Federated Hermes, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings
- Q4 2020 earnings per diluted share of $0.93; full-year 2020 EPS of $3.23
- Total long-term assets under management reach record $199.1 billion
- Board declares $0.27 per share quarterly dividend
Jan 28, 2021, 16:17 ET
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q4 2020 of $0.93, compared to $0.81 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $95.2 million for Q4 2020, compared to $82.1 million for Q4 2019. Full-year 2020 EPS was $3.23, compared to $2.69 for 2019 on net income of $326.4 million for 2020, compared to $272.3 million for 2019.
Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $619.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $43.5 billion or 8% from $575.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and up $4.6 billion or 1% from $614.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Average managed assets for Q4 2020 were $610.5 billion, up $60.4 billion or 11% from $550.1 billion reported for Q4 2019 and down $17.6 billion or 3% from $628.1 billion reported for Q3 2020.
"Federated Hermes reached record assets in equity, fixed income and alternative/private markets. Fixed-income assets increased by 22 percent in 2020 on strong net sales for short-duration, high-yield and total return strategies," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Federated Hermes also saw record gross sales for the year in equity funds, which earned strong performance across growth, value, dividend income and international strategies."
Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 5, 2021. During Q4 2020, Federated Hermes purchased 515,700 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $13.8 million, bringing the total shares of Class B common stock purchased in 2020 to 2,940,267 shares for $67.9 million.
Federated Hermes' equity assets were a record $91.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $2.8 billion or 3% from $89.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and up $11.4 billion or 14% from $80.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Top-selling equity funds on a net basis during Q4 2020 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund and Federated Hermes Impact Opportunities Equity Fund.
Federated Hermes' fixed-income assets were a record $84.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $15.3 billion or 22% from $69.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and up $4.8 billion or 6% from $79.5 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Top-selling fixed-income funds on a net basis during Q4 2020 were Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Institutional High Yield Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Short-Intermediate Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund and Federated Hermes Short-Term Income Fund.
Federated Hermes' alternative/private markets assets were a record $19.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $1.0 billion or 5% from $18.1 billion at both Dec. 31, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020.
Federated Hermes' money market assets were $420.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $24.8 billion or 6% from $395.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and down $12.7 billion or 3% from $433.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Money market mutual fund assets were $301.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $15.3 billion or 5% from $286.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and down $24.0 billion or 7% from $325.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Federated Hermes' money market separate account assets were $118.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $9.6 billion or 9% from $108.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and up $11.5 billion or 11% from $107.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2020.
Financial Summary
Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019
Revenue increased $5.9 million or 2% primarily due to higher average money market, equity and fixed-income assets. Revenue also increased as a result of revenue from a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating income beginning March 2020 and an increase in performance fees. These increases in revenue were partially offset by voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers). See "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers."
During Q4 2020, Federated Hermes derived 67% of its revenue from long-term assets (42% from equity assets, 15% from fixed-income assets and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 32% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses decreased $6.1 million or 2% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses primarily resulting from voluntary yield-related fee waivers, partially offset by increases in compensation expense.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $5.8 million or 65% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments, partially offset by revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020.
Q4 2020 vs. Q3 2020
Revenue decreased slightly due to an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers and lower average money market assets, partially offset by higher average long-term assets, led by equity and fixed-income assets, and an increase in performance fees.
Operating expenses decreased by $1.9 million or 1% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers, partially offset by increases in compensation expense.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $8.4 million or 136% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments.
2020 vs. 2019
Revenue increased $121.4 million or 9% primarily due to higher average money market and fixed-income assets, a change in the mix of equity assets, revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020 and an increase in performance fees. These increases were partially offset by voluntary yield-related fee waivers.
During 2020, Federated Hermes derived 59% of its revenue from long-term assets (38% from equity assets, 13% from fixed-income assets and 8% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 40% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses increased by $51.2 million or 5% primarily due to increased incentive compensation expense and an increase due to expenses of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in expenses beginning March 2020. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in distribution expenses as a result of voluntary yield-related fee waivers.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $10.6 million or 61% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments and a gain from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity. These increases were partially offset by revenue of this previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020.
Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers
For Q4 2020 and full-year 2020, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $56.1 million and $113.0 million, respectively. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $47.4 million and $98.4 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $8.7 million and $14.6 million, respectively.
Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 29, 2021. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 29, 2021. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 39442. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.
Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $619.4 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2020. Our investment solutions span 163 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and money market funds and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide.
Federated Hermes ranks in the top 6% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 6th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs2. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.
###
1) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), Dec. 31, 2020. Based on assets under management in U.S. open-end funds.
2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli Associates, Q3 2020.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.
Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix and fee waivers, constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change Q4
|
Quarter Ended
|
% Change Q3
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
Sept. 30, 2020
|
Revenue
|
Investment advisory fees, net
|
$
|
265,593
|
$
|
243,631
|
9
|
%
|
$
|
260,089
|
2
|
%
|
Administrative service fees, net
|
79,192
|
69,568
|
14
|
83,028
|
(5)
|
Other service fees, net
|
19,133
|
44,826
|
(57)
|
21,338
|
(10)
|
Total Revenue
|
363,918
|
358,025
|
2
|
364,455
|
0
|
Operating Expenses
|
Compensation and related
|
138,296
|
111,436
|
24
|
126,186
|
10
|
Distribution
|
59,419
|
92,950
|
(36)
|
73,726
|
(19)
|
Systems and communications
|
18,518
|
14,731
|
26
|
16,193
|
14
|
Professional service fees
|
13,961
|
12,269
|
14
|
14,006
|
0
|
Office and occupancy
|
6,436
|
11,643
|
(45)
|
10,578
|
(39)
|
Advertising and promotional
|
4,853
|
4,785
|
1
|
2,921
|
66
|
Travel and related
|
540
|
4,180
|
(87)
|
542
|
0
|
Other
|
7,120
|
3,240
|
120
|
6,922
|
3
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
249,143
|
255,234
|
(2)
|
251,074
|
(1)
|
Operating Income
|
114,775
|
102,791
|
12
|
113,381
|
1
|
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
|
Investment income (loss), net
|
15,175
|
4,737
|
220
|
6,622
|
129
|
Debt expense
|
(468)
|
(1,066)
|
(56)
|
(494)
|
(5)
|
Other, net
|
(27)
|
5,209
|
(101)
|
103
|
(126)
|
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
|
14,680
|
8,880
|
65
|
6,231
|
136
|
Income before income taxes
|
129,455
|
111,671
|
16
|
119,612
|
8
|
Income tax provision
|
28,183
|
26,582
|
6
|
32,928
|
(14)
|
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
|
101,272
|
85,089
|
19
|
86,684
|
17
|
Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests in
|
6,104
|
2,982
|
105
|
862
|
NM
|
Net Income
|
$
|
95,168
|
$
|
82,107
|
16
|
%
|
$
|
85,822
|
11
|
%
|
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
|
Earnings Per Share1
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.94
|
$
|
0.81
|
16
|
%
|
$
|
0.86
|
9
|
%
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.93
|
$
|
0.81
|
15
|
%
|
$
|
0.85
|
9
|
%
|
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
|
Basic and diluted
|
95,504
|
97,403
|
96,039
|
Dividends Declared Per Share
|
$
|
1.27
|
$
|
0.27
|
$
|
0.27
|
1)
|
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $5.0 million, $2.9 million and $3.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Dec. 31, 2020, Dec. 31, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
Year Ended
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
% Change
|
Revenue
|
Investment advisory fees, net
|
$
|
1,011,467
|
$
|
907,605
|
11
|
%
|
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
|
318,152
|
245,887
|
29
|
Other service fees, net
|
118,649
|
173,402
|
(32)
|
Total Revenue
|
1,448,268
|
1,326,894
|
9
|
Operating Expenses
|
Compensation and related
|
503,400
|
442,147
|
14
|
Distribution
|
318,343
|
340,663
|
(7)
|
Systems and communications
|
64,698
|
52,988
|
22
|
Professional service fees
|
55,123
|
43,714
|
26
|
Office and occupancy
|
38,975
|
44,926
|
(13)
|
Advertising and promotional
|
15,834
|
17,774
|
(11)
|
Travel and related
|
4,566
|
16,645
|
(73)
|
Other
|
29,178
|
20,110
|
45
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
1,030,117
|
978,967
|
5
|
Operating Income
|
418,151
|
347,927
|
20
|
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
|
Investment income (loss), net
|
22,186
|
9,416
|
136
|
Debt expense
|
(2,678)
|
(5,037)
|
(47)
|
Other, net
|
8,398
|
12,965
|
(35)
|
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
|
27,906
|
17,344
|
61
|
Income before income taxes
|
446,057
|
365,271
|
22
|
Income tax provision
|
110,035
|
88,146
|
25
|
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
|
336,022
|
277,125
|
21
|
Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling
|
9,658
|
4,786
|
102
|
Net Income
|
$
|
326,364
|
$
|
272,339
|
20
|
%
|
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
|
Earnings Per Share1
|
Basic
|
$
|
3.25
|
$
|
2.69
|
21
|
%
|
Diluted
|
$
|
3.23
|
$
|
2.69
|
20
|
%
|
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
|
Basic and diluted
|
96,419
|
97,259
|
Dividends Declared Per Share
|
$
|
2.08
|
$
|
1.08
|
1)
|
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $12.8 million and $10.2 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the years ended Dec. 31, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2019, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.
