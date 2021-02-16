Federal Government Scholarship Program Opens Applications For 2022 Program

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- English for Heritage Language Speakers (EHLS) will accept applications now through July 8, 2021.

EHLS is an intensive advanced English and professional skills program that prepares non-native English speakers from a variety of fields for careers with the federal government. The program runs January through August, with six months of full-time study at Georgetown University (Washington, D.C.) and two months of part-time online study. After completing EHLS, graduates work for the federal government—in a position with national security responsibilities—for at least one year.

For 2022, full scholarships are available for U.S. citizens who have the equivalent of a bachelor's degree and are native speakers of Arabic, Azerbaijani, Balochi, Bambara, Dari, Hausa, Hindi, Kazakh, Korean, Kurdish, Kyrgyz, Mandarin Chinese, Pashto, Persian Farsi, Punjabi, Russian, Somali, Tajik, Tamashek, Thai, Turkish, Urdu, Uzbek, or Vietnamese.

Learn more about this scholarship program at www.ehlsprogram.org.

Contact:

Chelsea Lafferty

Project Manager

English for Heritage Language Speakers

202.355.1523

[email protected]

SOURCE Center For Applied Linguistics

