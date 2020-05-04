Federal Realty Launches Contactless Pick-Up in Greater Philadelphia Market

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty announces the rollout of a contactless pick-up program at its shopping centers in the Greater Philadelphia market. Branded The Pick-Up, the program is made available to all tenants and customers looking for comfortable ways to return to shopping at their favorite stores.

The program expands on an already popular curbside pick-up program that was rolled out for restaurants at the start of the COVID-19 mandatory closings. Customers will be able to place orders directly with stores by phone or on-line, and arrange for same day pick-up, at a time most convenient for them.

"The Pick-Up will allow for my team to add another layer of service to our customer experience, with minimal effort. Customers can simply order by phone or through our App and utilize The Pick-Up," says Justin Rosenberg, owner of Honeygrow in Bala Cynwyd, PA and Cherry Hill, NJ. Rosenberg continues, "Customers are notified by text and our team can run their order out to their car with a completely contactless exchange. Federal's proactive support will help us meet a new demand with this program and gives us a tool we need to thrive in a challenging environment."

Federal expects to grow The Pick-Up, with plans to expand on the service, in response to the changes in customer shopping habits. "We see this as a long-term solution to finding even more convenient ways for customers to shop," says Jeff Fischer, Vice President of Leasing," and assisting our merchants to create meaningful engagement with customers that is not possible through on-line shopping," Fischer continues.

Installation of The Pick-Up locations will begin mid-May in preparation for businesses re-opening when permitted. Look for The Pick-Up at Federal properties, including Andorra Shopping Center, Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center, Ellisburg Circle, Flourtown Shopping Center, Lancaster Shopping Center, Langhorne Square, Lawrence Park Shopping Center, Northeast Shopping Center, and Wynnewood Shopping Center.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,000 tenants, in 24 million square feet, and over 2,700 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 52 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

Media Inquiries:

Lisa Geiger

Senior Marketing Manager

443.219.1823

[email protected]

SOURCE Federal Realty Investment Trust Philadelphia

