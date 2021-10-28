Federated Hermes, Inc. reports third quarter 2021 earnings

- Fixed-income assets reach a record $97 billion

- Long-term assets reach a record $220 billion

- Board declares $0.27 per share quarterly dividend

Federated Hermes, Inc.

Oct 28, 2021, 16:17 ET

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.73 for Q3 2021, compared to $0.85 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $71.4 million for Q3 2021, compared to $85.8 million for Q3 2020. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2021 EPS of $2.04, compared to $2.29 for the same period in 2020, on YTD 2021 net income of $201.7 million, compared to $231.2 million for the same period in 2020. As reported for Q2 2021, Federated Hermes' YTD 2021 results include a $14.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, noncash U.K. tax expense.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $634.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, up $19.3 billion or 3% from $614.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and down $11.7 billion or 2% from $645.8 billion at June 30, 2021. Total average managed assets for Q3 2021 were $633.1 billion, up $5.0 billion or less than 1% from $628.1 billion reported for Q3 2020 and down $6.6 billion or 1% from $639.7 billion for Q2 2021.

"As clients continued to rely on our diversified investment options, Federated Hermes' fixed-income assets reached a record high in the third quarter, which marked our sixth consecutive quarter with positive net flows in fixed-income assets," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Investors sought a range of Federated Hermes' fixed-income strategies, including multisector, high-yield and low-duration offerings, which have offered a yield advantage in this low-rate environment."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Nov.15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2021. During Q3 2021, Federated Hermes purchased 593,619 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $17.7 million.

Equity assets were $97.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, up $17.0 billion or 21% from $80.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and down $3.1 billion or 3% from $100.5 billion at June 30, 2021. Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2021 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund, Federated Hermes International Equity Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund, Federated Hermes Global Small Cap Equity Fund and Federated Hermes Global Equity Fund (UCITS).

Fixed-income assets were a record $97.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, up $17.7 billion or 22% from $79.5 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and up $6.4 billion or 7% from $90.8 billion at June 30, 2021. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2021 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Institutional High Yield Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Short-Term Income Fund and Federated Hermes Short-Intermediate Municipal Fund.

Alternative/private market assets were a record $22.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, up $4.0 billion or 22% from $18.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and up $1.1 billion or 5% from $21.0 billion at June 30, 2021.

Money market assets were $413.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, down $19.3 billion or 4% from $433.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and down $16.1 billion or 4% from $429.8 billion at June 30, 2021. Money market fund assets were $292.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, down $33.6 billion or 10% from $325.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and down $9.7 billion or 3% from $302.0 billion at June 30, 2021.

Financial Summary

As reported for Q2 2021, the U.K. enacted legislation that increased its corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023. As a result, Federated Hermes' YTD 2021 income tax provision includes a $14.5 million noncash U.K. tax expense (recorded in Q2) to revalue certain deferred tax assets and liabilities.

Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020

Revenue decreased $37.9 million or 10% primarily due to an increase in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers) and lower average money market assets. For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average equity and fixed-income assets.

During Q3 2021, Federated Hermes derived 82% of its revenue from long-term assets (53% from equity, 19% from fixed-income and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 17% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $22.9 million or 9% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $8.0 million or 128% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q3 2020 compared to a slight decrease in Q3 2021.

Q3 2021 vs. Q2 2021

Revenue increased $15.5 million or 5% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related fee waivers, an extra day of revenue in Q3 2021 and an increase in revenue due to higher average fixed-income and equity assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average money market assets.

Operating expenses decreased $1.0 million.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $8.6 million or 126% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2021 compared to a slight decrease in Q3 2021.

YTD 2021 vs. YTD 2020

Revenue decreased $105.5 million or 10% primarily due to an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers and a decrease in revenue from lower average money market assets. These decreases were partially offset primarily by an increase in revenue due to higher average long-term assets.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, Federated Hermes derived 80% of its revenue from long-term assets (52% from equity, 18% from fixed-income and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 19% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $79.9 million or 10% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expense), net decreased $6.3 million or 47% primarily due to a gain recorded in 2020 from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity. This decrease was partially offset by higher gains recorded from the increase in market value of investments in 2021 when compared to the prior year.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

During the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $109.2 million and $310.2 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $72.3 million and $204.9 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $36.9 million and $105.3 million for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, respectively. During the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $36.8 million and $56.9 million, respectively. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $33.0 million and $51.0 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $3.8 million and $5.9 million for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, respectively.

