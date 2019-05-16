DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2018 State Licensure Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Licensure requirements for wholesale distributors can often be complex and confusing, especially if doing business in multiple states. The author's Licensure Standards For Healthcare Distributors Report is intended to provide licensure information on each state to these distributors. The report includes a listing of each states oversight agency, links to online applications, references to statutes and regulations as well as the licensure requirements.



Who Should Buy This Report:

Healthcare investors

Health systems

Healthcare distributors

Healthcare manufacturers

Group Purchasing Organizations

Government Health Agencies

State Health Agencies

Healthcare Providers

Key Topics Covered:



1. State Licensure Requirement Chart



2. Executive Summary

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

3. Federal Guidelines for State Licensing of Wholesale Prescription Drug Distributors 21 CFR 205

