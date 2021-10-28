Federated Hermes, Inc. reports third quarter 2021 earnings

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.73 for Q3 2021, compared to $0.85 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $71.4 million for Q3 2021, compared to $85.8 million for Q3 2020. Federated Hermes reported YTD 2021 EPS of $2.04, compared to $2.29 for the same period in 2020, on YTD 2021 net income of $201.7 million, compared to $231.2 million for the same period in 2020. As reported for Q2 2021, Federated Hermes' YTD 2021 results include a $14.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, noncash U.K. tax expense.

Federated Hermes' total managed assets were $634.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, up $19.3 billion or 3% from $614.8 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and down $11.7 billion or 2% from $645.8 billion at June 30, 2021. Total average managed assets for Q3 2021 were $633.1 billion, up $5.0 billion or less than 1% from $628.1 billion reported for Q3 2020 and down $6.6 billion or 1% from $639.7 billion for Q2 2021.

"As clients continued to rely on our diversified investment options, Federated Hermes' fixed-income assets reached a record high in the third quarter, which marked our sixth consecutive quarter with positive net flows in fixed-income assets," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Investors sought a range of Federated Hermes' fixed-income strategies, including multisector, high-yield and low-duration offerings, which have offered a yield advantage in this low-rate environment."

Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Nov.15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 8, 2021. During Q3 2021, Federated Hermes purchased 593,619 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $17.7 million.

Equity assets were $97.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, up $17.0 billion or 21% from $80.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and down $3.1 billion or 3% from $100.5 billion at June 30, 2021. Top-selling equity funds during Q3 2021 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund, Federated Hermes International Equity Fund, Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund, Federated Hermes Global Small Cap Equity Fund and Federated Hermes Global Equity Fund (UCITS).

Fixed-income assets were a record $97.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, up $17.7 billion or 22% from $79.5 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and up $6.4 billion or 7% from $90.8 billion at June 30, 2021. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q3 2021 on a net basis were Federated Hermes Ultrashort Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Institutional High Yield Bond Fund, Federated Hermes Short-Term Income Fund and Federated Hermes Short-Intermediate Municipal Fund.

Alternative/private market assets were a record $22.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, up $4.0 billion or 22% from $18.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and up $1.1 billion or 5% from $21.0 billion at June 30, 2021.

Money market assets were $413.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, down $19.3 billion or 4% from $433.0 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and down $16.1 billion or 4% from $429.8 billion at June 30, 2021. Money market fund assets were $292.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2021, down $33.6 billion or 10% from $325.9 billion at Sept. 30, 2020 and down $9.7 billion or 3% from $302.0 billion at June 30, 2021.

Financial Summary

As reported for Q2 2021, the U.K. enacted legislation that increased its corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% effective April 1, 2023. As a result, Federated Hermes' YTD 2021 income tax provision includes a $14.5 million noncash U.K. tax expense (recorded in Q2) to revalue certain deferred tax assets and liabilities.

Q3 2021 vs. Q3 2020

Revenue decreased $37.9 million or 10% primarily due to an increase in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers) and lower average money market assets. For further information on the waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers" below. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average equity and fixed-income assets.

During Q3 2021, Federated Hermes derived 82% of its revenue from long-term assets (53% from equity, 19% from fixed-income and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 17% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $22.9 million or 9% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $8.0 million or 128% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q3 2020 compared to a slight decrease in Q3 2021.

Q3 2021 vs. Q2 2021

Revenue increased $15.5 million or 5% primarily due to a decrease in voluntary yield-related fee waivers, an extra day of revenue in Q3 2021 and an increase in revenue due to higher average fixed-income and equity assets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in revenue due to lower average money market assets.

Operating expenses decreased $1.0 million.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $8.6 million or 126% primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments in Q2 2021 compared to a slight decrease in Q3 2021.

YTD 2021 vs. YTD 2020

Revenue decreased $105.5 million or 10% primarily due to an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers and a decrease in revenue from lower average money market assets. These decreases were partially offset primarily by an increase in revenue due to higher average long-term assets.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, Federated Hermes derived 80% of its revenue from long-term assets (52% from equity, 18% from fixed-income and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 19% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses decreased $79.9 million or 10% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.

Nonoperating income (expense), net decreased $6.3 million or 47% primarily due to a gain recorded in 2020 from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity. This decrease was partially offset by higher gains recorded from the increase in market value of investments in 2021 when compared to the prior year.

Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers

During the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $109.2 million and $310.2 million, respectively. These fee waivers were partially offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $72.3 million and $204.9 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $36.9 million and $105.3 million for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, respectively. During the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $36.8 million and $56.9 million, respectively. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $33.0 million and $51.0 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $3.8 million and $5.9 million for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, respectively.

Short-term interest rates remained near historic lows during Q3 2021 as technical factors at the front end of the yield curve kept yields on short-term government securities—including repurchase agreements and Treasury bills—just above zero. As a result, the net negative impact on pre-tax income from voluntary yield-related fee waivers on money market mutual funds and certain separate accounts may be approximately $39 million during Q4 2021. The amount of voluntary yield-related fee waivers can vary based on a number of factors, including, among others, interest rates, yields, asset levels, asset flows and the ability of distributors to share in waivers. Any change in these factors can impact the amount and level of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, including in a material way.

Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated Hermes will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on Oct. 29, 2021. Investors are invited to listen to the earnings teleconference by calling 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. To listen online, go to the Investor Relations section and the Analyst Information tab of FederatedHermes.com at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call. A replay will be available at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 29, 2021. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter access code 43175. The online replay will be available via FederatedHermes.com for one year.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $634.1 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2021. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' nearly 2,000 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

Federated Hermes ranks in the top 7% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 10% of fixed-income fund managers and the top 11% of money market fund managers1. Federated Hermes also ranks as the 10th-largest manager of model-delivered SMAs2. For more information, including an analyst presentation, visit FederatedHermes.com.

1) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), Sept. 30, 2021. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.

2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q2 2021.

Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.

Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP, each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates, and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share data)













Quarter Ended % Change

Q3 2020 to

Q3 2021

Quarter Ended % Change

Q2 2021 to

Q3 2021

Sept. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020

June 30, 2021 Revenue











Investment advisory fees, net $ 230,210

$ 260,089

(11) %

$ 214,289

7 % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 76,853

83,028

(7)



77,750

(1)

Other service fees, net 19,526

21,338

(8)



19,001

3

Total Revenue 326,589

364,455

(10)



311,040

5















Operating Expenses











Compensation and related 131,996

126,186

5



132,769

(1)

Distribution 38,486

73,726

(48)



38,115

1

Systems and communications 18,537

16,193

14



18,954

(2)

Professional service fees 14,294

14,006

2



15,122

(5)

Office and occupancy 11,036

10,578

4



11,082

0

Advertising and promotional 4,660

2,921

60



4,623

1

Travel and related 1,643

542

203



898

83

Other 7,535

6,922

9



7,668

(2)

Total Operating Expenses 228,187

251,074

(9)



229,231

0

Operating Income 98,402

113,381

(13)



81,809

20















Nonoperating Income (Expenses)











Investment income (loss), net 42

6,622

(99)



7,393

(99)

Debt expense (476)

(494)

(4)



(346)

38

Other, net (1,319)

103

NM

(184)

NM Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net (1,753)

6,231

(128)



6,863

(126)

Income before income taxes 96,649

119,612

(19)



88,672

9

Income tax provision 23,163

32,928

(30)



35,193

(34)

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 73,486

86,684

(15)



53,479

37

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 2,124

862

146



(2,405)

188

Net Income $ 71,362

$ 85,822

(17) %

$ 55,884

28 %













Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.











Earnings Per Share1











Basic $ 0.73

$ 0.86

(15) %

$ 0.57

28 % Diluted $ 0.73

$ 0.85

(14) %

$ 0.56

30 % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding











Basic and Diluted 93,320

96,039





93,964



Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.27

$ 0.27





$ 0.27









1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $3.0 million, $3.4 million and $2.4 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Sept. 30, 2021, Sept. 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income





(in thousands, except per share data)







Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 % Change Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net $ 692,188

$ 745,875

(7) % Administrative service fees, net—affiliates 228,904

238,960

(4)

Other service fees, net 57,710

99,515

(42)

Total Revenue 978,802

1,084,350

(10)









Operating Expenses





Compensation and related 408,385

365,104

12

Distribution 120,990

258,925

(53)

Systems and communications 56,086

46,179

21

Professional service fees 44,052

41,162

7

Office and occupancy 33,358

32,539

3

Advertising and promotional 12,107

10,981

10

Travel and related 2,838

4,026

(30)

Other 23,297

22,058

6

Total Operating Expenses 701,113

780,974

(10)

Operating Income 277,689

303,376

(8)









Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net 9,446

7,011

35

Debt expense (1,313)

(2,211)

(41)

Other, net (1,158)

8,426

(114)

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net 6,975

13,226

(47)

Income before income taxes 284,664

316,602

(10)

Income tax provision 83,353

81,852

2

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 201,311

234,750

(14)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (419)

3,554

(112)

Net Income $ 201,730

$ 231,196

(13) %







Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.





