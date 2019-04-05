Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago Announces Community First® Award Winner in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Pioneer Award Mary Pavek, executive director of the Antigo Housing Authority, is the recipient of the pioneer award. The Antigo Housing Authority develops and maintains affordable housing opportunities for individuals and families to improve their quality of life and self-sufficiency. Ms. Pavek dedicates herself to this mission every day and does so with the highest level of professionalism, compassion, and respect for the community she serves. Her colleagues describe her as committed, progressive, humble, hard-working, compassionate, ethical, intelligent, and focused. The Boys and Girls Club of Langlade County accepted the $10,000 award on behalf of Ms. Pavek.

Ms. Pavek successfully completed the first Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) project in Wisconsin, recapitalized and rehabilitated two rural development projects owned by the housing authority, and rehabilitated two public housing projects – both of which received FHLBank Chicago competitive Affordable Housing Program (AHP) funds. A proud supporter of Ms. Pavek and her work with the Antigo Housing Authority, CoVantage Credit Union sponsored the AHP application for one of the public housing rehabilitation projects, the Antigo Depot Apartments, which received $510,000 in funding. CoVantage Credit Union also provided permanent financing to the project.

"Ms. Pavek puts her community first; her ongoing perseverance to improve the Antigo community is what makes her a true pioneer," said Suzi Thackston, FHLBank Chicago Community Investment Officer. "We are honored to celebrate the lasting impact Mary, the Antigo Housing Authority, and CoVantage Credit Union have made in Wisconsin."

"One of the most rewarding aspects of working with Mary was knowing that by helping her obtain funding to improve the Antigo Depot Apartment, we were helping her positively impact the lives of people living in our small community – and in particular a group who may otherwise have had less than desirable living conditions," said Stacy Bouche, SVP, Chief Mortgage Lending Officer, CoVantage Credit Union. "What a wonderful way to give back to those in need."

The FHLBank Chicago named the first Community First Award recipient on March 20, 2019, at its member meeting in O'Fallon, Illinois, and will announce the remaining 2019 awards today at its member meeting in Madison, Wisconsin.

To learn more about FHLBank Chicago and its full range of Community Investment programs, please visit fhlbc.com or @FHLBC. "Community First" is a registered trademark of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago.