Short-term interest rates remained near historic lows during Q3 2021 as technical factors at the front end of the yield curve kept yields on short-term government securities—including repurchase agreements and Treasury bills—just above zero. As a result, the net negative impact on pre-tax income from voluntary yield-related fee waivers on money market mutual funds and certain separate accounts may be approximately $39 million during Q4 2021. The amount of voluntary yield-related fee waivers can vary based on a number of factors, including, among others, interest rates, yields, asset levels, asset flows and the ability of distributors to share in waivers. Any change in these factors can impact the amount and level of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, including in a material way.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 29, 2021. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 29, 2021. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 43175. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $634.1 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers and the top 11% of money market fund managers1. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 10th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs2. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.

1) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), Sept. 30, 2021. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.
2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q2 2021.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates, and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)






Quarter Ended

% Change
Q3 2020 to
Q3 2021

Quarter Ended

% Change
Q2 2021 to
Q3 2021

Sept. 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net

$

230,210

$

260,089

(11)

%

$

214,289

7

%

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

76,853

83,028

(7)

77,750

(1)

Other service fees, net

19,526

21,338

(8)

19,001

3

Total Revenue

326,589

364,455

(10)

311,040

5







Operating Expenses





Compensation and related

131,996

126,186

5

132,769

(1)

Distribution

38,486

73,726

(48)

38,115

1

Systems and communications

18,537

16,193

14

18,954

(2)

Professional service fees

14,294

14,006

2

15,122

(5)

Office and occupancy

11,036

10,578

4

11,082

0

Advertising and promotional

4,660

2,921

60

4,623

1

Travel and related

1,643

542

203

898

83

Other

7,535

6,922

9

7,668

(2)

Total Operating Expenses

228,187

251,074

(9)

229,231

0

Operating Income

98,402

113,381

(13)

81,809

20







Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net

42

6,622

(99)

7,393

(99)

Debt expense

(476)

(494)

(4)

(346)

38

Other, net

(1,319)

103

NM

(184)

NM

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

(1,753)

6,231

(128)

6,863

(126)

Income before income taxes

96,649

119,612

(19)

88,672

9

Income tax provision

23,163

32,928

(30)

35,193

(34)

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

73,486

86,684

(15)

53,479

37

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

2,124

862

146

(2,405)

188

Net Income

$

71,362

$

85,822

(17)

%

$

55,884

28

%







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.





Earnings Per Share1





Basic

$

0.73

$

0.86

(15)

%

$

0.57

28

%

Diluted

$

0.73

$

0.85

(14)

%

$

0.56

30

%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic and Diluted

93,320

96,039


93,964

Dividends Declared Per Share

$

0.27

$

0.27


$

0.27



1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.0 million, $3.4 million and $2.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Sept. 30, 2021, Sept. 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income


(in thousands, except per share data)



Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2020

% Change

Revenue


Investment advisory fees, net

$

692,188

$

745,875

(7)

%

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

228,904

238,960

(4)

Other service fees, net

57,710

99,515

(42)

Total Revenue

978,802

1,084,350

(10)




Operating Expenses


Compensation and related

408,385

365,104

12

Distribution

120,990

258,925

(53)

Systems and communications

56,086

46,179

21

Professional service fees

44,052

41,162

7

Office and occupancy

33,358

32,539

3

Advertising and promotional

12,107

10,981

10

Travel and related

2,838

4,026

(30)

Other

23,297

22,058

6

Total Operating Expenses

701,113

780,974

(10)

Operating Income

277,689

303,376

(8)




Nonoperating Income (Expenses)




Investment income (loss), net

9,446

7,011

35

Debt expense

(1,313)

(2,211)

(41)

Other, net

(1,158)

8,426

(114)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

6,975

13,226

(47)

Income before income taxes

284,664

316,602

(10)

Income tax provision

83,353

81,852

2

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

201,311

234,750

(14)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

(419)

3,554

(112)

Net Income

$

201,730

$

231,196

(13)

%




Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.


