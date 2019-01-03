Federal Realty Investment Trust Appoints Mark S. Ordan to its Board of Directors

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is pleased to announce the addition of Mark S. Ordan, age 59, to its Board of Trustees as an independent director effective February 1, 2019. Most recently, Mr. Ordan served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Quality Care Properties, Inc. until its sale to Welltower Inc. and ProMedica Health System last year.

"Mark is an accomplished executive with extensive experience in so many of the facets of Federal Realty's business" said Joseph Vassalluzzo, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Federal Realty. "From the grocery business, to a wide variety of retail experiences, to publicly traded real estate, to strategic planning, not to mention his historical knowledge of Federal Realty itself, Mark brings a unique and holistic perspective to Federal's Board of Trustees".

Following undergraduate studies at Vassar College and an MBA from Harvard Business School, Mr. Ordan began his career at Goldman Sachs before founding Fresh Fields Market which he ultimately merged with Whole Foods Market in 1996. What followed over the next 20 plus years were roles as chief executive at enterprises including Balducci's, a gourmet supermarket chain; The Mills Corporation, a publicly traded retail real estate company; Sunrise Senior Living, Inc., a publicly traded owner/developer of senior living communities; and Washington Prime Group, a publicly traded mall REIT, before stewarding Quality Care Properties.

Mr. Ordan serves on the boards of The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Holton Arms School, Vassar College, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and previously served on the board of Federal Realty Investment Trust from 1995 through 2005. He is a recipient of the Hitchcock Humanitarian Award from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and is an inductee of the Washington D.C. business hall of fame.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in approximately 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.FederalRealty.com.

