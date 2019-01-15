February Means More Than Romance in The Palm Beaches
Take Your Valentine's Plans to the Next Level with a Tailored Art and Culture Experience
Feb 07, 2019, 15:00 ET
LAKE WORTH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With expectations for a glorious Valentine's Day rising every year, February can be one of the most stressful months for couples from all walks of life. Thankfully, the experts at The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County provide the romantically-inclined with the perfect resource to forget the fancy dinners and instead plan an intimate arts and culture-filled getaway.
With 47 miles of pristine beaches and a myriad of cultural attractions for every interest and budget, The Palm Beaches has it all.
Select ideas for a spectacular celebration include:
Where to propose:
- Society of the Four Arts (Nature Lovers) – Located in Palm Beach, it's easy to see why the Society of the Four Arts is beloved by both seasonal residents and out-of-towners. With perfectly coiffed gardens and plenty of cultural experiences, the Society of the Four Arts offers something for everyone – libraries, a gallery, gardens and an auditorium.
- Norton Museum of Art (Art Lovers) – The newly expanded museum, designed by award-winning architect Lord Norman Foster (Foster + Partners), reopens February 2019 with 50,000 square feet of gallery space, an education center, a new restaurant and more. Located in the heart of The Palm Beaches, the Norton will also feature a 200+ seat auditorium, gardens with modern/contemporary sculptures, and large windows that connect guests with surrounding South Florida beauty.
- Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum (History Lovers) – Take a step back in time at the historic Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum. Climb up 105 stairs (if you dare) to the top of the lighthouse for breathtaking views of azure waters and lush greenery and explore the museum full of historic displays and artifacts, photographs, maps, books and furniture. The Lighthouse & Museum even offers a chance to reserve your spot to pop the question.
- Loggerhead Marinelife Center (Animal Lovers) – Located in Juno Beach, the Center is a nonprofit sea turtle hospital nestled beside the Atlantic Ocean and along one of the world's most densely populated sea turtle nesting beaches. With year-round free admission, the Center rescues, rehabilitates and releases sick and injured sea turtles, which can be seen in 15 viewing tanks. Guests can enjoy an exhibit hall, aquariums teeming with marine life, a marine-inspired gift store, and beach, park and trail access.
Date Ideas:
- Lighthouse Sunset Tour (February 13 at 5:30 p.m.) – Visit the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum for a romantic time, where guests can climb to the top and take in the spectacular sunset views while witnessing the Jupiter Light illuminate the night sky. The tour is about 75 minutes in length and tickets can be purchased online.
- Art After Dark (February 15 at 5 p.m.) – Take your date to the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach. View an exhibition, attend a talk, participate in an art activity, enjoy a performance, concert or film, sip cocktails, and dine in the Museum's elegant new bar and restaurant.
Galentine's & Bromance Activities:
- 20th Annual South Florida Garlic Fest (February 9-10) – Spend a day (or two) at John Prince Park to experience the "Best Stinkin' Party in South Florida." This popular food and entertainment event features national act entertainment, a "Gourmet Alley" food area with over 100 garlic laced menu items, a large children's amusement area with a variety of rides, as well as hundreds of art and craft vendors and full liquor bars.
- Lake Worth Street Painting Festival (February 23-24) – Join thousands of people as they watch more than 600 artists transform the plain pavement into breathtaking works of art. The Street Painting Festival, celebrating its 25th year, has become one of the most highly anticipated free cultural events in South Florida. Enjoy the art, live music, restaurants, shops, and the festival food court and bistro.
For anyone who needs help choosing the perfect cultural attraction, the Cultural Council offers a complimentary Cultural Concierge program that provides visitors of The Palm Beaches with never-before-offered access to insider recommendations, exclusive amenities and customized experiences. The Cultural Concierge will work with you to ensure that you can take full advantage of the various cultural attractions in Palm Beach County.
For more information on these and other outstanding events in The Palm Beaches, visit www.palmbeachculture.com for a complete calendar of cultural experiences.