|
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in thousands)
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
Assets
|
Cash and other investments
|
$
|
438,771
|
$
|
340,635
|
Other current assets
|
136,572
|
120,649
|
Intangible assets, net, including goodwill
|
1,282,020
|
1,220,762
|
Other long-term assets
|
203,476
|
198,085
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
2,060,839
|
$
|
1,880,131
|
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
|
Current liabilities
|
$
|
265,446
|
$
|
230,713
|
Long-term debt
|
75,000
|
100,000
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
346,409
|
296,052
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|
236,987
|
212,086
|
Equity excluding treasury stock
|
1,461,728
|
1,322,312
|
Treasury stock
|
(324,731)
|
(281,032)
|
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
|
$
|
2,060,839
|
$
|
1,880,131
|
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class
|
(in millions)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year Ended
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Sept. 30, 2020
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
Equity
|
Beginning assets
|
$
|
80,405
|
$
|
76,859
|
$
|
80,750
|
$
|
89,011
|
$
|
72,497
|
Sales1
|
5,618
|
4,186
|
5,092
|
20,463
|
20,222
|
Redemptions1
|
(6,047)
|
(5,552)
|
(5,080)
|
(26,721)
|
(21,794)
|
Net sales (redemptions)1
|
(429)
|
(1,366)
|
12
|
(6,258)
|
(1,572)
|
Net exchanges
|
(8)
|
31
|
(12)
|
(70)
|
181
|
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
|
0
|
0
|
2,244
|
(71)
|
2,244
|
Impact of foreign exchange2
|
946
|
578
|
667
|
1,195
|
(28)
|
Market gains and (losses)3
|
10,874
|
4,303
|
5,350
|
7,981
|
15,689
|
Ending assets
|
$
|
91,788
|
$
|
80,405
|
$
|
89,011
|
$
|
91,788
|
$
|
89,011
|
Fixed Income5
|
Beginning assets
|
$
|
79,546
|
$
|
73,143
|
$
|
65,824
|
$
|
69,023
|
$
|
63,158
|
Sales1
|
9,046
|
9,859
|
6,010
|
37,283
|
21,424
|
Redemptions1
|
(6,046)
|
(4,897)
|
(4,603)
|
(26,138)
|
(21,543)
|
Net sales (redemptions)1
|
3,000
|
4,962
|
1,407
|
11,145
|
(119)
|
Net exchanges
|
(10)
|
(36)
|
6
|
(15)
|
(208)
|
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
|
0
|
0
|
450
|
(1)
|
450
|
Impact of foreign exchange2
|
181
|
135
|
184
|
190
|
60
|
Market gains and (losses)3
|
1,560
|
1,342
|
1,152
|
3,935
|
5,682
|
Ending assets
|
$
|
84,277
|
$
|
79,546
|
$
|
69,023
|
$
|
84,277
|
$
|
69,023
|
Alternative / Private Markets4
|
Beginning assets
|
$
|
18,146
|
$
|
17,485
|
$
|
17,156
|
$
|
18,102
|
$
|
18,318
|
Sales1
|
574
|
586
|
426
|
2,840
|
1,443
|
Redemptions1
|
(661)
|
(411)
|
(486)
|
(2,615)
|
(2,459)
|
Net sales (redemptions)1
|
(87)
|
175
|
(60)
|
225
|
(1,016)
|
Net exchanges
|
(3)
|
0
|
(1)
|
(4)
|
(65)
|
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
452
|
0
|
Impact of foreign exchange2
|
1,061
|
708
|
1,302
|
615
|
694
|
Market gains and (losses)3
|
(33)
|
(222)
|
(295)
|
(306)
|
171
|
Ending assets
|
$
|
19,084
|
$
|
18,146
|
$
|
18,102
|
$
|
19,084
|
$
|
18,102
|
Multi-asset
|
Beginning assets
|
$
|
3,737
|
$
|
3,705
|
$
|
4,140
|
$
|
4,199
|
$
|
4,093
|
Sales1
|
50
|
45
|
85
|
241
|
332
|
Redemptions1
|
(166)
|
(155)
|
(206)
|
(724)
|
(893)
|
Net sales (redemptions)1
|
(116)
|
(110)
|
(121)
|
(483)
|
(561)
|
Net exchanges
|
3
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
(20)
|
55
|
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
|
0
|
0
|
11
|
0
|
11
|
Impact of foreign exchange2
