Federated Hermes, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full-year 2020 earnings

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q4 2020 of $0.93, compared to $0.81 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $95.2 million for Q4 2020, compared to $82.1 million for Q4 2019. Full-year 2020 EPS was $3.23, compared to $2.69 for 2019 on net income of $326.4 million for 2020, compared to $272.3 million for 2019.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $619.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $43.5 billion or 8% from $575.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and up $4.6 billion or 1% from $614.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Average managed assets for Q4 2020 were $610.5 billion, up $60.4 billion or 11% from $550.1 billion reported for Q4 2019 and down $17.6 billion or 3% from $628.1 billion reported for Q3 2020.

"Federated Hermes reached record assets in equity, fixed income and alternative/private markets. Fixed-income assets increased by 22 percent in 2020 on strong net sales for short-duration, high-yield and total return strategies," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Federated Hermes also saw record gross sales for the year in equity funds, which earned strong performance across growth, value, dividend income and international strategies."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 12, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 5, 2021. During Q4 2020, Federated Hermes purchased 515,700 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $13.8 million, bringing the total shares of Class B common stock purchased in 2020 to 2,940,267 shares for $67.9 million.

Federated Hermes' equity assets were a record $91.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $2.8 billion or 3% from $89.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and up $11.4 billion or 14% from $80.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Top-selling equity funds on a net basis during Q4 2020 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund and Federated Hermes Impact Opportunities Equity Fund.

Federated Hermes' fixed-income assets were a record $84.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $15.3 billion or 22% from $69.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and up $4.8 billion or 6% from $79.5 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Top-selling fixed-income funds on a net basis during Q4 2020 were Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Institutional High Yield Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Short-Intermediate Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund and Federated Hermes Short-Term Income Fund.

Federated Hermes' alternative/private markets assets were a record $19.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $1.0 billion or 5% from $18.1 billion at both Dec. 31, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020.

Federated Hermes' money market assets were $420.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $24.8 billion or 6% from $395.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and down $12.7 billion or 3% from $433.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Money market mutual fund assets were $301.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $15.3 billion or 5% from $286.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and down $24.0 billion or 7% from $325.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2020. Federated Hermes' money market separate account assets were $118.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2020, up $9.6 billion or 9% from $108.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and up $11.5 billion or 11% from $107.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2020.

Financial Summary

Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019

Revenue increased $5.9 million or 2% primarily due to higher average money market, equity and fixed-income assets. Revenue also increased as a result of revenue from a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating income beginning March 2020 and an increase in performance fees. These increases in revenue were partially offset by voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers). See "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers."

During Q4 2020, Federated Hermes derived 67% of its revenue from long-term assets (42% from equity assets, 15% from fixed-income assets and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 32% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $6.1 million or 2% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses primarily resulting from voluntary yield-related fee waivers, partially offset by increases in compensation expense.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $5.8 million or 65% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments, partially offset by revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020.

Q4 2020 vs. Q3 2020

Revenue decreased slightly due to an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers and lower average money market assets, partially offset by higher average long-term assets, led by equity and fixed-income assets, and an increase in performance fees.

Operating expenses decreased by $1.9 million or 1% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers, partially offset by increases in compensation expense.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $8.4 million or 136% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments.

2020 vs. 2019

Revenue increased $121.4 million or 9% primarily due to higher average money market and fixed-income assets, a change in the mix of equity assets, revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020 and an increase in performance fees. These increases were partially offset by voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

During 2020, Federated Hermes derived 59% of its revenue from long-term assets (38% from equity assets, 13% from fixed-income assets and 8% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 40% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased by $51.2 million or 5% primarily due to increased incentive compensation expense and an increase due to expenses of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in expenses beginning March 2020. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in distribution expenses as a result of voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $10.6 million or 61% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments and a gain from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity. These increases were partially offset by revenue of this previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

For Q4 2020 and full-year 2020, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $56.1 million and $113.0 million, respectively. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $47.4 million and $98.4 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $8.7 million and $14.6 million, respectively.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Jan. 29, 2021. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 29, 2021. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 39442. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $619.4 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2020. Our investment solutions span 163 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and money market funds and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 6% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 9% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 6th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs2. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.

1) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), Dec. 31, 2020. Based on assets under management in U.S. open-end funds.