Earnings Per Share1


Basic

$

2.05

$

2.30

(11)

%

Diluted

$

2.04

$

2.29

(11)

%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding


Basic and Diluted

94,160

96,726

Dividends Declared Per Share

$

0.81

$

0.81



1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $8.4 million and $8.9 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2020, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

Sept. 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Assets

  Cash and other investments

$

345,085

$

438,771

  Other current assets

132,957

136,572

  Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,271,178

1,282,020

  Other long-term assets

197,189

203,476

  Total Assets

$

1,946,409

$

2,060,839



Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

  Current liabilities

$

234,712

$

265,446

  Long-term debt

102,150

75,000

  Other long-term liabilities

349,224

346,409

  Redeemable noncontrolling interests

55,472

236,987

  Equity excluding treasury stock

1,608,658

1,461,728

  Treasury stock

(403,807)

(324,731)

  Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$

1,946,409

$

2,060,839

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class


(in millions)

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2020

Sept. 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2020

Equity





Beginning assets

$

100,506

$

96,170

$

76,859

$

91,788

$

89,011

Sales1

4,332

5,366

4,186

17,458

14,845

Redemptions1

(5,707)

(6,784)

(5,552)

(19,655)

(20,674)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(1,375)

(1,418)

(1,366)

(2,197)

(5,829)

Net exchanges

3

8

31

43

(62)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

408

0

0

408

(71)

Impact of foreign exchange2

(510)

171

578

(934)

249

Market gains and (losses)3

(1,607)

5,575

4,303

8,317

(2,893)

Ending assets

$

97,425

$

100,506

$

80,405

$

97,425

$

80,405







Fixed Income





Beginning assets

$

90,801

$

86,464

$

73,143

$

84,277

$

69,023

Sales1

12,935

10,584

9,859

34,706

28,237

Redemptions1

(6,604)

(7,418)

(4,897)

(22,306)

(20,092)

Net sales (redemptions)1

6,331

3,166

4,962

12,400

8,145

Net exchanges

(7)

(7)

(36)

(58)

(5)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

17

0

0

17

(1)

Impact of foreign exchange2

(89)

25

135

(124)

9

Market gains and (losses)3

173

1,153

1,342

714

2,375

Ending assets

$

97,226

$

90,801

$

79,546

$

97,226

$

79,546







Alternative/Private Markets





Beginning assets4

$

20,962

$

19,301

$

17,485

$

19,084

$

18,102

Sales1

1,319

1,330

586

3,127

2,266

Redemptions1

(533)

(546)

(411)

(1,710)

(1,954)

Net sales (redemptions)1

786

784

175

1,417

312

Net exchanges

0

(1)

0

(2)

(1)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

81

0

0

81

452

Impact of foreign exchange2

(554)

54

708

(361)

(446)

Market gains and (losses)3

789

824

(222)

1,845

(273)

Ending assets

$

22,064

$

20,962

$

18,146

$

22,064

$

18,146







Multi-asset





Beginning assets

$

3,699

$

3,981

$

3,705

$

3,948

$

4,199

Sales1

71

88

45

226

191

Redemptions1

(103)

(544)

(155)

(817)

(558)

Net sales (redemptions)1

(32)

(456)

(110)

(591)

(367)

Net exchanges

9

14

(4)

28

(23)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

54

0

0

54

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

0

0

1

(1)

1

Market gains and (losses)3

(38)

160

145

254

(73)

Ending assets

$

3,692

$

3,699

$

3,737

$

3,692

$

3,737







Total Long-term Assets





Beginning assets4

$

215,968

$

205,916

$

171,192

$

199,097

$

180,335

Sales1

18,657

17,368

14,676

55,517

45,539

Redemptions1

(12,947)

(15,292)

(11,015)

(44,488)

(43,278)

Net sales (redemptions)1

5,710

2,076

3,661

11,029

2,261

Net exchanges

5

14

(9)

11

(91)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

560

0

0

560

380

Impact of foreign exchange2

(1,153)

250

1,422

(1,420)

(187)

Market gains and (losses)3

(683)

7,712

5,568

11,130

(864)

Ending assets

$

220,407

$

215,968

$

181,834

$

220,407

$

181,834


1)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

4)

The beginning assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

(in millions) 

Quarter Ended

Sept. 30, 2021

Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private Markets

Multi-asset

Total

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds.

