Featured "Two Doors Down" Painting Compilation Exhibiting At Chase Contemporary Gallery April 4th - 28th In New York City

NEW YORK, March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Casselman & Hallie Hart will be presenting their "Two Doors Down" exhibition at Chase Contemporary Gallery (521 W 23rd Street / New York, NY) opening April 4th and ending on April 28th.

Stanley Casselman's "Liquid" paintings specifically are acrylic on polyester screen and then sprayed with silver nitrate. The process of applying the silver nitrate is called spray chrome. Silver nitrate is what's on the back of a mirror. The influence for using the process came from two other artists, Jason Martin and Anselm Reyle who've been incorporating it into their practices for about half a dozen years.

"My practice is process based. I embrace accident, random occurrence and I'm far more interested in what 'we' as humanity don't know vs. what we already do. I like to think of it as the leading edge of knowledge, the known vs. the unknown. And specifically, to my practice I'm interested in what's visually new, what hasn't been done before and more importantly where the experience of color, line and form can take the viewer," said Stanley Casselman

The type of work that Hallie Hart is displaying is abstract expressionism.

"The twist is that I stain unprimed canvases with only the use of my hands, leaving each piece with a common thread, that of a three-dimensional feel with a soft elegance," said Hallie Hart. "I have been painting with just the use of my hands for 15 years, when I was younger, I heard of a famous painter by the name of Jackson Pollock and I was amazed by his technique of working around the canvas on the floor."

Aligning with Pollock in his conceptual and physical approach to picture making, Hallie chose to work on the floor over her canvases in order to have a wide-angle view of the overall painting. However, instead of Pollock's use of sticks and brushes to drip paint, Hallie decided to only use my hands to manipulate, flick, splatter or throw paint.

Calendar Listing

April 4th – 28th

Chase Contemporary Gallery

521 W 23rd Street

New York, NY. 10011

646-891-0067

Open to the general public

For more information about Stanley Casselman

Website: http://stanleycasselman.com/

For more information about Hallie Hart

Website: www.houseofhart.com

For all interviews please call Ryan McCormick of Goldman McCormick Public Relations at 516-901-1103 / 919-377-1200

SOURCE Hallie Hart

