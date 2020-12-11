Federal Home Loan Bank Of Cincinnati Announces Results Of Director Elections

CINCINNATI, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati's Board of Directors announced the results of the FHLB's 2020 director elections. Members elected two directors from Ohio, as well as two Independent directors. Each director will serve a four-year term beginning January 1, 2021. The Board also elected J. Lynn Anderson as chair.

Re-elected to the Board as Ohio member directors are Brady T. Burt and James J. Vance.

Mr. Burt is Chief Financial Officer of Park National Bank and its holding company, Park National Corp. in Newark, Ohio. He was first elected to the Board in 2017. His career includes stints with Coopers & Lybrand/PwC in London, and as CFO at Vail Banks Inc. in Colorado. He joined Park National in 2007 as Chief Accounting Officer and was promoted to CFO in 2012. He is a graduate of Miami University, Oxford, Ohio. Mr. Burt is a board member of Habitat for Humanity-MidOhio.

Mr. Vance is Senior Vice President and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Western & Southern Assurance Company in Cincinnati. He was first elected to the Board in 2017. He joined Western & Southern in 1994 after eight years at Eastman Kodak Co. in Rochester, New York. Mr. Vance earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Wittenberg University, Springfield, Ohio, a law degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Law and an MBA in finance from Indiana University. He is a member of the Ohio Bar Association. Mr. Vance is involved in a number of civic and charitable organizations in Greater Cincinnati currently Cincinnati Children's Hospital and St. Elizabeth Hospital, and previously The Beechwood Home, the Urban League of Greater Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Nature Center.

Elected as independent directors are Kristin H. Darby and incumbent J. Lynn Anderson.

Kristin H. Darby of Nashville, Tennessee, is newly elected to the Board. Ms. Darby joined Envision Healthcare as Chief Information Officer in 2018. Envision Healthcare is a national medical group, delivering care when and where it's needed most to more than 32 million patients a year. Ms. Darby is a CPA, CFE and earned her B.S. in accounting and management information systems from the University of South Florida and an MBA from Henley Management College in England. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Nashville Technology Council and Advancing Women in Nashville and the Audit Committee of Addgene in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

J. Lynn Anderson is retired president and CEO of Nationwide Bank of Columbus. She was first elected to the Board in 2012 to fill an Ohio Member director's vacancy and subsequently re-elected by members in 2013 and 2017. She is a graduate of The Ohio State University, a certified public accountant and currently serves as board chair of Columbus-based National Church Residences, the nation's largest not-for-profit provider of affordable senior housing. In addition to her re-election, Ms. Anderson was also elected as chair of the board. Her two-year term as board chair commences January 1, 2021, and expires December 31, 2022.

The FHLB is a $74 billion congressionally-chartered regional wholesale bank providing financial services for residential housing and economic development to 630 member financial institutions located in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee. It has contributed $690 million for the creation of more than 98,000 units of lower-income housing through its Affordable Housing Program since 1990. Additionally, the FHLB's Board of Directors has voluntarily contributed $25 million from profits in response to members' community needs including natural disaster home reconstruction, foreclosure mitigation, emergency repair and accessibility rehab for special needs and elderly populations. The FHLB System includes 11 district Banks, is wholly owned by its 7,000 member institution stockholders and does not use taxpayer dollars.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the effects of economic market conditions on demand for the FHLB's products, legislative or regulatory developments concerning the FHLB System, competitive forces and other risks detailed from time to time in the FHLB's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak as of the date made and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results or developments may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, and the FHLB undertakes no obligation to update any such statements.

