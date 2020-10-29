Federated Hermes, Inc. reports third quarter 2020 earnings; board declares cash dividend per share of $1.27, including $0.27 quarterly and $1.00 special dividend

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.85 for Q3 2020, compared to $0.72 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $85.8 million for Q3 2020, compared to $73.0 million for Q3 2019. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2020 earnings per diluted share of $2.29, compared to $1.88 for the same period in 2019, on YTD 2020 net income of $231.2 million, compared to $190.2 million for the same period in 2019.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $614.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2020, up $87.6 billion or 17% from $527.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2019 and down $14.0 billion or 2% from $628.8 billion at June 30, 2020. Total average managed assets for Q3 2020 were $628.1 billion, up $110.1 billion or 21% from $518.0 billion reported for Q3 2019 and down $8.8 billion or 1% from $636.9 billion reported for Q2 2020.

"In the third quarter, investors and advisors continued to show strong interest in a range of our actively managed strategies through market volatility and the Covid-19 pandemic," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Federated Hermes' equity assets were at $80 billion, with strong investment performance from our international dividend strategy and both an emerging market equity and an international growth equity fund, which were added to our product mix in the last year and are managed by the Cleveland-based international equity team. We saw net sales in a variety of equity styles, including growth, ESG and impact funds.

"We reached record fixed-income assets under management of $80 billion at the end of the third quarter," said Donahue. "Our Total Return Bond Fund and Short-Intermediate Total Return Bond Fund outperformed a majority of their peers during the pandemic. Both funds, which seek to capture opportunities and manage risk through various rate environments, were among our funds with the strongest net sales, along with a range of short-duration and high-yield strategies."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $1.27 per share. The dividend, which will be paid from Federated Hermes' existing cash balance, is considered an ordinary dividend for tax purposes and consists of a $0.27 quarterly dividend and a $1.00 special dividend. The dividend is payable on Nov. 13, 2020 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 6, 2020. During Q3 2020, Federated Hermes purchased 866,900 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $20.0 million.

"The special dividend reinforces Federated Hermes' continued commitment to delivering shareholder value," said Thomas R. Donahue, chief financial officer. "The November dividend payment marks our fifth special-dividend, totaling $7.53 per share, in the last dozen years."

Equity assets were $80.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2020, down $0.4 billion from $80.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2019 and up $3.5 billion or 5% from $76.9 billion at June 30, 2020. Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2020 on a net basis were Federated Hermes



Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, Federated Hermes SDG Engagement Equity Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund, Federated Hermes Impact Opportunities Equity Fund and the Federated Hermes International Small-Mid Company Fund.

Fixed-income assets were a record $79.5 billion at Sept. 30, 2020, up $13.7 billion or 21% from $65.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2019 and up $6.4 billion or 9% from $73.1 billion at June 30, 2020. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2020 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Short-Intermediate Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Municipal Ultrashort Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund and Federated Hermes Institutional High Yield Bond Fund.

Money market assets were $433.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2020, up $73.7 billion or 21% from $359.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2019 and down $24.6 billion or 5% from $457.6 billion at June 30, 2020. Money market fund assets were $325.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2020, up $64.7 billion or 25% from $261.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2019 and down $18.9 billion or 5% from $344.8 billion at June 30, 2020.

Financial Summary

Q3 2020 vs. Q3 2019

Revenue increased $24.1 million or 7% percent primarily due to higher average money market and fixed-income assets and as a result of revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020. These increases in revenue were partially offset by voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers). See "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers."

During Q3 2020, Federated Hermes derived 60 percent of its revenue from long-term assets (38 percent from equity assets, 14 percent from fixed-income assets and 8 percent from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 39 percent from money market assets, and 1 percent from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses were flat, with increases in compensation being offset by decreased distribution expenses primarily resulting from voluntary yield-related fee waivers on certain money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses) decreased a net $1.2 million or 17% due to the net operating impact from the previously nonconsolidated entity no longer being recorded as nonoperating income, offset partially by increased investment gains.

Q3 2020 vs. Q2 2020

Revenue increased $3.7 million or 1% primarily due to higher average equity and fixed-income assets. These increases were partially offset by an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers and lower average money market assets.

Operating expenses decreased $12.4 million or 5% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers on certain money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses) decreased a net $7.8 million or 56% primarily due to the Q3 2020 increase in the market value of investments being less than the Q2 2020 market value increase following the significant recovery from the Q1 2020 coronavirus impact to markets.

