Federal Court Grants NLRB Injunction Ordering Jersey Shore Steel to Recognize Union, Reinstate Officers and Restore Contract Terms

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that a federal court has granted Region Six of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) an injunction ordering Jersey Shore Steel to recognize and bargain in good faith with USW Local 4907-04, reinstate three unlawfully discharged union officers and undo unilaterally implemented changes to working conditions.

"Step-by-step, we are marching toward justice at Jersey Shore Steel for workers who have been unfairly impacted by management's various schemes to avoid good faith negotiations," said USW District 10 Director Robert "Bobby Mac" McAuliffe. "We are proud to fight on their behalf as long as the company continues its attempts to undermine workers."

In an April 29, 2020, decision, U.S. Judge for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Matthew W. Brann ordered the company to take these actions as the NLRB prepares to prosecute Jersey Shore Steel in an administrative hearing on June 22, 2020.

NLRB Region Six will prosecute Jersey Shore Steel for multiple alleged violations of the National Labor Relations Act at the USW-represented facility near Montoursville in Lycoming County, Pa.

"Ultimately, the unity and solidarity of our members will carry the day at Jersey Shore Steel," McAuliffe said. "Management needs to get the message and stop breaking the law."

The company's unfair labor practices included failing to bargain in good faith or provide information necessary for negotiations, unilaterally changing working conditions, unlawfully discharging members of the USW bargaining committee and threatening workers with plant closure.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

More information, contact: Tony Montana – (412) 562-2592; [email protected]

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