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
Market gains and (losses)3
|
324
|
145
|
173
|
251
|
601
|
Ending assets
|
$
|
3,948
|
$
|
3,737
|
$
|
4,199
|
$
|
3,948
|
$
|
4,199
|
Total Long-term Assets4,5
|
Beginning assets
|
$
|
181,834
|
$
|
171,192
|
$
|
167,870
|
$
|
180,335
|
$
|
158,066
|
Sales1,5
|
15,288
|
14,676
|
11,613
|
60,827
|
43,421
|
Redemptions1,5
|
(12,920)
|
(11,015)
|
(10,375)
|
(56,198)
|
(46,689)
|
Net sales (redemptions)1,5
|
2,368
|
3,661
|
1,238
|
4,629
|
(3,268)
|
Net exchanges
|
(18)
|
(9)
|
(11)
|
(109)
|
(37)
|
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
|
0
|
0
|
2,705
|
380
|
2,705
|
Impact of foreign exchange2
|
2,188
|
1,422
|
2,153
|
2,001
|
726
|
Market gains and (losses)3,5
|
12,725
|
5,568
|
$
|
6,380
|
11,861
|
22,143
|
Ending assets
|
$
|
199,097
|
$
|
181,834
|
$
|
180,335
|
$
|
199,097
|
$
|
180,335
|
1)
|
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
|
2)
|
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
|
3)
|
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
|
4)
|
The balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.
|
5)
|
For one fixed-income separate account, sales, redemptions, net sales (redemptions) and market gains and (losses) were previously incorrectly reported for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Total assets were reported correctly and were not impacted. The year ended Dec. 31, 2020, includes corrections that increased redemptions by $390 million and decreased sales by $1.1 billion, with the offset increasing market gains and losses by $1.5 billion.
|
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type
|
(in millions)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Equity
|
Fixed Income
|
Alternative / Private
|
Multi-asset
|
Total
|
Funds
|
Separate
|
Funds
|
Separate
|
Funds
|
Separate
|
Funds
|
Separate
|
Funds
|
Separate
|
Beginning assets
|
$
|
46,093
|
$
|
34,312
|
$
|
49,779
|
$
|
29,767
|
$
|
11,393
|
$
|
6,753
|
$
|
3,546
|
$
|
191
|
$
|
110,811
|
$
|
71,023
|
Sales
|
4,034
|
1,584
|
7,642
|
1,404
|
478
|
96
|
50
|
0
|
12,204
|
3,084
|
Redemptions
|
(3,244)
|
(2,803)
|
(5,090)
|
(956)
|
(536)
|
(125)
|
(150)
|
(16)
|
(9,020)
|
(3,900)
|
Net sales (redemptions)
|
790
|
(1,219)
|
2,552
|
448
|
(58)
|
(29)
|
(100)
|
(16)
|
3,184
|
(816)
|
Net exchanges
|
(8)
|
0
|
(11)
|
1
|
(3)
|
0
|
4
|
(1)
|
(18)
|
0
|
Impact of foreign exchange2
|
448
|
498
|
152
|
29
|
658
|
403
|
0
|
0
|
1,258
|
930
|
Market gains and (losses)3
|
6,989
|
3,885
|
1,085
|
475
|
110
|
(143)
|
294
|
30
|
8,478
|
4,247
|
Ending assets
|
$
|
54,312
|
$
|
37,476
|
$
|
53,557
|
$
|
30,720
|
$
|
12,100
|
$
|
6,984
|
$
|
3,744
|
$
|
204
|
$
|
123,713
|
$
|
75,384
|
Year Ended
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Equity
|
Fixed Income
|
Alternative / Private
|
Multi-asset
|
Total
|
Funds
|
Separate
|
Funds
|
Separate
|
Funds
|
Separate
|
Funds
|
Separate
|
Funds
|
Separate
|
Beginning assets
|
$
|
48,112
|
$
|
40,899
|
$
|
44,223
|
$
|
24,800
|
$
|
11,389
|
$
|
6,713
|
$
|
4,000
|
$
|
199
|
$
|
107,724
|
$
|
72,611
|
Sales4
|
14,457
|
6,006
|
29,453
|
7,830
|
2,277
|
563
|
214
|
27
|
46,401
|
14,426
|
Redemptions4
|
(15,675)
|
(11,046)
|
(22,564)
|
(3,574)
|
(2,047)
|
(568)
|
(688)
|
(36)
|
(40,974)
|
(15,224)
|
Net sales (redemptions)4
|
(1,218)
|
(5,040)
|
6,889
|
4,256
|
230
|
(5)
|
(474)
|
(9)
|
5,427
|
(798)
|
Net exchanges
|
(64)
|
(6)
|
(16)
|
1
|
(4)
|
0
|
(19)
|