2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli Associates, Q3 2020.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix and fee waivers, constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)











Quarter Ended % Change Q4

2019 to Q4

2020 Quarter Ended % Change Q3

2020 to Q4

2020

Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2020 Revenue









Investment advisory fees, net $ 265,593

$ 243,631

9 % $ 260,089

2 % Administrative service fees, net 79,192

69,568

14

83,028

(5)

Other service fees, net 19,133

44,826

(57)

21,338

(10)

Total Revenue 363,918

358,025

2

364,455

0













Operating Expenses









Compensation and related 138,296

111,436

24

126,186

10

Distribution 59,419

92,950

(36)

73,726

(19)

Systems and communications 18,518

14,731

26

16,193

14

Professional service fees 13,961

12,269

14

14,006

0

Office and occupancy 6,436

11,643

(45)

10,578

(39)

Advertising and promotional 4,853

4,785

1

2,921

66

Travel and related 540

4,180

(87)

542

0

Other 7,120

3,240

120

6,922

3

Total Operating Expenses 249,143

255,234

(2)

251,074

(1)

Operating Income 114,775

102,791

12

113,381

1













Nonoperating Income (Expenses)









Investment income (loss), net 15,175

4,737

220

6,622

129

Debt expense (468)

(1,066)

(56)

(494)

(5)

Other, net (27)

5,209

(101)

103

(126)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 14,680

8,880

65

6,231

136

Income before income taxes 129,455

111,671

16

119,612

8

Income tax provision 28,183

26,582

6

32,928

(14)

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 101,272

85,089

19

86,684

17

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests in

subsidiaries 6,104

2,982

105

862

NM

Net Income $ 95,168

$ 82,107

16 % $ 85,822

11 %











Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.









Earnings Per Share1









Basic $ 0.94

$ 0.81

16 % $ 0.86

9 % Diluted $ 0.93

$ 0.81

15 % $ 0.85

9 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic and diluted 95,504

97,403



96,039



Dividends Declared Per Share $ 1.27

$ 0.27



$ 0.27









1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $5.0 million, $2.9 million and $3.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Dec. 31, 2020, Dec. 31, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.



Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)















Year Ended



Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

% Change Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net

$ 1,011,467



$ 907,605



11 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

318,152



245,887



29

Other service fees, net

118,649



173,402



(32)

Total Revenue

1,448,268



1,326,894



9















Operating Expenses











Compensation and related

503,400



442,147



14

Distribution

318,343



340,663



(7)

Systems and communications

64,698



52,988



22

Professional service fees

55,123



43,714



26

Office and occupancy

38,975



44,926



(13)

Advertising and promotional

15,834



17,774



(11)

Travel and related

4,566



16,645



(73)

Other

29,178



20,110



45

Total Operating Expenses

1,030,117



978,967



5

Operating Income

418,151



347,927



20















Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net

22,186



9,416



136

Debt expense

(2,678)



(5,037)



(47)

Other, net

8,398



12,965



(35)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

27,906



17,344



61

Income before income taxes

446,057



365,271



22

Income tax provision

110,035



88,146



25

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

336,022



277,125



21

Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling

interests in subsidiaries

9,658



4,786



102

Net Income

$ 326,364



$ 272,339



20 %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic

$ 3.25



$ 2.69



21 % Diluted

$ 3.23



$ 2.69



20 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic and diluted

96,419



97,259





Dividends Declared Per Share

$ 2.08



$ 1.08











1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $12.8 million and $10.2 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the years ended Dec. 31, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2019, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 438,771

$ 340,635

Other current assets 136,572

120,649

Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,282,020

1,220,762

Other long-term assets 203,476

198,085

Total Assets $ 2,060,839

$ 1,880,131







Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 265,446

$ 230,713

Long-term debt 75,000

100,000

Other long-term liabilities 346,409

296,052

Redeemable noncontrolling interests 236,987

212,086

Equity excluding treasury stock 1,461,728

1,322,312

Treasury stock (324,731)

(281,032)

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 2,060,839

$ 1,880,131



Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class (in millions) Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Equity











Beginning assets $ 80,405

$ 76,859

$ 80,750



$ 89,011

$ 72,497

Sales1 5,618

4,186

5,092



20,463

20,222

Redemptions1 (6,047)

(5,552)

(5,080)



(26,721)

