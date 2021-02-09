Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Revised Date & Time for Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) will announce fourth quarter 2020 earnings in a press release to be issued after market close on Thursday February 11, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on the revised date of Thursday February 11th, at a revised time of 5:00PM ET.

Event: Federal Realty Investment Trust's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Updated Date: Thursday February 11, 2021

Updated Time: 5:00PM ET

Live Webcast: FRT Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call or www.federalrealty.com

Updated Dial-In Information: 877.407.9208; Passcode: 13714444

A replay of the webcast will be available 30 minutes after the conclusion of the conference call and will be available until February X, 2022. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available through February 25, 2021 by dialing 844.512.2921; Passcode: 13714444.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 101 properties include approximately 2,800 tenants, in 23 million square feet, and approximately 2,800 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 53 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Investor Inquiries: Leah Andress Brady Investor Relations Senior Manager 301.998.8265 [email protected] Media Inquiries: Brenda Pomar Corporate Communications Manager 301.998.8316 [email protected]

