Federal-Mogul Motorparts to Launch Latest Premium Braking Innovation for Passenger Cars, Wagner® OEx Car, in early 2019

Wagner OE X Car is engineered with a combination of the most advanced braking features available: galvanized steel plates provide better corrosion resistance and fitment over paint and powder coatings; premium OE-quality shims are made up of five sound-deadening layers and laser-etched for easy part reference; and shims are attached using the most advanced and secure application-specific shim attachment methods - tabs that "lock" the shim to the backing plate, or riveted.

"The launch of Wagner OEX Car completes our plan to offer a premium line covering all makes and models," said Christopher Battershell, director, business development and product management, Aftermarket Braking, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. "Newer and late model vehicles targeted by Wagner OEX and OEX Car demand a premium product; Wagner OEX Car delivers a great value proposition, offering unique features, performance and life benefits that are rarely seen in the aftermarket for braking products."

Wagner OEX Car also employs unique CNC machine technology that cuts application-specific, double- or single-curved slots in the Wagner OEX Car pads, providing more opportunities for debris to escape for longer pad life. Additionally, formulations meet 2025 requirements for zero copper.

Wagner OEX and Wagner OEX Car will also feature new packaging: the Wagner OEX packaging strongly identifies it as being for SUVs, CUVs and pick-ups, while Wagner OEX Car packaging identifies it as being for passenger cars.

To learn more about Wagner OEX Car, Wagner OEX, or any of the other Wagner friction products, please visit the Federal Mogul Motorparts booth #3217 at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas, Nev., October 30 – November 1. Additionally, to learn more about these and other Wagner solutions, please contact your Wagner Brake supplier or Federal-Mogul Motorparts representative, and visit www.wagnerbrake.com.



About Tenneco

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Ride Performance and Clean Air products and technology solutions for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway equipment and the aftermarket, with 2017 revenues of $9.3 billion and approximately 32,000 employees worldwide.

On October 1, 2018, Tenneco completed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul, a leading global supplier to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket with nearly 55,000 employees globally and 2017 revenues of $7.8 billion. Additionally, the company expects to separate its businesses to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, in late 2019.

About the Future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following the separation, the aftermarket and ride performance company will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. The aftermarket and ride performance company's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Walker®, Clevite® Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Champion® and others. The Aftermarket and Ride Performance company would have 2017 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 57% of those revenues from aftermarket and 43% from original equipment customers.

About the Future Powertrain Technology Company

Following the separation, the powertrain technology company will be one of the world's largest pure-play powertrain companies serving OE markets worldwide with engineered solutions addressing fuel economy, power output, and criteria pollution requirements for gasoline, diesel and electrified powertrains. The powertrain technology company would have 2017 pro-forma revenues of $10.7 billion, serving light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and industrial markets.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (Federal-Mogul Motorparts) – 248.354.4383

karen.shulhan@fmmotorparts.com

Drew Shippy (Pinnacle Media) – 330.688.3500

drew@pinnmedia.com

SOURCE Federal-Mogul Motorparts