(21,794)

Net sales (redemptions)1 (429)

(1,366)

12



(6,258)

(1,572)

Net exchanges (8)

31

(12)



(70)

181

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

2,244



(71)

2,244

Impact of foreign exchange2 946

578

667



1,195

(28)

Market gains and (losses)3 10,874

4,303

5,350



7,981

15,689

Ending assets $ 91,788

$ 80,405

$ 89,011



$ 91,788

$ 89,011















Fixed Income5











Beginning assets $ 79,546

$ 73,143

$ 65,824



$ 69,023

$ 63,158

Sales1 9,046

9,859

6,010



37,283

21,424

Redemptions1 (6,046)

(4,897)

(4,603)



(26,138)

(21,543)

Net sales (redemptions)1 3,000

4,962

1,407



11,145

(119)

Net exchanges (10)

(36)

6



(15)

(208)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

450



(1)

450

Impact of foreign exchange2 181

135

184



190

60

Market gains and (losses)3 1,560

1,342

1,152



3,935

5,682

Ending assets $ 84,277

$ 79,546

$ 69,023



$ 84,277

$ 69,023















Alternative / Private Markets4











Beginning assets $ 18,146

$ 17,485

$ 17,156



$ 18,102

$ 18,318

Sales1 574

586

426



2,840

1,443

Redemptions1 (661)

(411)

(486)



(2,615)

(2,459)

Net sales (redemptions)1 (87)

175

(60)



225

(1,016)

Net exchanges (3)

0

(1)



(4)

(65)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

0



452

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 1,061

708

1,302



615

694

Market gains and (losses)3 (33)

(222)

(295)



(306)

171

Ending assets $ 19,084

$ 18,146

$ 18,102



$ 19,084

$ 18,102















Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 3,737

$ 3,705

$ 4,140



$ 4,199

$ 4,093

Sales1 50

45

85



241

332

Redemptions1 (166)

(155)

(206)



(724)

(893)

Net sales (redemptions)1 (116)

(110)

(121)



(483)

(561)

Net exchanges 3

(4)

(4)



(20)

55

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

11



0

11

Impact of foreign exchange2 0

1

0



1

0

Market gains and (losses)3 324

145

173



251

601

Ending assets $ 3,948

$ 3,737

$ 4,199



$ 3,948

$ 4,199















Total Long-term Assets4,5











Beginning assets $ 181,834

$ 171,192

$ 167,870



$ 180,335

$ 158,066

Sales1,5 15,288

14,676

11,613



60,827

43,421

Redemptions1,5 (12,920)

(11,015)

(10,375)



(56,198)

(46,689)

Net sales (redemptions)1,5 2,368

3,661

1,238



4,629

(3,268)

Net exchanges (18)

(9)

(11)



(109)

(37)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

2,705



380

2,705

Impact of foreign exchange2 2,188

1,422

2,153



2,001

726

Market gains and (losses)3,5 12,725

5,568

$ 6,380



11,861

22,143

Ending assets $ 199,097

$ 181,834

$ 180,335



$ 199,097

$ 180,335







1) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 4) The balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP. 5) For one fixed-income separate account, sales, redemptions, net sales (redemptions) and market gains and (losses) were previously incorrectly reported for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Total assets were reported correctly and were not impacted. The year ended Dec. 31, 2020, includes corrections that increased redemptions by $390 million and decreased sales by $1.1 billion, with the offset increasing market gains and losses by $1.5 billion.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 46,093

$ 34,312

$ 49,779

$ 29,767

$ 11,393

$ 6,753

$ 3,546

$ 191

$ 110,811

$ 71,023

Sales 4,034

1,584

7,642

1,404

478

96

50

0

12,204

3,084

Redemptions (3,244)

(2,803)

(5,090)

(956)

(536)

(125)

(150)

(16)

(9,020)

(3,900)

Net sales (redemptions) 790

(1,219)

2,552

448

(58)

(29)

(100)

(16)

3,184

(816)

Net exchanges (8)

0

(11)

1

(3)

0

4

(1)

(18)

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 448

498

152

29

658

403

0

0

1,258

930

Market gains and (losses)3 6,989

3,885

1,085

475

110

(143)

