Federal Judge Grants Motion for Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary Injunction Filed on Behalf of Numerous Bars, Nightclubs and Restaurants, Enjoining Broward County From Enforcing its Curfew on Food and Alcoholic Beverage Service

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A collection of Fort Lauderdale-area bars, nightclubs and restaurants sued Broward County and sought a Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary Injunction, arguing, among other violations of law, that Broward County Emergency Order 20-28, which made it illegal to serve food and to both sell and serve alcohol between 12 am and 5 am, is preempted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' Executive Order 20-244.

The Motion for Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary Injunction was heard in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida after Broward County removed the case to Federal Court. Following briefing, the presentation of evidence and oral argument by the parties, United States District Court Judge Raag Singhal granted the Motion for Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary Injunction, ruling that "[t]he County is enjoined from enforcing those provisions of County Emergency Order 20-28, which restrict food and alcoholic beverage service from midnight to 5:00 a.m."

The bars, nightclubs and restaurants are represented by Bradford Cohen, Esq. and Michael McMullen, Esq. of the law firm Cohen & McMullen, P.A., and by Jonathan Noah Schwartz, Esq. of the law firm Jonathan Schwartz Law PLLC.

The case is United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida case number 20-62166-CIV-SINGHAL.