(1)
|
(103)
|
(6)
|
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
|
0
|
(71)
|
0
|
(1)
|
0
|
452
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
380
|
Impact of foreign exchange2
|
509
|
686
|
129
|
61
|
400
|
215
|
0
|
1
|
1,038
|
963
|
Market gains and (losses)3 ,4
|
6,973
|
1,008
|
2,332
|
1,603
|
85
|
(391)
|
237
|
14
|
9,627
|
2,234
|
Ending assets
|
$
|
54,312
|
$
|
37,476
|
$
|
53,557
|
$
|
30,720
|
$
|
12,100
|
$
|
6,984
|
$
|
3,744
|
$
|
204
|
$
|
123,713
|
$
|
75,384
|
1)
|
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
|
2)
|
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
|
3)
|
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
|
4)
|
For one fixed-income separate account, sales, redemptions, net sales (redemptions) and market gains and (losses) were previously incorrectly reported for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Total assets were reported correctly and were not impacted. The year ended Dec. 31, 2020, includes corrections that increased redemptions by $390 million and decreased sales by $1.1 billion, with the offset increasing market gains and losses by $1.5 billion.
|
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type
|
(in millions)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Year Ended
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Sept. 30, 2020
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
Total Fund Assets1
|
Beginning assets
|
$
|
110,811
|
$
|
104,322
|
$
|
99,682
|
$
|
107,724
|
$
|
92,359
|
Sales
|
12,204
|
10,635
|
8,165
|
46,401
|
30,489
|
Redemptions
|
(9,020)
|
(8,328)
|
(7,296)
|
(40,974)
|
(30,653)
|
Net sales (redemptions)
|
3,184
|
2,307
|
869
|
5,427
|
(164)
|
Net exchanges
|
(18)
|
(9)
|
69
|
(103)
|
73
|
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
|
0
|
0
|
2,652
|
0
|
2,652
|
Impact of foreign exchange2
|
1,258
|
851
|
1,364
|
1,038
|
556
|
Market gains and (losses)3
|
8,478
|
3,340
|
3,088
|
9,627
|
12,248
|
Ending assets
|
$
|
123,713
|
$
|
110,811
|
$
|
107,724
|
$
|
123,713
|
$
|
107,724
|
Total Separate Accounts Assets4,6
|
Beginning assets
|
$
|
71,023
|
$
|
66,870
|
$
|
68,188
|
$
|
72,611
|
$
|
65,707
|
Sales5,6
|
3,084
|
4,041
|
3,448
|
14,426
|
12,932
|
Redemptions5,6
|
(3,900)
|
(2,687)
|
(3,079)
|
(15,224)
|
(16,036)
|
Net sales (redemptions)5, 6
|
(816)
|
1,354
|
369
|
(798)
|
(3,104)
|
Net exchanges
|
0
|
0
|
(80)
|
(6)
|
(110)
|
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
|
0
|
0
|
53
|
380
|
53
|
Impact of foreign exchange2
|
930
|
571
|
789
|
963
|
170
|
Market gains and (losses)3,6
|
4,247
|
2,228
|
3,292
|
2,234
|
9,895
|
Ending assets
|
$
|
75,384
|
$
|
71,023
|
$
|
72,611
|
$
|
75,384
|
$
|
72,611
|
Total Long-term Assets1,4, 6
|
Beginning assets
|
$
|
181,834
|
$
|
171,192
|
$
|
167,870
|
$
|
180,335
|
$
|
158,066
|
Sales5,6
|
15,288
|
14,676
|
11,613
|
60,827
|
43,421
|
Redemptions5, 6
|
(12,920)
|
(11,015)
|
(10,375)
|
(56,198)
|
(46,689)
|
Net sales (redemptions)5,6
|
2,368
|
3,661
|
1,238
|
4,629
|
(3,268)
|
Net exchanges
|
(18)
|
(9)
|
(11)
|
(109)
|
(37)
|
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
|
0
|
0
|
2,705
|
380
|
2,705
|
Impact of foreign exchange2
|
2,188
|
1,422
|
2,153
|
2,001
|
726
|
Market gains and (losses)3,6
|
12,725
|
5,568
|
6,380
|
11,861
|
22,143
|
Ending assets
|
$
|
199,097
|
$
|
181,834
|
$
|
180,335
|
$
|
199,097
|
$
|
180,335
|
1)
|
The balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.