294

30

8,478

4,247

Ending assets $ 54,312

$ 37,476

$ 53,557

$ 30,720

$ 12,100

$ 6,984

$ 3,744

$ 204

$ 123,713

$ 75,384

























Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1,4 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1,4 Beginning assets $ 48,112

$ 40,899

$ 44,223

$ 24,800

$ 11,389

$ 6,713

$ 4,000

$ 199

$ 107,724

$ 72,611

Sales4 14,457

6,006

29,453

7,830

2,277

563

214

27

46,401

14,426

Redemptions4 (15,675)

(11,046)

(22,564)

(3,574)

(2,047)

(568)

(688)

(36)

(40,974)

(15,224)

Net sales (redemptions)4 (1,218)

(5,040)

6,889

4,256

230

(5)

(474)

(9)

5,427

(798)

Net exchanges (64)

(6)

(16)

1

(4)

0

(19)

(1)

(103)

(6)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

(71)

0

(1)

0

452

0

0

0

380

Impact of foreign exchange2 509

686

129

61

400

215

0

1

1,038

963

Market gains and (losses)3 ,4 6,973

1,008

2,332

1,603

85

(391)

237

14

9,627

2,234

Ending assets $ 54,312

$ 37,476

$ 53,557

$ 30,720

$ 12,100

$ 6,984

$ 3,744

$ 204

$ 123,713

$ 75,384







1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 4) For one fixed-income separate account, sales, redemptions, net sales (redemptions) and market gains and (losses) were previously incorrectly reported for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Total assets were reported correctly and were not impacted. The year ended Dec. 31, 2020, includes corrections that increased redemptions by $390 million and decreased sales by $1.1 billion, with the offset increasing market gains and losses by $1.5 billion.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type (in millions)







Quarter Ended

Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019













Total Fund Assets1











Beginning assets $ 110,811

$ 104,322

$ 99,682



$ 107,724

$ 92,359

Sales 12,204

10,635

8,165



46,401

30,489

Redemptions (9,020)

(8,328)

(7,296)



(40,974)

(30,653)

Net sales (redemptions) 3,184

2,307

869



5,427

(164)

Net exchanges (18)

(9)

69



(103)

73

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

2,652



0

2,652

Impact of foreign exchange2 1,258

851

1,364



1,038

556

Market gains and (losses)3 8,478

3,340

3,088



9,627

12,248

Ending assets $ 123,713

$ 110,811

$ 107,724



$ 123,713

$ 107,724















Total Separate Accounts Assets4,6











Beginning assets $ 71,023

$ 66,870

$ 68,188



$ 72,611

$ 65,707

Sales5,6 3,084

4,041

3,448



14,426

12,932

Redemptions5,6 (3,900)

(2,687)

(3,079)



(15,224)

(16,036)

Net sales (redemptions)5, 6 (816)

1,354

369



(798)

(3,104)

Net exchanges 0

0

(80)



(6)

(110)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

53



380

53

Impact of foreign exchange2 930

571

789



963

170

Market gains and (losses)3,6 4,247

2,228

3,292



2,234

9,895

Ending assets $ 75,384

$ 71,023

$ 72,611



$ 75,384

$ 72,611















Total Long-term Assets1,4, 6











Beginning assets $ 181,834

$ 171,192

$ 167,870



$ 180,335

$ 158,066

Sales5,6 15,288

14,676

11,613



60,827

43,421

Redemptions5, 6 (12,920)

(11,015)

(10,375)



(56,198)

(46,689)

Net sales (redemptions)5,6 2,368

3,661

1,238



4,629

(3,268)

Net exchanges (18)

(9)

(11)



(109)

(37)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

2,705



380

2,705

Impact of foreign exchange2 2,188

1,422

2,153



2,001

726

Market gains and (losses)3,6 12,725

5,568

6,380



11,861

22,143

Ending assets $ 199,097

$ 181,834

$ 180,335



$ 199,097

$ 180,335







1) The balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 4) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. 5) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 6) For one fixed-income separate account, sales, redemptions, net sales (redemptions) and market gains and (losses) were previously incorrectly reported for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Total assets were reported correctly and were not impacted. The year ended Dec. 31, 2020, includes corrections that increased redemptions by $390 million and decreased sales by $1.1 billion, with the offset increasing market gains and losses by $1.5 billion.

