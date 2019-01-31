Feb. 6 Less Cancer Workshop Focuses On Cancer Prevention On Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Next Generation Choices Foundation, commonly known as "Less Cancer," is hosting a major, nationally-streamed educational workshop for legislators on Feb. 6 on Capitol Hill.

Featuring more than 25 cancer prevention speakers in five hours, the Workshop looks at topics such as screening, cancer disparities and inequities, chemicals and childhood health policy and advocacy.

Less Cancer Board Chair Donna Eacho said, "The National Cancer Prevention Workshop is a unique platform on Capitol Hill to educate legislators about policies that will benefit their communities. Smart policies around prevention can reduce the cost of this disease to cancer victims, their families and our society."

A highlight of the event will be the presentation of Speaker Awards to Former New Hampshire District 24 House of Representatives Member Mindi Messmer, Associate Director for Minority Health and Health Disparities Research, Associate Dean for Community Health & Outreach, and Professor of Oncology at Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at Georgetown University Medical Center Dr. Lucile Adams-Campbell and California District 17 US. House of Representative Member Ro Khanna.

"Traditionally we do not think of physicians, nurses and public health professionals as teachers," said Bill Couzens, founder and president of Less Cancer, "However, they are the most qualified as they have the scientific and medical backgrounds to educate their patients, families and communities."

The cancer prevention program is streamed live to a global targeted audience on the Less Cancer Facebook page so the content is shared with as many people as possible. The Office of Continuing Medical Education, University of Virginia School of Medicine is offering continuing education medical credits to attendees. Public health credit is provided by American University.

The Workshop is held in conjunction with the Feb. 4 National Cancer Prevention Day, also founded by Less Cancer and sponsored by Congresswoman Debbie Dingell.

For a complete program of Workshop activities, visit www.lesscancer.org.

WHO: Less Cancer

WHAT: National Cancer Prevention Workshop

WHERE: Rayburn Office Building, Room 2043-2044

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

About Less Cancer

Founded in 2004, the Next Generation Choices Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity known more widely as "Less Cancer." The organization works to educate the public, create proactive public policies, and offer continuing education credit to physicians, nurses, and public health professionals regarding cancer, over 50 percent of which are preventable. Less Cancer signifies a new paradigm for addressing cancer, one focused on prevention. This is a departure from previous treatment-focused approaches, which focus on beating, conquering, or curing cancer. Website for more information is www.lesscancer.org.

