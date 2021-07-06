Federal Employees West Federal Credit Union Merged with Credit Union of Southern California

ANAHEIM HILLS, Calif., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal) and Federal Employees West FCU (FEW FCU) merged July 1, 2021.

The newly-combined organization will retain the CU SoCal name following the merger. The partnership of CU SoCal and FEW FCU will bring more than $2 billion in assets, 18 branch locations, and will serve more than 125,000 Members throughout Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties. Dave Gunderson, CU SoCal President and CEO, will continue his same role within the credit union.

As part of the merger, all associates employed by FEW FCU will continue their roles under CU SoCal.

"FEW FCU shares our vision of giving back to the community and treating its Members and team members like family," said Gunderson. "This partnership will provide resources necessary to continue fulfilling that vision while enhancing the experience of our Members and team members."

About Credit Union of Southern California (CU SoCal)

Founded in 1954 as Whittier Area Schools Federal Credit Union, CU SoCal is a credit union open to those who live, work, worship, or attend school in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. CU SoCal has a superior five-star financial rating from BauerFinancial, holds more than $2 billion in assets, and serves more than 125,000 Members. For more information, visit CUSoCal.org.

SOURCE Credit Union of Southern California

Related Links

https://www.cusocal.org/