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 By Asset Class









Equity $ 91,788

$ 80,405

$ 76,859

$ 68,239

$ 89,011

Fixed-income 84,277

79,546

73,143

64,715

69,023

Alternative / private markets1 19,084

18,146

17,485

18,061

18,102

Multi-asset 3,948

3,737

3,705

3,494

4,199

Total long-term assets 199,097

181,834

171,192

154,509

180,335

Money market 420,333

432,952

457,624

451,330

395,539

Total Managed Assets $ 619,430

$ 614,786

$ 628,816

$ 605,839

$ 575,874













By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 54,312

$ 46,093

$ 43,723

$ 36,955

$ 48,112

Fixed-income 53,557

49,779

46,046

40,601

44,223

Alternative / private markets1 12,100

11,393

11,037

11,365

11,389

Multi-asset 3,744

3,546

3,516

3,330

4,000

Total long-term assets 123,713

110,811

104,322

92,251

107,724

Money market 301,855

325,940

344,846

336,133

286,612

Total Fund Assets $ 425,568

$ 436,751

$ 449,168

$ 428,384

$ 394,336

Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 37,476

$ 34,312

$ 33,136

$ 31,284

$ 40,899

Fixed-income 30,720

29,767

27,097

24,114

24,800

Alternative / private markets 6,984

6,753

6,448

6,696

6,713

Multi-asset 204

191

189

164

199

Total long-term assets 75,384

71,023

66,870

62,258

72,611

Money market 118,478

107,012

112,778

115,197

108,927

Total Separate Account Assets $ 193,862

$ 178,035

$ 179,648

$ 177,455

$ 181,538

Total Managed Assets $ 619,430

$ 614,786

$ 628,816

$ 605,839

$ 575,874







1) The balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 By Asset Class









Equity $ 85,572

$ 80,403

$ 73,620

$ 82,767

$ 84,448

Fixed-income 82,144

76,798

69,603

69,068

67,602

Alternative / private markets1 18,549

18,270

18,022

17,983

17,838

Multi-asset 3,831

3,786

3,630

4,006

4,149

Total long-term assets 190,096

179,257

164,875

173,824

174,037

Money market 420,436

448,795

471,984

406,365

376,029

Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 610,532

$ 628,052

$ 636,859

$ 580,189

$ 550,066

By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 50,022

$ 46,020

$ 41,301

$ 44,996

$ 44,984

Fixed-income 51,934

48,418

43,229

44,017

43,304

Alternative / private markets1 11,670

11,539

11,345

11,143

11,283

Multi-asset 3,634

3,590

3,453

3,814

3,956

Total long-term assets 117,260

109,567

99,328

103,970

103,527

Money market 311,769

338,814

356,736

290,641

274,116

Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 429,029

$ 448,381

$ 456,064

$ 394,611

$ 377,643

Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 35,550

$ 34,383

$ 32,319

$ 37,771

$ 39,464

Fixed-income 30,210

28,380

26,374

25,051

24,298

Alternative / private markets 6,879

6,731

6,677

6,840

6,555

Multi-asset 197

196

177

192

193

Total long-term assets 72,836

69,690

65,547

69,854

70,510

Money market 108,667

109,981

115,248

115,724

101,913

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 181,503

$ 179,671

$ 180,795

$ 185,578

$ 172,423

Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 610,532

$ 628,052

$ 636,859

$ 580,189

$ 550,066







1) The average balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.3 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Year Ended (in millions)

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019 By Asset Class







Equity

$ 80,591



$ 81,212

Fixed-income

74,403



65,375

Alternative / private markets1

18,206



17,896

Multi-asset

3,813



4,192

Total long-term assets

177,013



168,675

Money market

436,895



340,505

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 613,908



$ 509,180

By Product Type







Funds:







Equity

$ 45,585



$ 42,712

Fixed-income

46,899



41,938

Alternative / private markets1

11,424



11,317

Multi-asset

3,622



4,003

Total long-term assets

107,530



99,970

Money market

324,490



238,876

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 432,020



$ 338,846

Separate Accounts:







Equity

$ 35,006



$ 38,500

Fixed-income

27,504



23,437

Alternative / private markets

6,782



6,579

Multi-asset

191



189

Total long-term assets

69,483



68,705

Money market

112,405



101,629

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 181,888



$ 170,334

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 613,908



$ 509,180







1) The average balance at Dec. 31, 2019 includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

