Federal Advocates Announces the Addition of Highest Ranking Female Trump Official to Join K Street

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Advocates, Inc., is proud to welcome Jennifer Arangio to the Firm as Vice President. Arangio, with over 20 years of experience in politics, policy, and law, will represent the Firm's clients at all levels of the federal government, including the White House, Congress, as well as agencies and departments.

Jennifer's tenure with the Trump Administration actually began with the 2016 Presidential campaign, where she served as the Director of Women Engagement. After the election, Jennifer served on the presidential transition team and joined the Administration as a Senior Director on the National Security Council staff where her responsibilities included multilateral affairs, women economic empowerment and entrepreneurship and strategic communications. In addition, Jennifer has substantial legislative and legal experience and spent a decade as a Congressional staffer and Senior Counsel to the House Committee on Homeland Security. She began her career as a corporate and securities regulation attorney in New York City.

"My no-nonsense, fact-based approach and commitment to the President's objectives enabled me to be effective on the 2016 campaign and in the Administration," Arangio said on Wednesday. "I am grateful for the opportunity to have served in the Trump Administration and look forward to bringing that same sense of mission and commitment to the clients I serve. Joining Federal Advocates will also allow me to continue working on many of the issues I spearheaded in the Administration, such as women's economic empowerment."

"The Firm has seen a number of successes over the last year," said Michael Esposito, President and founder of Federal Advocates. "We were rated the top-performing lobbying firm in 2017, hold two of the top 10 lobbying contracts for the last quarter, and now are fortunate enough to have a top tier adviser from the Trump Administration join us. Jennifer joins the Firm as the highest ranking woman to depart the Trump Administration for K Street. We believe she will be an excellent asset to the Firm as she strengthens our capabilities and further enhances our ability to serve our current and prospective clients. Pairing Jennifer's experience with my position on the RNC Chairman's Advisory Board, Vice President (and former Member of Congress) Chris Carney's advisory role at the DCCC, and our access into the Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Hispanic Caucus, our reach into the D.C. political apparatus continues to be exceptionally strong."

Federal Advocates was founded in 2006 by Michael Esposito and represents a diverse group of clients from Fortune 500 companies, to municipalities and nonprofits, to international entities. See the Firm's full statement at www.federaladvocates.com.