YTD 2020 vs. YTD 2019

Revenue increased $115.5 million or 12% primarily due to higher average money market assets, revenue of a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in operating revenue beginning March 2020 and higher average fixed-income assets. These increases were partially offset by voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

For the first nine months of 2020, Federated Hermes derived 57% percent of its revenue from long-term assets (37 percent from equity assets, 13 percent from fixed-income assets and 7 percent from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 42 percent from money market assets, and 1 percent from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $57.2 million or 8% primarily due to increased incentive compensation, an increase in distribution expenses associated with higher average money market fund assets and an increase due to a previously nonconsolidated entity being recorded in expenses beginning March 2020. These increases were partially offset by voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses) increased a net $4.8 million or 56% primarily due to a gain from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

During the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $36.8 million and $56.9 million, respectively. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $33.0 million and $51.0 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $3.8 million and $5.9 million for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, respectively.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 30, 2020. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 30, 2020. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 38009. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $614.8 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2020. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 6% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 7% of money market fund managers and the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 5th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs2. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.

1) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), Sept. 30, 2020. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.

2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q2 2020.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows and mix, fee waivers, and the coronavirus and efforts to combat it, constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)













Quarter Ended % Change

Q3 2019 to

Q3 2020

Quarter

Ended % Change

Q2 2020 to

Q3 2020

Sept. 30,

2020 Sept. 30,

2019

June 30,

2020 Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net $ 260,089

$ 232,106

12 %

$ 245,126

6 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 83,028

64,216

29



83,733

(1)

Other service fees, net 21,338

44,018

(52)



31,853

(33)

Total Revenue 364,455

340,340

7



360,712

1















Operating Expenses











Compensation and related 126,186

112,247

12



123,583

2

Distribution 73,726

88,082

(16)



89,038

(17)

Systems and communications 16,193

13,353

21



15,091

7

Professional service fees 14,006

10,678

31



13,888

1

Office and occupancy 10,578

10,855

(3)



10,190

4

Advertising and promotional 2,921

4,102

(29)



3,065

(5)

Travel and related 542

4,158

(87)



325

67

Other 6,922

7,558

(8)



8,281

(16)

Total Operating Expenses 251,074

251,033

0



263,461

(5)

Operating Income 113,381

89,307

27



97,251

17















Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net 6,622

444

NM



14,841

55

Debt expense (494)

(1,239)

(60)



(785)

(37)

Other, net 103

8,264

(99)



(24)

NM

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 6,231

7,469

(17)



14,032

(56)

Income before income taxes 119,612

96,776

24



111,283

7

Income tax provision 32,928

23,191

42



26,482

24

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in

subsidiaries 86,684

73,585

18



84,801

2

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling

interests in subsidiaries 862

623

38



3,605

(76)

Net Income $ 85,822

$ 72,962

18 %

$ 81,196

6 %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic $ 0.86

$ 0.72

19 %

$ 0.81

6 % Diluted $ 0.85

$ 0.72

18 %

$ 0.80

6 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic and Diluted 96,039

97,306





96,800



Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.27

$ 0.27





$ 0.27









1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.4 million, $2.8 million and $3.2 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Sept. 30, 2020, Sept. 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





(in thousands, except per share data)







Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 % Change Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net $ 745,875

$ 663,974

12 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 238,960

176,319

36

Other service fees, net 99,515

128,576

(23)

Total Revenue 1,084,350

968,869

12









Operating Expenses





Compensation and related 365,104

330,712

10

Distribution 258,925

247,713

5

Systems and communications 46,179

38,258

21

Professional service fees 41,162

31,445

31

Office and occupancy 32,539

33,283

(2)

Advertising and promotional 10,981

12,989

(15)

Travel and related 4,026

12,465

(68)

Other 22,058

16,868

31

Total Operating Expenses 780,974

723,733

8

Operating Income 303,376

245,136

24









Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net 7,011

4,679

50

Debt expense (2,211)

(3,971)

(44)

Other, net 8,426

7,756

9

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 13,226

8,464

56

Income before income taxes 316,602

253,600

25

Income tax provision 81,852

61,564

33

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 234,750

192,036

22

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in

subsidiaries 3,554

1,804

97

Net Income $ 231,196

$ 190,232

22 %







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.