Earnings Per Share1





Basic $ 2.05

$ 2.30

(11) % Diluted $ 2.04

$ 2.29

(11) % Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic and Diluted 94,160

96,726



Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.81

$ 0.81









1) Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $8.4 million and $8.9 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2020, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands) Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Assets



Cash and other investments $ 345,085

$ 438,771

Other current assets 132,957

136,572

Intangible assets, net, including goodwill 1,271,178

1,282,020

Other long-term assets 197,189

203,476

Total Assets $ 1,946,409

$ 2,060,839







Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity



Current liabilities $ 234,712

$ 265,446

Long-term debt 102,150

75,000

Other long-term liabilities 349,224

346,409

Redeemable noncontrolling interests 55,472

236,987

Equity excluding treasury stock 1,608,658

1,461,728

Treasury stock (403,807)

(324,731)

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity $ 1,946,409

$ 2,060,839



Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020

Sept. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 Equity











Beginning assets $ 100,506

$ 96,170

$ 76,859



$ 91,788

$ 89,011

Sales1 4,332

5,366

4,186



17,458

14,845

Redemptions1 (5,707)

(6,784)

(5,552)



(19,655)

(20,674)

Net sales (redemptions)1 (1,375)

(1,418)

(1,366)



(2,197)

(5,829)

Net exchanges 3

8

31



43

(62)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 408

0

0



408

(71)

Impact of foreign exchange2 (510)

171

578



(934)

249

Market gains and (losses)3 (1,607)

5,575

4,303



8,317

(2,893)

Ending assets $ 97,425

$ 100,506

$ 80,405



$ 97,425

$ 80,405















Fixed Income











Beginning assets $ 90,801

$ 86,464

$ 73,143



$ 84,277

$ 69,023

Sales1 12,935

10,584

9,859



34,706

28,237

Redemptions1 (6,604)

(7,418)

(4,897)



(22,306)

(20,092)

Net sales (redemptions)1 6,331

3,166

4,962



12,400

8,145

Net exchanges (7)

(7)

(36)



(58)

(5)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 17

0

0



17

(1)

Impact of foreign exchange2 (89)

25

135



(124)

9

Market gains and (losses)3 173

1,153

1,342



714

2,375

Ending assets $ 97,226

$ 90,801

$ 79,546



$ 97,226

$ 79,546















Alternative/Private Markets











Beginning assets4 $ 20,962

$ 19,301

$ 17,485



$ 19,084

$ 18,102

Sales1 1,319

1,330

586



3,127

2,266

Redemptions1 (533)

(546)

(411)



(1,710)

(1,954)

Net sales (redemptions)1 786

784

175



1,417

312

Net exchanges 0

(1)

0



(2)

(1)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 81

0

0



81

452

Impact of foreign exchange2 (554)

54

708



(361)

(446)

Market gains and (losses)3 789

824

(222)



1,845

(273)

Ending assets $ 22,064

$ 20,962

$ 18,146



$ 22,064

$ 18,146















Multi-asset











Beginning assets $ 3,699

$ 3,981

$ 3,705



$ 3,948

$ 4,199

Sales1 71

88

45



226

191

Redemptions1 (103)

(544)

(155)



(817)

(558)

Net sales (redemptions)1 (32)

(456)

(110)



(591)

(367)

Net exchanges 9

14

(4)



28

(23)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 54

0

0



54

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 0

0

1



(1)

1

Market gains and (losses)3 (38)

160

145



254

(73)

Ending assets $ 3,692

$ 3,699

$ 3,737



$ 3,692

$ 3,737















Total Long-term Assets











Beginning assets4 $ 215,968

$ 205,916

$ 171,192



$ 199,097

$ 180,335

Sales1 18,657

17,368

14,676



55,517

45,539

Redemptions1 (12,947)

(15,292)

(11,015)



(44,488)

(43,278)

Net sales (redemptions)1 5,710

2,076

3,661



11,029

2,261

Net exchanges 5

14

(9)



11

(91)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 560

0

0



560

380

Impact of foreign exchange2 (1,153)

250

1,422



(1,420)

(187)

Market gains and (losses)3 (683)

7,712

5,568



11,130

(864)

Ending assets $ 220,407

$ 215,968

$ 181,834



$ 220,407

$ 181,834







1) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 4) The beginning assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type (in millions)



Quarter Ended

Sept. 30, 2021

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds. Separate Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 59,933

