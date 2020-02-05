Feb. 5 Less Cancer Workshop Focuses On Cancer Prevention On Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO:

Less Cancer, UVA Health, American University WHAT:

National Cancer Prevention Workshop WHERE:

Rayburn House Office Building, 45 Independence Ave SW



Room 2043-2055 WHEN:

February 5, 2020, 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Next Generation Choices Foundation, commonly known as "Less Cancer," is hosting a major, nationally-streamed educational workshop for legislators on Feb. 5 on Capitol Hill.

Featuring more than 25 cancer prevention speakers in five hours, the Workshop looks at topics such as screening, cancer disparities and inequities, PFAS, vaping, contaminants and childhood health policy and advocacy.

Less Cancer Founder and President Bill Couzens said, "The National Cancer Prevention Workshop is a unique platform on Capitol Hill to educate legislators about policies that will benefit their communities. Smart policies around prevention can reduce the cost of this disease to cancer victims, their families and our society."

The cancer prevention program is streamed live to a global targeted audience on the Less Cancer Facebook page so the content is shared with as many people as possible. The Office of Continuing Medical Education, University of Virginia School of Medicine is offering continuing education medical credits to attendees. Public health credit is provided by American University.

The Workshop is held in conjunction with the Feb. 4 National Cancer Prevention Day, also founded by Less Cancer and sponsored by Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.

SCHEDULE:

10:00 AM Welcome – Bill Couzens, Less Cancer Founder, Introduced by Katie Horvath, JD

Role of education in healthcare – Jann Balmer , PhD, RN, FACEHP, FAAN, FNAP

, PhD, RN, FACEHP, FAAN, FNAP Less Cancer Leadership Awards

Tim Pulliam



Megan Catalfamo

Aileen O'Brien Graef Speaker Award

Claudine Isaacs , MD

, MD Ronald B. Herberman , MD Speaker Award

Robert Kessel

PFAS Rural health – Rob Billot , JD

, JD Representative Chris Pappas



Representative Ro Khanna, JD

10:40 Vaping Progress, Updates, and Advertising – Melinda Ickes, PhD

Interviewed by Janie Heath, PhD, APRN-BC, FAAN, FNAP, FAANP

Representative Don Beyer, Introduced by Donna Eacho, MBA

11:00 Elsie Hillman Speaker Award

Governor Gretchen Whitmer , JD

, JD Representative Debbie Dingell , MS

11:15 John Dingell Disparities & Inequities Panel

Moderated by Jolynn Gardner, PhD, CHES

Disparities in Prevention Work – Sena Chehimi , MPH

– , MPH Lack of rural broadband access – Kelly Hirko , PhD, MPH

– , PhD, MPH Health Promotion, Nutrition, Preventative Medicine – Mi Stanley

HIV impact on cancer and populations at risk – Tom Uldrick , MD, MS

– , MD, MS Prevention Institute – Sena Chehimi , MPH

12:15 PM Break (lunch provided)

12:30 Healthy Town Initiative Panel – Traverse City, MI (lunch session)

Moderated by Jan Carney, MD

Rural health – Kelly Hirko, PhD, MPH

Kelly Hirko, PhD, MPH Connecting people with public health services and resources – Kathy LaRaia , MS

, MS Norte – Ty Schmidt

Community Health Initiative – Mi Stanley

– Representative Madeleine Dean , JD

1:30 Veronique Pittman Speaker

Rachel Madhur, Introduced by Jan Carney, MD

1:40 HPV-related cancers – Vik Sahasrabuddhe, MBBS, MPH, DrPH, Introduced by Tom Uldrick, MD, MS

PFAS – Doris C Brock, Introduced by Mindi Messmer, PG, CG

2:00 Contaminants Panel

Moderated by Miles O'Brien

Radon, second-hand smoke, and other pollutants – Ellen Hahn , PhD, RN, FAAN

, PhD, RN, FAAN PFOA and PFAS Contamination and Impact for high risk occupations – Mindi Messmer , PG, CG

, PG, CG Asbestos Impact for Military and other high risk occupations – Linda Reinstein

2:50 Closing – Bill Couzens

About Less Cancer

Founded in 2004, the Next Generation Choices Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity known more widely as "Less Cancer." The organization works to educate the public, create proactive public policies, and offer continuing education credit to physicians, nurses, and public health professionals regarding cancer, over 50 percent of which are preventable. Less Cancer signifies a new paradigm for addressing cancer, one focused on prevention. This is a departure from previous treatment-focused approaches, which focus on beating, conquering, or curing cancer. Website for more information is www.lesscancer.org.

MEDIA CONTACT: Colleen Robar, 313-207-5960, crobar@robarpr.com

SOURCE Less Cancer

