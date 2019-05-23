Federal Highway Administration Awards $8 Million in Task Orders to ITS Agile

FAIRFAX, Va., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ITS Agile, an SBA-approved 8(a) Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture between Sevatec Inc. and Infotrend Inc., was awarded four task orders valued at over $8 million from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). For the five-year duration ITS Agile will provide comprehensive training program management, training systems administration and enhancement, instructional design, program mission support, and professional customer service delivery. The competitive task orders were awarded under the National Highway Institute (NHI) Support Services vehicle, a multiple award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract.

NHI relies on innovative training delivery methods to bring expertise and state-of-the-practice techniques to transportation professionals across the country. "Our support in the creation of engaging and innovative technical training will help ensure America's highway system remains one of the best in the world," said Gurpreet Singh, CEO at Infotrend.

"We are proud to continue building on our trusted relationship with the U.S. Department of Transportation and its Modes," said Sonny Kakar, Founder and CEO of Sevatec. "ITS Agile will build on Sevatec's decade of experience delivering training and program support services at NHI. This next generation contract will enable NHI to provide leadership and learning resources to an estimated 250,000+ transportation professionals nationwide, improving industry performance and safety." Since 2003, FHWA has utilized the NHI Support Services contract vehicle to support the Office of Technical Services (OTS) which comprises NHI, the Resource Center, and OTS's Knowledge Management unit.

About Sevatec

Sevatec is a leading national security firm specializing in agile software delivery, data analytics, digital services, cybersecurity, and cloud engineering solutions. Founded in 2003 on the concept of "Seva," meaning "inspired to serve a greater purpose," our portfolio of mission-critical technology solutions includes homeland and law enforcement agencies, Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of State, and multiple civilian departments and agencies.

To learn more about Sevatec, visit http://www.sevatec.com.

About Infotrend

Infotrend Inc. is an emerging enterprise information technology and management consulting firm specializing in legal technologies, records management, business automation, and systems development and integration. As a Small Business Administration (SBA)-certified, minority-owned, 8(a) small business, Infotrend provides the highest quality services to meet the needs of customers in today's ever-changing landscape.

