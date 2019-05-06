Federal Realty Investment Trust to Webcast 2019 Investor Day Presentation

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) invites you to listen to a live audio webcast of its 2019 Investor Day Presentation on Thursday, May 9th, 2019. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 1:25PM ET. Following the live event, the webcast will be available for replay and the presentation posted on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Event: Federal Realty Investor Day 2019

When: Approximately 1:25 PM ET, Thursday, May 9, 2019

Live Webcast: Federal Realty Investor Day 2019 or www.federalrealty.com. For the corresponding presentations and additional information, please visit our Investor Day webpage.

Webcast Archive: Investor Relations page under Webcasts & Presentations

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 105 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,600 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 51 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.FederalRealty.com.

Investor Inquires:





Media Inquiries: Leah Andress Brady





Brenda Pomar Investor Relations Manager





Corporate Communications Manager 301.998.8265





301.998.8316 lbrady@federalrealty.com





bpomar@federalrealty.com

