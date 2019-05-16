Federal Guidelines for State Licensing of Wholesale Prescription Drug Distributors 21 CFR 205
DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2018 State Licensure Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Licensure requirements for wholesale distributors can often be complex and confusing, especially if doing business in multiple states. The author's Licensure Standards For Healthcare Distributors Report is intended to provide licensure information on each state to these distributors. The report includes a listing of each states oversight agency, links to online applications, references to statutes and regulations as well as the licensure requirements.
Who Should Buy This Report:
- Healthcare investors
- Health systems
- Healthcare distributors
- Healthcare manufacturers
- Group Purchasing Organizations
- Government Health Agencies
- State Health Agencies
- Healthcare Providers
Key Topics Covered:
1. State Licensure Requirement Chart
2. Executive Summary
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
3. Federal Guidelines for State Licensing of Wholesale Prescription Drug Distributors 21 CFR 205
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/53yyg8