Earnings Per Share1





Basic $ 2.30

$ 1.88

22 % Diluted $ 2.29

$ 1.88

22 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic and Diluted 96,726

97,211



Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.81

$ 0.81









1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $8.9 million and $7.3 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2019, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) Sept. 30, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 437,159

$ 340,635

Other current assets 132,255

120,649

Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,257,553

1,220,762

Other long-term assets 176,759

198,085

Total Assets $ 2,003,726

$ 1,880,131







Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 234,379

$ 230,713

Long-term debt 90,000

100,000

Other long-term liabilities 313,470

296,052

Redeemable noncontrolling interests 214,301

212,086

Equity excluding treasury stock 1,469,674

1,322,312

Treasury stock (318,098)

(281,032)

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 2,003,726

$ 1,880,131



Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019

Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 Equity











Beginning assets $ 76,859

$ 68,239

$ 81,999



$ 89,011

$ 72,497

Sales1 4,186

4,579

5,182



14,845

15,130

Redemptions1 (5,552)

(7,280)

(6,384)



(20,674)

(16,714)

Net sales (redemptions)1 (1,366)

(2,701)

(1,202)



(5,829)

(1,584)

Net exchanges 31

(56)

(11)



(62)

193

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

0



(71)

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 578

439

(577)



249

(695)

Market gains and (losses)3 4,303

10,938

541



(2,893)

10,339

Ending assets $ 80,405

$ 76,859

$ 80,750



$ 80,405

$ 80,750















Fixed Income5











Beginning assets $ 73,143

$ 64,715

$ 65,052



$ 69,023

$ 63,158

Sales1 9,859

10,691

4,805



28,237

15,414

Redemptions1 (4,897)

(5,407)

(5,418)



(20,092)

(16,940)

Net sales (redemptions)1 4,962

5,284

(613)



8,145

(1,526)

Net exchanges (36)

146

10



(5)

(214)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

0



(1)

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 135

29

(107)



9

(124)

Market gains and (losses)3 1,342

2,969

1,482



2,375

4,530

Ending assets $ 79,546

$ 73,143

$ 65,824



$ 79,546

$ 65,824















Alternative/Private Markets4











Beginning assets $ 17,485

$ 18,061

$ 17,917



$ 18,102

$ 18,318

Sales1 586

792

384



2,266

1,017

Redemptions1 (411)

(961)

(813)



(1,954)

(1,973)

Net sales (redemptions)1 175

(169)

(429)



312

(956)

Net exchanges 0

(3)

(61)



(1)

(64)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

0



452

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 708

(33)

(560)



(446)

(608)

Market gains and (losses)3 (222)

(371)

289



(273)

466

Ending assets $ 18,146

$ 17,485

$ 17,156



$ 18,146

$ 17,156















Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 3,705

$ 3,494

$ 4,213



$ 4,199

$ 4,093

Sales1 45

48

65



191

247

Redemptions1 (155)

(168)

(218)



(558)

(687)

Net sales (redemptions)1 (110)

(120)

(153)



(367)

(440)

Net exchanges (4)

(5)

57



(23)

59

Impact of foreign exchange2 1

0

0



1

0

Market gains and (losses)3 145

336

23



(73)

428

Ending assets $ 3,737

$ 3,705

$ 4,140



$ 3,737

$ 4,140















Total Long-term Assets4, 5











Beginning assets $ 171,192

$ 154,509

$ 169,181



$ 180,335

$ 158,066

Sales1 14,676

16,110

10,436



45,539

31,808

Redemptions1 (11,015)

(13,816)

(12,833)



(43,278)

(36,314)

Net sales (redemptions)1 3,661

2,294

(2,397)



2,261

(4,506)

Net exchanges (9)

82

(5)



(91)

(26)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

0



380

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 1,422

435

(1,244)



(187)

(1,427)

Market gains and (losses)3 5,568

13,872

2,335



(864)

15,763

Ending assets $ 181,834

$ 171,192

$ 167,870



$ 181,834

$ 167,870







1) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 4) The balance at September 30, 2019 includes $8.0 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP. 5) For one fixed income separate account, sales, redemptions, net sales (redemptions) and market gains and (losses) were previously incorrectly reported for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Total assets were reported correctly and are not impacted. Corrections for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, resulted in increasing redemptions, and thereby reducing net sales, by $390 million and increasing market gains by the same amount. Corrections for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, resulted in decreasing sales, and thereby reducing net sales, by $1.1 billion and increasing market gains by the same amount.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

Sept. 30, 2020

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds. Separate

Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 43,723

$ 33,136

$ 46,046

$ 27,097

$ 11,037

$ 6,448

$ 3,516

$ 189

$ 104,322

$ 66,870

Sales 2,937

1,249

7,183

2,676

471

115

44

1

10,635

4,041

Redemptions (3,299)

(2,253)

(4,497)

(400)

(386)

(25)

(146)

(9)

(8,328)

(2,687)

Net sales (redemptions) (362)

(1,004)

2,686

2,276

85

90

(102)

(8)

2,307

1,354

Net exchanges 31

0

(36)

0

0

0

(4)

0

(9)

