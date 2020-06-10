Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President will discuss role of inclusivity in developing sustainable U.S. economic recovery plan at National Press Club Virtual Newsmaker June 15
Jun 10, 2020, 11:43 ET
WASHINGTON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out a decade of economic progress in a matter of months, placing some of the heaviest burdens on the nation's most vulnerable populations. As businesses across the country reopen their doors and Americans start to return to work and school, how can we ensure a sustainable and inclusive recovery? On Monday, June 15, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary C. Daly will deliver a live national address on the lessons to be learned from the Great Depression and the Great Recession as the nation and the world chart a path forward from COVID-19.
This 1-hour program will stream live at 12:30 p.m. ET as part of the National Press Club's Virtual Newsmaker series, and is accessible to both the media and members of the general public free-of-charge. Please click here to register and view the livestream.
Ms. Daly's remarks will be followed by a moderated question-and-answer session with National Press Club President Michael Freedman. Viewers are invited to submit their questions for Ms. Daly during the livestream. President Freedman will ask as many questions as time permits.
|
WHO:
|
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary C. Daly;
|
National Press Club President Michael Freedman
|
WHAT:
|
NPC Virtual Newsmaker: Charting the Path for a Post-COVID Economic Recovery
|
WHEN:
|
Monday, June 15, 12:30 p.m. ET
|
WATCH LIVE:
|
https://www.press.org/events/headliners/npc-virtual-newsmaker-federal-reserve-bank-san-francisco-president-mary-c-daly
|
MEDIA CONTACT:
|
Lindsay Underwood for the National Press Club; [email protected], (202) 662-7561
SOURCE National Press Club