Separate Accounts1

Beginning assets

$

59,933

$

40,573

$

58,486

$

32,315

$

13,225

$

7,737

$

3,517

$

182

$

135,161

$

80,807

Sales

2,655

1,677

7,273

5,662

1,140

179

71

0

11,139

7,518

Redemptions

(3,522)

(2,185)

(5,587)

(1,017)

(494)

(39)

(99)

(4)

(9,702)

(3,245)

Net sales (redemptions)

(867)

(508)

1,686

4,645

646

140

(28)

(4)

1,437

4,273

Net exchanges

3

0

43

(50)

0

0

9

0

55

(50)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

408

0

17

0

81

0

54

0

560

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

(283)

(227)

(71)

(18)

(345)

(209)

0

0

(699)

(454)

Market gains and (losses)3

(976)

(631)

101

72

692

97

(34)

(4)

(217)

(466)

Ending assets

$

58,218

$

39,207

$

60,262

$

36,964

$

14,299

$

7,765

$

3,518

$

174

$

136,297

$

84,110












Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2021

Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private Markets

Multi-asset

Total

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Beginning assets

$

54,312

$

37,476

$

53,557

$

30,720

$

12,100

$

6,984

$

3,744

$

204

$

123,713

$

75,384

Sales

11,758

5,700

24,724

9,982

2,325

802

224

2

39,031

16,486

Redemptions

(11,717)

(7,938)

(18,434)

(3,872)

(1,483)

(227)

(779)

(38)

(32,413)

(12,075)

Net sales (redemptions)

41

(2,238)

6,290

6,110

842

575

(555)

(36)

6,618

4,411

Net exchanges

(360)

403

(10)

(48)

(2)

0

27

1

(345)

356

Acquisition-related

408

0

17

0

81

0

54

0

560

0

Impact of foreign exchange2

(463)

(471)

(90)

(34)

(225)

(136)

0

(1)

(778)

(642)

Market gains and (losses)3

4,280

4,037

498

216

1,503

342

248

6

6,529

4,601

Ending assets

$

58,218

$

39,207

$

60,262

$

36,964

$

14,299

$

7,765

$

3,518

$

174

$

136,297

$

84,110


1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type


(in millions) 

Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2020

Sept. 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2020

Total Fund Assets





Beginning assets

$

135,161

$

128,376

$

104,322

$

123,713

$

107,724

Sales

11,139

12,639

10,635

39,031

34,197

Redemptions

(9,702)

(10,936)

(8,328)

(32,413)

(31,954)

Net sales (redemptions)

1,437

1,703

2,307

6,618

2,243

Net exchanges

55

12

(9)

(345)

(85)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

560

0

0

560

0

Impact of foreign exchange1

(699)

138

851

(778)

(220)

Market gains and (losses)2

(217)

4,932

3,340

6,529

1,149

Ending assets

$

136,297

$

135,161

$

110,811

$

136,297

$

110,811







Total Separate Account Assets3





Beginning assets5

$

80,807

$

77,540

$

66,870

$

75,384

$

72,611

Sales4

7,518

4,729

4,041

16,486

11,342

Redemptions4

(3,245)

(4,356)

(2,687)

(12,075)

(11,324)

Net sales (redemptions)4

4,273

373

1,354

4,411

18

Net exchanges

(50)

2

0

356

(6)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

0

0

0

0

380

Impact of foreign exchange1

(454)

112

571

(642)

33

Market gains and (losses)2

(466)

2,780

2,228

4,601

(2,013)

Ending assets

$

84,110

$

80,807

$

71,023

$

84,110

$

71,023







Total Long-term Assets3





Beginning assets5

$

215,968

$

205,916

$

171,192

$

199,097

$

180,335

Sales4

18,657

17,368

14,676

55,517

45,539

Redemptions4

(12,947)

(15,292)

(11,015)

(44,488)

(43,278)

Net sales (redemptions)4

5,710

2,076

3,661

11,029

2,261

Net exchanges

5

14

(9)

11

(91)

Acquisitions/(dispositions)

560

0

0

560

380

Impact of foreign exchange1

(1,153)

250

1,422

(1,420)

(187)

Market gains and (losses)2

(683)

7,712

5,568

11,130

(864)

Ending assets

$

220,407

$

215,968

$

181,834

$

220,407

$

181,834


1)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

2)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

3)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.

4)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

5)

The beginning assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.


