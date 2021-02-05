Federal Alliance for Safe Homes Names Ginger Zee 2021 National Weatherperson of the Year

FLASH names ABC's Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee as the 2021 National Weatherperson of the Year Tweet this

"Our 2021 National Weatherperson of the Year finalists all displayed outstanding leadership during the historic 2020 hurricane and wildfire seasons," said Leslie Chapman-Henderson, FLASH President & CEO. "It is with great honor that we recognize Ginger for her unconditional and longstanding dedication to using the science of meteorology to educate, save lives, and protect property during ordinary and catastrophic weather conditions alike."

"I have known Ginger since she interned with me in the summer of 2000 while she was a meteorology student at Valparaiso University," said James Spann, Chief Meteorologist at ABC 33/40 – Birmingham, AL and 2019 National Weatherperson of the Year winner. "Her heart is in getting people across the country prepared for extreme weather, and there is no doubt that her work saves lives. I can think of no better person for the National Weatherperson of the Year."

Below is a sampling of voter comments:

Ginger is passionate about getting people accurate forecasting, especially those in danger. With the hurricane season we have had this past year, our lives have depended on her.

Ginger is not only an amazing meteorologist but a role model for women meteorologists and all women in the STEM field!

Ginger Zee is exceptionally passionate about the weather and deeply committed to keeping her viewers informed and safe. Beyond that, she is a stellar example for humanity.

Ginger Zee is my go-to person when it comes to natural disasters. She helps explain weather patterns in a way everyone can understand.

Ginger Zee is the "face" of weather preparedness. Her passion for what she does is evident in every single report she gives. Ginger also takes time to educate the viewers on every aspect of weather events.

Ginger Zee continues to be a role model for women like me pursuing a degree in meteorology.

Ginger goes above and beyond the call of forecasting the weather. She strives to educate adults and children on science. She supports first responders, often featuring them in her programs. It's so evident how much she loves helping others.

Ginger is passionate about educating everyone, including children. She uses every resource available and is so imaginative in the methods she uses to explain all kinds of weather phenomena.

The 2021 finalist lineup included Kenneth Graham, Director - National Hurricane Center; Andy Green, CEO - MyRadar; and Rob Perillo, Chief Meteorologist - KATC, Lafayette, LA. Nominators cited the finalists for outstanding leadership through public service, smartphone weather app innovation, and standout local forecasting during historic hurricanes and events. All received high marks from award voters for their contributions to the cause of disaster safety and resilience.

Past National Weatherperson of the Year award winners include:

2014 – Jim Cantore, On-Camera Meteorologist, and Co-Host, "AMHQ" - The Weather Channel

2015 – Max Mayfield, former National Hurricane Center Director

2016 – Alex Garcia, Chief Meteorologist - KABB-TV , San Antonio, TX

, 2017 – Dr. Richard Knabb, Hurricane Expert & Tropical Program Manager - The Weather Channel

2018 – Ada Monzón, Chief Meteorologist, AMS Fellow - CBM-WIPR-TV, Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico 2019 – James Spann , Chief Meteorologist - ABC 33/40 , Birmingham, AL

, Chief Meteorologist - , 2020 – Joe Snedeker , Morning Meteorologist - WNEP Newswatch 16, Scranton, PA

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, Lowe's, National Weather Service, Portland Cement Association, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, and Facebook.com/federalalliance.

SOURCE Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)

