include iTunes, Amazon, Google, YouTube, Vudu, and Vmeo.

This thriller is a one-of-a-kind production – It was filmed entirely while filmmakers and actors were in their own isolation, during the quarantine period from April to June.

The process of making this movie was very non-traditional. During the 2020 pandemic, a group of veteran filmmakers and actors came together to create from afar. At times, the visual effects within "Social Distance" give the feeling of a video conference, a live stream, a computer screen, or a webcam. However, it was not filmed as a "video conferencing" movie. The actors were directed through video conferencing and each segment of the movie was recorded separately and pieced together. While it may not feel like it, "Social Distance" is an effects heavy film.

The movie is written and directed by B. Luciano Barsuglia. It stars Vernon Wells (The Road Warrior, Commando), Jed Rowen (The Ghastly Love of Johnny X), Rachel Riley (Enigma), Kasey Brown (Green Room) and has a strong supporting cast.



"When I first wrote the screenplay, I was worried that I might have taken a few too many creative liberties and it might look overly exaggerated," says Barsuglia. "In retrospect, the finished film feels more like a reflection of reality than I could have anticipated."



The movie has been finding success on the independent festival circuit winning nine awards to-date, including a Best Actor nod for Vernon Wells at the NYC Indie Film Awards.



Up next, Koa Aloha Media is in production for their next project, "The Electric Man," which is about a man who experiences a 12,000 volt shock, sending his life into a psychedelic blur of reality and fantasy in this science fiction drama. This movie stars "Social Distance" alums Jed Rowen and Rachel Riley, who will be joined by Tom Sizemore. More information can be found at http://theelectricmanmovie.com.

