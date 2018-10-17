Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago Announces $125,000 in Financial Assistance for Flood-Hit Communities in Central Wisconsin

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBank Chicago) is providing up to $125,000 in financial assistance for communities in Central Wisconsin affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds, flooding, and landslides that occurred between August 17, 2018, and September 14, 2018. Through its Community First® Disaster Relief Program, participating FHLBank Chicago member financial institutions are offering $5,000 grants to eligible households and businesses within the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)–declared disaster area (FEMA disaster declaration DR-4402), which includes Adams, Crawford, Dane, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iron, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Ozaukee, Richland, Sauk, and Vernon counties. Funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning today, November 19, 2018, and continuing through January 31, 2019.

This funding is in addition to the financial assistance previously committed to counties in Northern Wisconsin as a result of FEMA disaster declaration DR-4383, which includes Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Clark, Douglas, and Iron counties, as announced on October 17, 2018. The application deadline for this disaster relief assistance has been extended to January 31, 2019.

Prospective applicants in the FEMA-declared counties of either disaster area should contact an FHLBank Chicago member financial institution in their local area to find out if they qualify for assistance. A list of member banks, credit unions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies is available on fhlbc.com under Membership.

The Community First Disaster Relief Program has provided assistance to Illinois and Wisconsin communities rebuilding from FEMA-declared disaster areas since its inception in 2013. Program details are available on fhlbc.com under Community Investment.