$ 40,573

$ 58,486

$ 32,315

$ 13,225

$ 7,737

$ 3,517

$ 182

$ 135,161

$ 80,807

Sales 2,655

1,677

7,273

5,662

1,140

179

71

0

11,139

7,518

Redemptions (3,522)

(2,185)

(5,587)

(1,017)

(494)

(39)

(99)

(4)

(9,702)

(3,245)

Net sales (redemptions) (867)

(508)

1,686

4,645

646

140

(28)

(4)

1,437

4,273

Net exchanges 3

0

43

(50)

0

0

9

0

55

(50)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 408

0

17

0

81

0

54

0

560

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 (283)

(227)

(71)

(18)

(345)

(209)

0

0

(699)

(454)

Market gains and (losses)3 (976)

(631)

101

72

692

97

(34)

(4)

(217)

(466)

Ending assets $ 58,218

$ 39,207

$ 60,262

$ 36,964

$ 14,299

$ 7,765

$ 3,518

$ 174

$ 136,297

$ 84,110

























Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2021

Equity Fixed Income Alternative / Private Markets Multi-asset Total

Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Funds Separate Accounts1 Beginning assets $ 54,312

$ 37,476

$ 53,557

$ 30,720

$ 12,100

$ 6,984

$ 3,744

$ 204

$ 123,713

$ 75,384

Sales 11,758

5,700

24,724

9,982

2,325

802

224

2

39,031

16,486

Redemptions (11,717)

(7,938)

(18,434)

(3,872)

(1,483)

(227)

(779)

(38)

(32,413)

(12,075)

Net sales (redemptions) 41

(2,238)

6,290

6,110

842

575

(555)

(36)

6,618

4,411

Net exchanges (360)

403

(10)

(48)

(2)

0

27

1

(345)

356

Acquisition-related 408

0

17

0

81

0

54

0

560

0

Impact of foreign exchange2 (463)

(471)

(90)

(34)

(225)

(136)

0

(1)

(778)

(642)

Market gains and (losses)3 4,280

4,037

498

216

1,503

342

248

6

6,529

4,601

Ending assets $ 58,218

$ 39,207

$ 60,262

$ 36,964

$ 14,299

$ 7,765

$ 3,518

$ 174

$ 136,297

$ 84,110







1) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 2) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type





(in millions) Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020

Sept. 30, 2021 Sept. 30, 2020 Total Fund Assets











Beginning assets $ 135,161

$ 128,376

$ 104,322



$ 123,713

$ 107,724

Sales 11,139

12,639

10,635



39,031

34,197

Redemptions (9,702)

(10,936)

(8,328)



(32,413)

(31,954)

Net sales (redemptions) 1,437

1,703

2,307



6,618

2,243

Net exchanges 55

12

(9)



(345)

(85)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 560

0

0



560

0

Impact of foreign exchange1 (699)

138

851



(778)

(220)

Market gains and (losses)2 (217)

4,932

3,340



6,529

1,149

Ending assets $ 136,297

$ 135,161

$ 110,811



$ 136,297

$ 110,811















Total Separate Account Assets3











Beginning assets5 $ 80,807

$ 77,540

$ 66,870



$ 75,384

$ 72,611

Sales4 7,518

4,729

4,041



16,486

11,342

Redemptions4 (3,245)

(4,356)

(2,687)



(12,075)

(11,324)

Net sales (redemptions)4 4,273

373

1,354



4,411

18

Net exchanges (50)

2

0



356

(6)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 0

0

0



0

380

Impact of foreign exchange1 (454)

112

571



(642)

33

Market gains and (losses)2 (466)

2,780

2,228



4,601

(2,013)

Ending assets $ 84,110

$ 80,807

$ 71,023



$ 84,110

$ 71,023















Total Long-term Assets3











Beginning assets5 $ 215,968

$ 205,916

$ 171,192



$ 199,097

$ 180,335

Sales4 18,657

17,368

14,676



55,517

45,539

Redemptions4 (12,947)

(15,292)

(11,015)



(44,488)

(43,278)

Net sales (redemptions)4 5,710

2,076

3,661



11,029

2,261

Net exchanges 5

14

(9)



11

(91)

Acquisitions/(dispositions) 560

0

0



560

380

Impact of foreign exchange1 (1,153)

250

1,422



(1,420)

(187)

Market gains and (losses)2 (683)

7,712

5,568



11,130

(864)

Ending assets $ 220,407

$ 215,968

$ 181,834



$ 220,407

$ 181,834







1) Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes. 2) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income. 3) Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products. 4) For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return. 5) The beginning assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.





Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions) Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 By Asset Class









Equity $ 97,425

$ 100,506

$ 96,170

$ 91,788

$ 80,405

Fixed-income 97,226

90,801

86,464

84,277

79,546

Alternative / private markets 22,064

20,962

19,301

19,084

18,146

Multi-asset 3,692

3,699

3,981

3,948

3,737

Total long-term assets 220,407

215,968

205,916

199,097

181,834

Money market 413,713

429,804

419,080

420,333

432,952

Total Managed Assets $ 634,120

$ 645,772

$ 624,996

$ 619,430

$ 614,786













By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 58,218

$ 59,933

$ 56,767

$ 54,312

$ 46,093

Fixed-income 60,262

58,486

55,581

53,557

49,779

Alternative / private markets 14,299

13,225

12,231

12,100

11,393

Multi-asset 3,518

3,517

3,797

3,744

3,546

Total long-term assets 136,297

135,161

128,376

123,713

110,811

Money market 292,311

301,971

297,182

301,855

325,940

Total Fund Assets $ 428,608

$ 437,132

$ 425,558

$ 425,568

$ 436,751

Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 39,207

$ 40,573

$ 39,403

$ 37,476

$ 34,312

Fixed-income 36,964

32,315

30,883

30,720

29,767

Alternative / private markets 7,765

7,737

7,070

6,984

6,753

Multi-asset 174

182

184

204

191

Total long-term assets 84,110

80,807

77,540

75,384

71,023

Money market 121,402

127,833

121,898

118,478

107,012

Total Separate Account Assets $ 205,512

$ 208,640

$ 199,438

$ 193,862

$ 178,035

Total Managed Assets $ 634,120

$ 645,772

$ 624,996

$ 619,430

$ 614,786



Unaudited Average Managed Assets Quarter Ended (in millions) Sept. 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 By Asset Class









Equity $ 100,076

$ 99,165

$ 95,167

$ 85,572

$ 80,403

Fixed-income 93,685

88,405

86,939

82,144

76,798

Alternative / private markets 21,446

20,047

19,278

18,549

18,270

Multi-asset 3,713

4,067

3,974

3,831

3,786

Total long-term assets 218,920

211,684

205,358

190,096

179,257

Money market 414,141

427,993

412,720

420,436

448,795

Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 633,061

$ 639,677

$ 618,078

$ 610,532

$ 628,052













By Product Type









Funds:









Equity $ 59,918

$ 58,662

$ 56,832

$ 50,022

$ 46,020

Fixed-income 59,618

57,006

55,416

51,934

48,418

Alternative / private markets 13,704

12,703

12,239

11,670

11,539

Multi-asset 3,533

3,880

3,783

3,634

3,590

Total long-term assets 136,773

132,251

128,270

117,260

109,567

Money market 289,566

301,990

288,403

311,769

338,814

Total Avg. Fund Assets $ 426,339

$ 434,241

$ 416,673

$ 429,029

$ 448,381

Separate Accounts:









Equity $ 40,158

$ 40,503

$ 38,335

$ 35,550

$ 34,383

Fixed-income 34,067

31,399

31,523

30,210

28,380

Alternative / private markets 7,742

7,344

7,039

6,879

6,731

Multi-asset 180

187

191

197

196

Total long-term assets 82,147

79,433

77,088

72,836

69,690

Money market 124,575

126,003

124,317

108,667

109,981

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets $ 206,722

$ 205,436

$ 201,405

$ 181,503

$ 179,671

Total Avg. Managed Assets $ 633,061

$ 639,677

$ 618,078

$ 610,532

$ 628,052



Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Nine Months Ended (in millions)

Sept. 30, 2021

Sept. 30, 2020 By Asset Class







Equity

$ 98,136



$ 78,930

Fixed-income

89,676



71,823

Alternative / private markets1

20,257



18,091

Multi-asset

3,918



3,808

Total long-term assets

211,987



172,652

Money market

418,285



442,381

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 630,272



$ 615,033











By Product Type







Funds:







Equity

$ 58,471



$ 44,106

Fixed-income

57,346



45,221

Alternative / private markets1

12,882



11,342

Multi-asset

3,732



3,619

Total long-term assets

132,431



104,288

Money market

293,320



328,730

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$ 425,751



$ 433,018

Separate Accounts:







Equity

$ 39,665



$ 34,824

Fixed-income

32,330



26,602

Alternative / private markets

7,375



6,749

Multi-asset

186



189

Total long-term assets

79,556



68,364

Money market

124,965



113,651

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$ 204,521



$ 182,015

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$ 630,272



$ 615,033







1) The average balance for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.