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 306

272

105

30

440

268

0

1

851

571

Market gains and (losses)3 2,395

1,908

978

364

(169)

(53)

136

9

3,340

2,228

Ending assets $ 46,093

$ 34,312

$ 49,779

$ 29,767

$ 11,393

$ 6,753

$ 3,546

$ 191

$ 110,811

$ 71,023

























Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2020

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private

Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1,4 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1 Funds Separate

Accounts1,4 Beginning assets $ 48,112

$ 40,899

$ 44,223

$ 24,800

$ 11,389

$ 6,713

$ 4,000

$ 199

$ 107,724

$ 72,611

Sales 10,423

4,422

21,811

6,426

1,799

467

164

27

34,197

11,342

Redemptions (12,431)

(8,243)

(17,474)

(2,618)

(1,511)

(443)

(538)

(20)

(31,954)

(11,324)

Net sales (redemptions) (2,008)

(3,821)

4,337

3,808

288

24

(374)

7

2,243

18

Net exchanges (56)

(6)

(5)

0

(1)

0

(23)

0

(85)

(6)

Acquisition-related 0

(71)

0

(1)

0

452

0

0

0

380

Impact of foreign exchange2 61

188

(23)

32

(258)

(188)

0

1

(220)

33

Market gains and (losses)3 (16)

(2,877)

1,247

1,128

(25)

(248)

(57)

(16)

1,149

(2,013)

Ending assets $ 46,093

$ 34,312

$ 49,779

$ 29,767

$ 11,393

$ 6,753

$ 3,546

$ 191

$ 110,811

$ 71,023







1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 4) For one fixed income separate account, sales, redemptions, net sales (redemptions) and market gains and (losses) were previously incorrectly reported for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Total assets were reported correctly and are not impacted. Corrections for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, resulted in increasing redemptions, and thereby reducing net sales, by $390 million and increasing market gains by the same amount. Corrections for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, resulted in decreasing sales, and thereby reducing net sales, by $1.1 billion and increasing market gains by the same amount.





Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019

Sept. 30, 2020 Sept. 30, 2019 Total Fund Assets1











Beginning assets $ 104,322

$ 92,251

$ 100,946



$ 107,724

$ 92,359

Sales 10,635

12,201

6,900



34,197

22,324

Redemptions (8,328)

(10,022)

(7,986)



(31,954)

(23,357)

Net sales (redemptions) 2,307

2,179

(1,086)



2,243

(1,033)

Net exchanges (9)

82

0



(85)

4

Impact of foreign exchange2 851

93

(725)



(220)

(808)

Market gains and (losses)3 3,340

9,717

547



1,149

9,160

Ending assets $ 110,811

$ 104,322

$ 99,682



$ 110,811

$ 99,682















Total Separate Account Assets4, 6











Beginning assets $ 66,870

$ 62,258

$ 68,235



$ 72,611

$ 65,707

Sales5 4,041

3,909

3,536



11,342

9,484

Redemptions5 (2,687)

(3,794)

(4,847)



(11,324)

(12,957)

Net sales (redemptions)5 1,354

115

(1,311)



18

(3,473)

Net exchanges 0

0

(5)



(6)

(30)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

0



380

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 571

342

(519)



33

(619)

Market gains and (losses)3 2,228

4,155

1,788



(2,013)

6,603

Ending assets $ 71,023

$ 66,870

$ 68,188



$ 71,023

$ 68,188















Total Long-term Assets1,4, 6











Beginning assets $ 171,192

$ 154,509

$ 169,181



$ 180,335

$ 158,066

Sales5 14,676

16,110

10,436



45,539

31,808

Redemptions5 (11,015)

(13,816)

(12,833)



(43,278)

(36,314)

Net sales (redemptions)5 3,661

2,294

(2,397)



2,261

(4,506)

Net exchanges (9)

82

(5)



(91)

(26)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

0



380

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 1,422

435

(1,244)



(187)

(1,427)

Market gains and (losses)3 5,568

13,872

2,335



(864)

15,763

Ending assets $ 181,834

$ 171,192

$ 167,870



$ 181,834

$ 167,870







1) The balance at Sept. 30, 2019 includes $8.0 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 4) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. 5) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 6) For one fixed income separate account, sales, redemptions, net sales (redemptions) and market gains and (losses) were previously incorrectly reported for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. Total assets were reported correctly and are not impacted. Corrections for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, resulted in increasing redemptions, and thereby reducing net sales, by $390 million and increasing market gains by the same amount. Corrections for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, resulted in decreasing sales, and thereby reducing net sales, by $1.1 billion and increasing market gains by the same amount.





