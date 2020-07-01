Federated Hermes, Inc. Hires Executive to Launch New Global Actively Managed Exchange-traded Fund Business

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a leading global investment manager, today announced it has hired industry veteran Brandon Clark to lead its exchange-traded fund (ETF) business. Clark will serve as director, ETF business, and senior vice president, where he will develop and implement the company's global ETF business strategy and capabilities.

Clark will report to Tim Trebilcock, global head of trading and investment management operations at Federated Hermes. "Brandon's experience is a tremendous asset for Federated Hermes as he brings a distinguished record of building ETF businesses including the detailed efforts involved in successfully navigating distribution, operations and capital markets," said Trebilcock. "It is our goal over time to develop a thoughtful set of actively managed ETFs leveraging Federated Hermes' extensive domestic and global investment capabilities for investors around the world."

Clark joins Federated Hermes with more than 20 years of industry experience, including 13 years in building ETF businesses at investment-management firms. He joins Federated Hermes from Legg Mason, where he was managing director in the ETF Product Management group. There, he was responsible for the development of the firm's ETF business capabilities. Prior to that, Clark served as head of ETF capital markets at Vanguard, where he had previously led a team of professionals responsible for market-making relationships in Vanguard's ETF product management department. Clark also served in a variety of retirement roles at Vanguard after beginning his career at PNC Bank. Clark holds series 7, 63 and 24 licenses and is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $605.8 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 163 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

