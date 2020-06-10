Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President will discuss role of inclusivity in developing sustainable U.S. economic recovery plan at National Press Club Virtual Newsmaker June 15

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out a decade of economic progress in a matter of months, placing some of the heaviest burdens on the nation's most vulnerable populations. As businesses across the country reopen their doors and Americans start to return to work and school, how can we ensure a sustainable and inclusive recovery? On Monday, June 15, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary C. Daly will deliver a live national address on the lessons to be learned from the Great Depression and the Great Recession as the nation and the world chart a path forward from COVID-19.