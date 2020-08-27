Federal Realty, 2020 Triple Winner, Recognized by the Alliance for Workplace Excellence

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) was presented with three awards from the Alliance for Workplace Excellence (AWE), an organization that recognizes employers throughout the United States for their exemplary commitment to building excellent places to work.

"At Federal, we strive to meet the needs of our employees' physical, emotional, and financial wellbeing. After all, any company is only as great as its people, and we want to ensure that everyone feels valued and rewarded through programs that foster an excellent workplace culture," said Laura Houser, director of human resources for Federal Realty. "Being recognized by AWE for the thirteenth year is an honor and a reinforcement of our commitment to seeing all our co-workers thrive."

This year marked another record-breaking year for the company, extending its record as recipient of the Workplace Seal of Approval and the Health & Wellness Seal of Approval for the 13th consecutive year, and the EcoLeadership Award for the 10th consecutive year. Federal Realty was among the 39 award-winning companies that underwent a rigorous assessment process led by an independent review panel of business professional and Master's and/or Ph.D. level students in the fields of business, industrial and organizational psychology, human resources, environmental science, public health and diversity and inclusion.

Among the benefits and programs offered at Federal Realty, the company offers a competitive compensation and benefits package, a health and wellness program, opportunities for community involvement, structured learning and development curricula, discount programs, and quarterly recognition awards. To learn more about careers at Federal Realty, visit www.federalrealty.com/careers.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 2,900 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

About AWE

The Alliance for Workplace Excellence (AWE) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded in 1999 by Discovery Communications, Mental Health Association (now EveryMind.), and Montgomery County, MD. Over the past 20 years, AWE has been dedicated to empowering employers to build excellence in the workplace as a means of supporting the quality of life for employees, their families, and the community at-large. AWE is devoted to increasing the number of excellent workplaces within the business community through education and recognition, as a means to enhance the quality of life of its citizens and empower economic growth. For more information: www.excellentworkplace.org.

