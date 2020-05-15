Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago hosts Minority Access to Capital series including Brandon Comer

CHICAGO, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comer Capital Group is honored to have the opportunity to participate in the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago (FRBC) webinar series dedicated to bringing awareness to capital access opportunities for minority entrepreneurs and small businesses during this time of crisis. Managing Partner of Comer Capital Group, Brandon L. Comer, will be speaking on the first panel alongside White House Policy Advisor and SBA Regional Administrator, Ashley Bell and Deputy Treasurer, CIO and CFO of Illinois State Treasury, Rodrigo Garcia, to discuss the topic, "A Focus on the Payroll Protection Program and Beyond." The Webinar will take place Friday, May 15, 2020 at 1:00pm CST and is moderated by the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's Vice President of Finance, Yolanda Daniel.

During this pandemic, Comer Capital Group has proudly assisted many small businesses in obtaining the capital necessary to remain functional by utilizing various financial tools including the SBA's Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Comer Capital Group has also provided guidance and technical assistance to over 750 businesses, non-profits, and faith-based institutions through various webinars and private sessions. "Access to capital has always been a challenge for most minority-owned small businesses. Therefore, it is critical that we remove barriers by ensuring they have the information and platforms requisite to avail themselves to the funds they desperately need to survive this crisis," says Comer. Comer Capital Group is looking forward to continuing to assist small businesses through these unprecedented times.

For additional information, please email us at [email protected] or contact Brandon L. Comer at 769-257-5039 ext. 701.

Join the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago webinar (Conference call only):415-527-5035, 909854860#

CCG is an independent financial advisory firm that delivers holistic and innovative financial solutions to our clients and the communities we serve. The firm has advised on over $2.5 billion in debt transactions and lead financial turnarounds for many distressed institutions.

As a boutique firm, we understand that no client is the same and thus provide customized services that produce superior results and ensure our clients meet their long-term financial and operational goals.

Our professionals bring a level of expertise and commitment that goes far beyond the call of duty. The CCG guiding principles – integrity, dedication, and transparency – are present in every engagement.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Comer Capital Group

Related Links

https://comercapital.com