|
2)
|
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
|
3)
|
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
|
4)
|
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.
|
5)
|
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
|
6)
|
For one fixed-income separate account, sales, redemptions, net sales (redemptions) and market gains and (losses) were previously incorrectly reported for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Total assets were reported correctly and were not impacted. The year ended Dec. 31, 2020, includes corrections that increased redemptions by $390 million and decreased sales by $1.1 billion, with the offset increasing market gains and losses by $1.5 billion.
|
Unaudited Managed Assets
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Sept. 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
By Asset Class
|
Equity
|
$
|
91,788
|
$
|
80,405
|
$
|
76,859
|
$
|
68,239
|
$
|
89,011
|
Fixed-income
|
84,277
|
79,546
|
73,143
|
64,715
|
69,023
|
Alternative / private markets1
|
19,084
|
18,146
|
17,485
|
18,061
|
18,102
|
Multi-asset
|
3,948
|
3,737
|
3,705
|
3,494
|
4,199
|
Total long-term assets
|
199,097
|
181,834
|
171,192
|
154,509
|
180,335
|
Money market
|
420,333
|
432,952
|
457,624
|
451,330
|
395,539
|
Total Managed Assets
|
$
|
619,430
|
$
|
614,786
|
$
|
628,816
|
$
|
605,839
|
$
|
575,874
|
By Product Type
|
Funds:
|
Equity
|
$
|
54,312
|
$
|
46,093
|
$
|
43,723
|
$
|
36,955
|
$
|
48,112
|
Fixed-income
|
53,557
|
49,779
|
46,046
|
40,601
|
44,223
|
Alternative / private markets1
|
12,100
|
11,393
|
11,037
|
11,365
|
11,389
|
Multi-asset
|
3,744
|
3,546
|
3,516
|
3,330
|
4,000
|
Total long-term assets
|
123,713
|
110,811
|
104,322
|
92,251
|
107,724
|
Money market
|
301,855
|
325,940
|
344,846
|
336,133
|
286,612
|
Total Fund Assets
|
$
|
425,568
|
$
|
436,751
|
$
|
449,168
|
$
|
428,384
|
$
|
394,336
|
Separate Accounts:
|
Equity
|
$
|
37,476
|
$
|
34,312
|
$
|
33,136
|
$
|
31,284
|
$
|
40,899
|
Fixed-income
|
30,720
|
29,767
|
27,097
|
24,114
|
24,800
|
Alternative / private markets
|
6,984
|
6,753
|
6,448
|
6,696
|
6,713
|
Multi-asset
|
204
|
191
|
189
|
164
|
199
|
Total long-term assets
|
75,384
|
71,023
|
66,870
|
62,258
|
72,611
|
Money market
|
118,478
|
107,012
|
112,778
|
115,197
|
108,927
|
Total Separate Account Assets
|
$
|
193,862
|
$
|
178,035
|
$
|
179,648
|
$
|
177,455
|
$
|
181,538
|
Total Managed Assets
|
$
|
619,430
|
$
|
614,786
|
$
|
628,816
|
$
|
605,839
|
$
|
575,874
|
1)
|
The balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.
