February 28th is Metamour Day!

BALTIMORE, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In consensual non-monogamy (CNM) a metamour is your partner's other partner(s) with whom you are not romantically or sexually involved. This holiday is meant to foster positive relationships between non-monogamous people and their metamours, whatever that might look like. It's about communal appreciation within our family structures, rather than forced compersion (the opposite of "jealousy" or a positive emotional reaction to a loved one's other relationship). Metamour Day is an opportunity to celebrate the unique and special relationships between metamours!

"As societal relationships evolve and non-monogamy becomes more common, the traditional nuclear family structure is undergoing changes in configuration," says Keira Harbison, Vice-Chair of NCSF. "Metamours can and sometimes do take on important family roles such as cohabitors and parental figures."

NCSF believes it is important to honor and appreciate the special role a metamour has in your partners' lives and your own life. As a non-monogamous person, it is worthwhile to acknowledge that relationship in order to continue to demonstrate the supportive and beneficial impact of non-monogamy on our collective lives.

Please join NCSF (ncsfreedom.org) in celebrating Metamour Day this year. Check out the Metamour Day web page to find more information and resources about what you can do to participate!

Contact: Susan Wright, NCSF Spokesperson

susan@ncsfreedom.org

https://ncsfreedom.org/metamour-day-2/

SOURCE National Coalition for Sexual Freedom

