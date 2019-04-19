Federal Heath Names Sid Rasnick New President as Kevin Stotmeister Announces Retirement

EULESS, Texas, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Heath, with a 118-year history of sign industry excellence, will implement a carefully planned transition in leadership this year as longtime President and CEO Kevin Stotmeister announced plans to retire at the end of 2019.

Earlier this year, Stotmeister announced his end of the year retirement plans. He will retain his Chief Executive Officer responsibilities for the remainder of 2019. Stotmeister promoted current Executive VP & Chief Operating Officer, Sid Rasnick, to succeed him as President. Rasnick assumed his new duties in mid-January 2019.

Stotmeister will have more than 39 years with the company and more than 26 years as its President upon his retirement. Rasnick is a 31-year employee who has worked and succeeded in numerous leadership positions with ever-increasing responsibilities over those years. Stotmeister said: "Sid is uniquely qualified and eager to guide Federal Heath from the top spot during the years ahead.

"This is a very exciting time for our company – a time of many new profitable growth and continuous improvement opportunities," said Stotmeister. "I look forward to this final year of my direct involvement with all of the Federal Heath team and ask that all join me in helping Sid move on to ever-greater success for Federal Heath."

Rasnick said, "This is a tremendous moment in history for the sign industry and Federal Heath, which makes this a very exciting time to step into a new role as President. I'm grateful for the chance to make a difference, and to be surrounded by such a dynamic, experienced management team and the best employees in the business. For years we have helped companies connect and engage with their customers. We look forward to continuing that mission for many years to come."

About Federal Heath

Federal Heath, a leader in the visual communications industry, offers innovative, comprehensive and consistent solutions using Lean manufacturing and skilled account management teams to exceed customer requirements and satisfaction. From nationwide conversions and custom signs to maintenance programs, construction re-imaging, high-impact digital printing and on-premise engagement, Federal Heath is currently one of the few signage providers providing its global customers complete turnkey solutions. Federal Heath has more than twenty offices nationwide, including five state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. For more information about Federal Heath, please visit us at www.federalheath.com

SOURCE Federal Heath Sign Company, LLC

Related Links

https://federalheath.com