Unaudited Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 By Asset Class









Equity $ 80,405

$ 76,859

$ 68,239

$ 89,011

$ 80,750

Fixed-income 79,546

73,143

64,715

69,023

65,824

Alternative / private markets1 18,146

17,485

18,061

18,102

17,156

Multi-asset 3,737

3,705

3,494

4,199

4,140

Total long-term assets 181,834

171,192

154,509

180,335

167,870

Money market 432,952

457,624

451,330

395,539

359,292

Total Managed Assets $ 614,786

$ 628,816

$ 605,839

$ 575,874

$ 527,162













By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 46,093

$ 43,723

$ 36,955

$ 48,112

$ 42,575

Fixed-income 49,779

46,046

40,601

44,223

42,329

Alternative / private markets1 11,393

11,037

11,365

11,389

10,826

Multi-asset 3,546

3,516

3,330

4,000

3,952

Total long-term assets 110,811

104,322

92,251

107,724

99,682

Money market 325,940

344,846

336,133

286,612

261,215

Total Fund Assets $ 436,751

$ 449,168

$ 428,384

$ 394,336

$ 360,897

Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 34,312

$ 33,136

$ 31,284

$ 40,899

$ 38,175

Fixed-income 29,767

27,097

24,114

24,800

23,495

Alternative / private markets 6,753

6,448

6,696

6,713

6,330

Multi-asset 191

189

164

199

188

Total long-term assets 71,023

66,870

62,258

72,611

68,188

Money market 107,012

112,778

115,197

108,927

98,077

Total Separate Account Assets $ 178,035

$ 179,648

$ 177,455

$ 181,538

$ 166,265

Total Managed Assets $ 614,786

$ 628,816

$ 605,839

$ 575,874

$ 527,162







1) Includes $8.2 billion and $8.0 billion at Dec. 31, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2019, respectively, of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.





Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) Sept. 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 By Asset Class









Equity $ 80,403

$ 73,620

$ 82,767

$ 84,448

$ 82,027

Fixed-income 76,798

69,603

69,068

67,602

65,074

Alternative / private markets1 18,270

18,022

17,983

17,838

17,407

Multi-asset 3,786

3,630

4,006

4,149

4,167

Total long-term assets 179,257

164,875

173,824

174,037

168,675

Money market 448,795

471,984

406,365

376,029

349,313

Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 628,052

$ 636,859

$ 580,189

$ 550,066

$ 517,988













By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 46,020

$ 41,301

$ 44,996

$ 44,984

$ 43,077

Fixed-income 48,418

43,229

44,017

43,304

41,958

Alternative / private markets1 11,539

11,345

11,143

11,283

11,035

Multi-asset 3,590

3,453

3,814

3,956

3,978

Total long-term assets 109,567

99,328

103,970

103,527

100,048

Money market 338,814

356,736

290,641

274,116

249,846

Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 448,381

$ 456,064

$ 394,611

$ 377,643

$ 349,894

Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 34,383

$ 32,319

$ 37,771

$ 39,464

$ 38,950

Fixed-income 28,380

26,374

25,051

24,298

23,116

Alternative / private markets 6,731

6,677

6,840

6,555

6,372

Multi-asset 196

177

192

193

189

Total long-term assets 69,690

65,547

69,854

70,510

68,627

Money market 109,981

115,248

115,724

101,913

99,467

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 179,671

$ 180,795

$ 185,578

$ 172,423

$ 168,094

Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 628,052

$ 636,859

$ 580,189

$ 550,066

$ 517,988







1) The average balance includes $8.3 billion and $8.1 billion for the quarters ended,Dec. 31, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2019, respectively, of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Nine Months Ended (in millions)

Sept. 30, 2020

Sept. 30, 2019 By Asset Class







Equity

$ 78,930



$ 80,133

Fixed-income

71,823



64,718

Alternative / private markets1

18,091



17,830

Multi-asset

3,808



4,206

Total long-term assets

172,652



166,887

Money market

442,381



328,664

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 615,033



$ 495,551











By Product Type







Funds:







Equity

$ 44,106



$ 41,955

Fixed-income

45,221



41,568

Alternative / private markets1

11,342



11,243

Multi-asset

3,619



4,018

Total long-term assets

104,288



98,784

Money market

328,730



227,130

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 433,018



$ 325,914

Separate Accounts:







Equity

$ 34,824



$ 38,178

Fixed-income

26,602



23,150

Alternative / private markets

6,749



6,587

Multi-asset

189



188

Total long-term assets

68,364



68,103

Money market

113,651



101,534

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 182,015



$ 169,637

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 615,033



$ 495,551







1) The average balance for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019 includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.

