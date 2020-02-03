February is for sweethearts at Biltmore

For Downton Abbey lovers Downton Abbey: The Exhibition comes to a close on April 7, 2020. Don't miss this immersive experience that transports guests to the world of the Crawley family and those who served them. From Mrs. Patmore's kitchen, the family's dining room, to more than 50 costumes from the series' run, the exhibition is a detailed look at the post-Edwardian era as depicted in the series.

Enter now through Feb. 16, 2020, for your chance to win Downton Abbey: The Exhibition Getaway to Biltmore. The winner and one guest will enjoy a two-night stay at our four-star Inn on Biltmore Estate; admission to Biltmore House and Gardens; admission to Downton Abbey: The Exhibition at two estate locations; Afternoon Tea at The Inn; "Through the Servants Eyes" Specialty Guided Tour in Biltmore House; wine tasting at the Winery; a $100 Biltmore Gift Card; and dining at estate restaurants. Entry is available at Biltmore.com/downtonsweeps.

For sparkling wine lovers

Sparkling Soiree: Bubbles & Jazz Masquerade – Set for Feb. 29 at Lioncrest, this event will transport you back to the Roaring Twenties jazz era. Live music, dancing, and a selection of savory canapés, sweet petit fours, and award-winning Biltmore wines will be served. Evening attire is recommended. Reservations are required. 800-411-3812, press 3.

For red wine and chocolate lovers

In our Red Wine and Chocolate tasting seminar, Biltmore's wine hosts guide you through the nuances that explain why red wine and chocolate are the perfect pair. Featuring chocolates from French Broad Chocolate and the estate's award-winning reds. Offered daily at the Winery. Call 800-211-9803 to reserve.

For dance lovers and divine dining

Deerpark Wine and Roses Dinner and Dance, set for Valentine's Day evening at Deerpark, includes a sparkling wine reception, a three-course dinner followed by live music and dancing. Call 800-411-3812 to reserve.

Valentine's Dinner at Bistro features a four-course feast with optional wine pairings. The setting is casual and embodies the charm of old Europe. Call 828-225-6230 to reserve.

For lovers of long weekends

The ultimate in Valentines romance and Biltmore hospitality awaits during a stay at one of the estate's two lodging properties.

Valentine's Decadence at The Inn on Biltmore Estate on Valentine's Day evening offers chocolate desserts paired with Biltmore wines, live music and dancing. Open to overnight guests and guests with daytime admission. Call 866-336-1245 to reserve.

Flowers to Wear: Valentine's Day

A Floral Design Expert will host our Boutonniere & Corsage Bar to make a special souvenir for yourself and your loved one.

The Inn on Biltmore Estate's special Valentine Celebration runs through the end of February and includes guest room accommodations; Chef's Breakfast; three-course dinner with Biltmore wine nightly; Biltmore red wine and chocolates, admission to Downton Abbey: The Exhibition, and admission to Biltmore House.

SOURCE The Biltmore Company