 

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions)

Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

By Asset Class




Equity

$

97,425

$

100,506

$

96,170

$

91,788

$

80,405

Fixed-income

97,226

90,801

86,464

84,277

79,546

Alternative / private markets

22,064

20,962

19,301

19,084

18,146

Multi-asset

3,692

3,699

3,981

3,948

3,737

Total long-term assets

220,407

215,968

205,916

199,097

181,834

Money market

413,713

429,804

419,080

420,333

432,952

Total Managed Assets

$

634,120

$

645,772

$

624,996

$

619,430

$

614,786






By Product Type




Funds:




Equity

$

58,218

$

59,933

$

56,767

$

54,312

$

46,093

Fixed-income

60,262

58,486

55,581

53,557

49,779

Alternative / private markets

14,299

13,225

12,231

12,100

11,393

Multi-asset

3,518

3,517

3,797

3,744

3,546

Total long-term assets

136,297

135,161

128,376

123,713

110,811

Money market

292,311

301,971

297,182

301,855

325,940

Total Fund Assets

$

428,608

$

437,132

$

425,558

$

425,568

$

436,751

Separate Accounts:




Equity

$

39,207

$

40,573

$

39,403

$

37,476

$

34,312

Fixed-income

36,964

32,315

30,883

30,720

29,767

Alternative / private markets

7,765

7,737

7,070

6,984

6,753

Multi-asset

174

182

184

204

191

Total long-term assets

84,110

80,807

77,540

75,384

71,023

Money market

121,402

127,833

121,898

118,478

107,012

Total Separate Account Assets

$

205,512

$

208,640

$

199,438

$

193,862

$

178,035

Total Managed Assets

$

634,120

$

645,772

$

624,996

$

619,430

$

614,786

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

Sept. 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Sept. 30, 2020

By Asset Class




Equity

$

100,076

$

99,165

$

95,167

$

85,572

$

80,403

Fixed-income

93,685

88,405

86,939

82,144

76,798

Alternative / private markets

21,446

20,047

19,278

18,549

18,270

Multi-asset

3,713

4,067

3,974

3,831

3,786

Total long-term assets

218,920

211,684

205,358

190,096

179,257

Money market

414,141

427,993

412,720

420,436

448,795

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

633,061

$

639,677

$

618,078

$

610,532

$

628,052






By Product Type




Funds:




Equity

$

59,918

$

58,662

$

56,832

$

50,022

$

46,020

Fixed-income

59,618

57,006

55,416

51,934

48,418

Alternative / private markets

13,704

12,703

12,239

11,670

11,539

Multi-asset

3,533

3,880

3,783

3,634

3,590

Total long-term assets

136,773

132,251

128,270

117,260

109,567

Money market

289,566

301,990

288,403

311,769

338,814

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$

426,339

$

434,241

$

416,673

$

429,029

$

448,381

Separate Accounts:




Equity

$

40,158

$

40,503

$

38,335

$

35,550

$

34,383

Fixed-income

34,067

31,399

31,523

30,210

28,380

Alternative / private markets

7,742

7,344

7,039

6,879

6,731

Multi-asset

180

187

191

197

196

Total long-term assets

82,147

79,433

77,088

72,836

69,690

Money market

124,575

126,003

124,317

108,667

109,981

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$

206,722

$

205,436

$

201,405

$

181,503

$

179,671

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

633,061

$

639,677

$

618,078

$

610,532

$

628,052

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Nine Months Ended

(in millions)

Sept. 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2020

By Asset Class



Equity

$

98,136

$

78,930

Fixed-income

89,676

71,823

Alternative / private markets1

20,257

18,091

Multi-asset

3,918

3,808

Total long-term assets

211,987

172,652

Money market

418,285

442,381

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

630,272

$

615,033





By Product Type



Funds:



Equity

$

58,471

$

44,106

Fixed-income

57,346

45,221

Alternative / private markets1

12,882

11,342

Multi-asset

3,732

3,619

Total long-term assets

132,431

104,288

Money market

293,320

328,730

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$

425,751

$

433,018

Separate Accounts:



Equity

$

39,665

$

34,824

Fixed-income

32,330

26,602

Alternative / private markets

7,375

6,749

Multi-asset

186

189

Total long-term assets

79,556

68,364

Money market

124,965

113,651

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$

204,521

$

182,015

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

630,272

$

615,033


1)

The average balance for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.

