Federal Signal Announces Plans to Expand Illinois Manufacturing Facility to Support Increased Demand

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) (the "Company"), a leader in environmental and safety solutions, today announced plans to expand the Company's manufacturing facility in Streator, Illinois, the primary production facility of the Company's Vactor Manufacturing, Inc. subsidiary ("Vactor"). The major product lines manufactured at the Streater plant include sewer cleaners, vacuum trucks and hydro-excavators. The project is expected to increase Vactor's production capacity and add up to 90 additional jobs.

"With the continued momentum we are seeing with our "safe-digging" initiative that utilizes vacuum excavation technology over more invasive digging techniques, and with benefits from recent new product enhancements to our sewer cleaner lines, we see significant growth opportunities for Vactor, and for Federal Signal," said Jennifer L. Sherman, Federal Signal's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This investment will add the necessary capacity in response to that growth potential. It also is a testament to the talented and dedicated workforce that we are fortunate to have in the Streator area."

Overall, the expansion will add approximately 100,000 square feet to the existing facility. Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2019, with completion of the first phase of the project targeted by the end of the year.

The Company is expecting to invest up to $25 million over the course of the expansion project. The Company received assistance and support from the State of Illinois, the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, the City of Streator, and the Greater Livingston County Economic Development Council.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS) provides products and services to protect people and our planet. Founded in 1901, Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., with manufacturing facilities worldwide, the Company operates two groups: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. For more information on Federal Signal, visit: www.federalsignal.com.

About Vactor Manufacturing

Vactor Manufacturing is the industry leader in sewer and catch basin cleaners, industrial vacuum loaders, and vacuum excavators used in a variety of applications, including non-destructive or "safe digging." Based in Streator, Ill., Vactor Manufacturing has more than 50 North American distributors in more than 100 locations to serve the municipal market, as well as 12 factory direct locations through FS Solutions for industrial and utility customers in the United States, and eight locations through Joe Johnson Equipment (JJE) in Canada.

