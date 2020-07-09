Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President to discuss role of continuous COVID-19 testing in U.S. economic recovery at National Press Club Virtual Newsmaker July 13

On Monday, July 13, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President and CEO Robert S. Kaplan will deliver a live national address on why he believes continuous and widespread testing for COVID-19 is the key to restoring consumer confidence and jumpstarting America's economic recovery. He also will discuss his outlook for the U.S. economy for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.

This 1-hour program will stream live at 1:00 p.m. ET as part of the National Press Club's Virtual Newsmaker series, and is accessible to both the media and members of the general public free-of-charge. Please click here to view the livestream.

Mr. Kaplan's remarks will be followed by a moderated question-and-answer session with National Press Club Board Member and Marketplace Host/Correspondent Kimberly Adams. Viewers are invited to submit their questions for Mr. Kaplan via email to [email protected]. Our moderator will ask as many questions as time permits.

WHO: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President and CEO Robert Kaplan;

National Press Club Board Member and Marketplace Host/Correspondent Kimberly Adams



WHAT: NPC Virtual Newsmaker: The Role of Continuous COVID-19 Testing in U.S. Economic Recovery Plan



WHEN: Monday, July 13, 1:00 p.m. ET



WATCH: https://www.press.org/events/headliners/npc-virtual-newsmaker-federal-reserve-bank-dallas-president-robert-s-kaplan



CONTACT: Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club;

[email protected], (202) 662-7561

SOURCE National Press Club

