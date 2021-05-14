Federal Contractor Announces Multi-Million Dollar VA Projects

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain (HPC), a service disabled veteran owned small business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Waldorf, MD, has announced the acquisition of multiple million-dollar federal contracts spanning various VA Medical Centers in Maryland and Washington, DC, as well as government buildings in and around the DC Metropolitan area.

In Perry Point, MD, HPC has been contracted to upgrade the fire alarm system for the entire VA Medical Center campus. HPC will also be renovating the Catheterization Lab at the Baltimore VA Medical Center, upgrading the space for enhanced safety and comfort during veteran care.

HPC will be conducting various roofing projects and upgrades at the USDA Agricultural Research Center in Beltsville, MD. The federal project is slated to begin this year and will provide much needed infrastructure support to federal researchers.

Of the recent project acquisitions, Paul Hamilton, HPC's Executive Vice President said, "We're pleased to be working with the federal government to update veteran medical centers and other federal buildings during this very difficult time. These updates will no doubt aid in the safe care of vets."

These acquisitions come as HPC has announced multiple job completions including two renovation projects aimed at upgrading spaces to adapt to COVID-19 safety precautions and to enhance clinic experiences for veterans attending VA Medical Centers. The Dental Clinic entrances in both Perry Point, MD and Baltimore, MD were completed in late April.

In addition to these projects, HPC is working extensively with multiple national cemeteries across the country including cemeteries in California, Wisconsin, and Nebraska. To learn more about HPC's work with the national cemeteries, visit www.hpcvet.com.

Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain is a Federal Government contractor headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. HPC focuses on renovations, demolition, and new construction of government and military structures. To learn more about Hamilton Pacific Chamberlain and its work with government and military structures, visit www.hpcvet.com.

