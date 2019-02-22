"These are all good suggestions," said Jing Struve, the CEO of Farlong, a California company which develops condition-specific supplements, including Heart Advanced Support with NotoGinseng Extract (≥85% notoginseng total saponins). "But our supplements, which are based on traditional Chinese remedies that have been used for almost 2,000 years, can also play a role."

Struve said Farlong's Heart Advanced Support with NotoGinseng Extract is made specifically to keep the heart healthy and maintain the cardiovascular system. It contains 200 mg of highly concentrated pharmaceutical-grade notoginseng extract that is standardized to contain a minimum of 85% saponins including Notoginsenoside R1, Ginsenoside Rb1, Rg1, Rd, Re, Rb2, etc.

"Some studies have indicated that NotoGinseng can help reduce chest pain caused by heart disease," Struve said.

Other Farlong condition-specific supplements that will help people with health issues include:

InnerPure Weight Management, which is an herbal supplement that helps consumers control weight, reinforce vital energy and cleanse toxins from the body. It also promotes normal bowel movements and tonifies skin.

Brain Advanced Support with Breviscapine (≥90% scutellarin), which was developed to improve memory, clarity, focus and cognitive function.

Farlong has developed more than 20 condition-specific dietary supplements that address joint problems, brain and heart health, digestion issues and the immune system. Its professional staff specializes in pharmaceutical and medical research and development, acupuncture, and science. All Farlong products are made under GMP standards.

"During American Heart Month, we at Farlong urge everyone to think about their life choices and how they may affect their heart's health," Struve said. "If you are eating too much junk food, change your eating habits. You can also take walks to get more active. Do what you need to do to get healthy. We can help."