|
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
|
Quarter Ended
|
(in millions)
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Sept. 30, 2020
|
June 30, 2020
|
March 31, 2020
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
By Asset Class
|
Equity
|
$
|
85,572
|
$
|
80,403
|
$
|
73,620
|
$
|
82,767
|
$
|
84,448
|
Fixed-income
|
82,144
|
76,798
|
69,603
|
69,068
|
67,602
|
Alternative / private markets1
|
18,549
|
18,270
|
18,022
|
17,983
|
17,838
|
Multi-asset
|
3,831
|
3,786
|
3,630
|
4,006
|
4,149
|
Total long-term assets
|
190,096
|
179,257
|
164,875
|
173,824
|
174,037
|
Money market
|
420,436
|
448,795
|
471,984
|
406,365
|
376,029
|
Total Avg. Managed Assets
|
$
|
610,532
|
$
|
628,052
|
$
|
636,859
|
$
|
580,189
|
$
|
550,066
|
By Product Type
|
Funds:
|
Equity
|
$
|
50,022
|
$
|
46,020
|
$
|
41,301
|
$
|
44,996
|
$
|
44,984
|
Fixed-income
|
51,934
|
48,418
|
43,229
|
44,017
|
43,304
|
Alternative / private markets1
|
11,670
|
11,539
|
11,345
|
11,143
|
11,283
|
Multi-asset
|
3,634
|
3,590
|
3,453
|
3,814
|
3,956
|
Total long-term assets
|
117,260
|
109,567
|
99,328
|
103,970
|
103,527
|
Money market
|
311,769
|
338,814
|
356,736
|
290,641
|
274,116
|
Total Avg. Fund Assets
|
$
|
429,029
|
$
|
448,381
|
$
|
456,064
|
$
|
394,611
|
$
|
377,643
|
Separate Accounts:
|
Equity
|
$
|
35,550
|
$
|
34,383
|
$
|
32,319
|
$
|
37,771
|
$
|
39,464
|
Fixed-income
|
30,210
|
28,380
|
26,374
|
25,051
|
24,298
|
Alternative / private markets
|
6,879
|
6,731
|
6,677
|
6,840
|
6,555
|
Multi-asset
|
197
|
196
|
177
|
192
|
193
|
Total long-term assets
|
72,836
|
69,690
|
65,547
|
69,854
|
70,510
|
Money market
|
108,667
|
109,981
|
115,248
|
115,724
|
101,913
|
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
|
$
|
181,503
|
$
|
179,671
|
$
|
180,795
|
$
|
185,578
|
$
|
172,423
|
Total Avg. Managed Assets
|
$
|
610,532
|
$
|
628,052
|
$
|
636,859
|
$
|
580,189
|
$
|
550,066
|
1)
|
The average balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.3 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.
|
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
|
Year Ended
|
(in millions)
|
Dec. 31, 2020
|
Dec. 31, 2019
|
By Asset Class
|
Equity
|
$
|
80,591
|
$
|
81,212
|
Fixed-income
|
74,403
|
65,375
|
Alternative / private markets1
|
18,206
|
17,896
|
Multi-asset
|
3,813
|
4,192
|
Total long-term assets
|
177,013
|
168,675
|
Money market
|
436,895
|
340,505
|
Total Avg. Managed Assets
|
$
|
613,908
|
$
|
509,180
|
By Product Type
|
Funds:
|
Equity
|
$
|
45,585
|
$
|
42,712
|
Fixed-income
|
46,899
|
41,938
|
Alternative / private markets1
|
11,424
|
11,317
|
Multi-asset
|
3,622
|
4,003
|
Total long-term assets
|
107,530
|
99,970
|
Money market
|
324,490
|
238,876
|
Total Avg. Fund Assets
|
$
|
432,020
|
$
|
338,846
|
Separate Accounts:
|
Equity
|
$
|
35,006
|
$
|
38,500
|
Fixed-income
|
27,504
|
23,437
|
Alternative / private markets
|
6,782
|
6,579
|
Multi-asset
|
191
|
189
|
Total long-term assets
|
69,483
|
68,705
|
Money market
|
112,405
|
101,629
|
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
|
$
|
181,888
|
$
|
170,334
|
Total Avg. Managed Assets
|
$
|
613,908
|
$
|
509,180
|
1)
|
The average balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.
