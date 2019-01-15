February Means More Than Romance in The Palm Beaches

LAKE WORTH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With expectations for a glorious Valentine's Day rising every year, February can be one of the most stressful months for couples from all walks of life. Thankfully, the experts at The Cultural Council of Palm Beach County provide the romantically-inclined with the perfect resource to forget the fancy dinners and instead plan an intimate arts and culture-filled getaway.

With 47 miles of pristine beaches and a myriad of cultural attractions for every interest and budget, The Palm Beaches has it all.