Federated Investors, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Dates

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII), one of the world's largest investment managers, will report financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 after the market closes on Thursday, April 25, 2019. A conference call for investors and analysts will be held at 9 a.m. Eastern on Friday, April 26, 2019. President and Chief Executive Officer J. Christopher Donahue and Chief Financial Officer Thomas R. Donahue will host the call.

Federated's Annual Shareholder Meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Suite 200 of the Liberty Center in Pittsburgh.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call should dial 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) or visit FederatedInvestors.com for real-time Internet access. To listen online, go to the About section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to register and join the call.

A telephone replay of the call will begin at approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on April 26, 2019 and will be available until May 3, 2019. To access the telephone replay, dial 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and enter the access code 46069. The online replay will be available via FederatedInvestors.com for one year.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $459.9 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2018. Our investment solutions span 130 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and money market funds and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 9,500 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated's nearly 1,900 employees include those in New York, Boston, London and several other offices worldwide. In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.

