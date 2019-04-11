Federal Circuit Court vacates award against CalAmp; remands case to District Court

IRVINE, Calif., April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a technology solutions pioneer leading transformation in a global connected economy, today announced that on Monday, April 8, 2019, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (the "Federal Circuit") vacated the compensatory damages, enhanced damages, and attorney's fees awarded by the trial court to the plaintiff, Omega Patents LLC. The Federal Circuit also set aside the jury's verdict that CalAmp's alleged infringement was willful, and remanded the case for a new trial. Omega filed its patent infringement lawsuit against CalAmp in December 2013, alleging that CalAmp's vehicle tracking devices infringed its technology.

"We are very pleased with the ruling from the Federal Circuit. We stayed the course over these past sixty-four months to defend our products, and we will continue to do so in the new trial the Federal Circuit has ordered," said CalAmp president and CEO, Michael Burdiek. "In parallel, we also initiated ex parte reexamination proceedings in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office seeking to invalidate a number of Omega's patents involved in the litigation. Those proceedings are ongoing, and we believe they will confirm our view that those patents should never have issued."

