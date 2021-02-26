Featuring Top 5 Vendors in the Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market Report | Competitive Landscape and Key Product Offerings | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global baby food and infant formula market has the potential to grow by USD 33.12 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Get a Free Sample Report Delivered Instantly

The report highlights key products offered by the top five vendors and their contribution to the overall growth of the market.

Baby Food and Infant Formula Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

New product launches will be crucial in driving the growth of the global baby food and infant formula market during the forecast period. Vendors in the market are introducing new and innovative products to stay competitive and expand their consumer base. The expansion of the product portfolio also helps vendors to differentiate themselves from each other based on product quality, innovation, brand awareness, product features, and product pricing. Thus, the increasing number of product launches is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"The increasing number of working mothers has been a prominent factor in will positively impact the market as well as the packaged foods & meats industry in the forthcoming years", says an analyst at Technavio.

Baby Food and Infant Formula Market: Competitive Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many players. Abbott Laboratories, Beingmate Co. Ltd., Danone SA, HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, and Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this baby food and infant formula market report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders and offers information on the competencies and capacities of these companies. The report also covers details on the market's competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies.

Top Five Vendors in the Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories operates its business through segments such as Established Pharmaceuticals Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The company offers a wide range of baby food and infant formula products under the EleCare, Similac, and PediaSure brands.

Beingmate Co. Ltd.

Beingmate Co. Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers several baby food and infant formula products under the categories of Beingmate Love Plus, Beingmate Green Love, Beingmate Red Love, among others.

Danone SA

Danone SA operates its business through segments such as Specialized Nutrition, Essential Dairy and Plant-Based Products, and Waters. The company offers a wide range of baby food and infant formula products under the Happy Family, SGM, Aptamil, Nutrilon, Bebilon, and Almiron ranges.

HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG

HiPP GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of baby food and infant formula products under the categories of HiPP Weaning Food, HiPP Milk Formula, and HiPP for Toddlers.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Food and Pharmaceuticals. The company offers products such as Meiji Step Raku raku Cube, Meiji Hohoemi RakuRaku Cube, and Meiji RakuRaku Milk infant formula products.

