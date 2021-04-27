Federal Transit Administration Awards ICF $13 Million for IT Modernization Services

FAIRFAX, Va., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) two new call orders to automate and modernize the National Transit Database (NTD). The orders, which were issued under the U.S. Department of Transportation Software Engineering Support blanket purchase agreement awarded to ICF in March 2020, have a combined value of $13 million. Each has a term of five years, including a base year and four one-year options.

ICF will deploy Appian's low-code/no-code platform to harness the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML). This will help FTA automate its business processes and workflows, reduce redundancies, promote cost efficiencies and improve the quality of the NTD's data assets.

The NTD tracks information about the financial, operating and capital asset condition of America's transit systems. It is used by the FTA to distribute billions of dollars annually to support local, state and regional transit projects and programs and is a critical resource to the nation's infrastructure planning and operations.

"We understand FTA's data needs and created a purpose-built team to help the agency transform critical programs," said Mark Lee, ICF senior vice president and public sector lead. "Our AI/ML approach will provide FTA with better data visibility, analysis and tracking that reduces the risk of human error and creates much greater efficiencies. Our hyper automation approach will lead to better decision-making around infrastructure priorities."

One of the largest Appian implementation practices in North America, ICF provides deep domain expertise and digital, cyber and cloud-based platform services that drive transformative change. The company's innovative approach combines the best of advanced analytics, industry expertise and enterprise technologies to build agile solutions that meet clients' changing needs.

Read more about ICF's digital transformation services and various digital partnerships.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with over 7,000 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements THAT are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF

Related Links

http://www.icf.com

