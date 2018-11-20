FEBC: Getting a Great Deal on This Year's Black Friday Sales May Be About More Than Just a Price Tag

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a certain satisfaction that can come with finding the best deal around. Getting a great deal is really important to people because they want to feel like the money spent was worth it. Soon one of the best deal periods is coming up, and getting an earlier start each year. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company that offers everyday discounts and services for personal wellness, says that getting a great deal may be as good as saving some money while still getting access to a useful or wanted item.

Some places start on their Black Friday sales as early as the first of November now. Some of that is due to the backlash of starting Black Friday deals earlier and earlier the day of, to the point that they started on the night of Thanksgiving. Being spread out through the entire month puts less stress on employees and buyers alike. It's also important to keep in mind that going over a set budget because of "good deals" isn't actually a good deal in the end because of the damage it can cause financially. "Not everyone is ready to get up at 3 a.m. to go bargain hunting, even if there are some great deals to be had," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC.

Even if deals aren't currently going on in some stores, many are putting out their flyers to show what they will be marking down. Stores like Target and Walmart have great deals on electronics, often buying extra inventory to sell specifically for Black Friday. But getting a good deal on stuff doesn't have to be limited to Black Friday. FEBC members can look forward to discounts on everyday items and services, such as groceries and entertainment. "We want to help our members achieve personal and financial wellness. That's why we're so committed to offering relevant services to them," said Martinez.

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members as well as to provide a variety of wellness services.

