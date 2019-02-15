Federated Investors, Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 10-K with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII), one of the world's largest investment managers, today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2018.

Federated makes available all of its annual report documents and provides access to its other SEC filings on its website, either directly or via a link to EDGAR. For more information visit the About Federated section of FederatedInvestors.com and select Annual Report or SEC Filings.

Shareholders may also receive a paper copy of Federated's Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements, free of charge upon written request. Written requests should be sent to Corporate Communications, Federated Investors Tower, 1001 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222-3779.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $459.9 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2018. Our investment solutions span 130 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and money market funds and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to more than 9,500 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated's nearly 1,900 employees include those in New York, Boston, London and several other offices worldwide. In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services. Information regarding Hermes is available at Hermes-Investment.com. An analyst presentation that includes information about Hermes also is available. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.

