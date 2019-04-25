Federated Investors, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings

- Q1 2019 EPS of $0.54

- Managed assets reach a record $484.9 billion

- Board declares $0.27 per share quarterly dividend

Federated Investors, Inc.

Apr 25, 2019, 16:17 ET

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE: FII), one of the world's largest investment managers, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.54 for Q1 2019, compared to $0.60 for the same quarter last year on net income of $54.5 million for Q1 2019 compared to $60.3 million for Q1 2018.

Federated's total managed assets were a record $484.9 billion at March 31, 2019, up $92.7 billion or 24% from $392.2 billion at March 31, 2018 and up $25.0 billion or 5% from $459.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2018. Total average managed assets for Q1 2019 were $475.4 billion, up $77.4 billion or 19% from $398.0 billion reported for Q1 2018 and up $31.7 billion or 7% from $443.7 billion reported for Q4 2018. The results in this press release include activity of Hermes Fund Managers Limited (Hermes), beginning July 1, 2018.

"Liquidity management products saw strong flows in the first quarter, as Federated's money market funds offered the potential for higher yields than deposit accounts," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "Assets in our prime, government and tax-free money market funds were up from the previous quarter, and investors turned to Federated for liquidity management solutions that provide diligent credit analysis, broad diversification and competitive yields."

Federated's board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on May 15, 2019 to shareholders of record as of May 8, 2019. During Q1 2019, Federated purchased 60,833 shares of Federated class B common stock for $1.5 million.

Federated's equity assets were $80.2 billion at March 31, 2019, up $21.4 billion or 36% from $58.8 billion at March 31, 2018 and up $7.7 billion or 11% from $72.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2018. Top-selling equity funds during Q1 2019 on a net basis were Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund, Hermes Global Emerging Markets Fund, Federated MDT Small Cap Growth Fund, Federated MDT Small Cap Core Fund and Federated MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund.

Federated's fixed-income assets were $64.1 billion at March 31, 2019, up $1.9 billion or 3% from $62.2 billion at March 31, 2018 and up $0.9 billion or 1% from $63.2 billion at Dec. 31, 2018. Top-selling fixed-income funds during Q1 2019 on a net basis included Federated Total Return Bond Fund, Federated Municipal Ultrashort Fund, Federated U.S. Government Securities Fund: 1-3 Years, Federated Sterling Cash Plus Fund and Federated Mortgage Fund.

Money market assets were $318.4 billion at March 31, 2019, up $52.5 billion or 20% from $265.9 billion at March 31, 2018 and up $16.6 billion or 6% from $301.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2018. Money market fund assets were $214.8 billion at March 31, 2019, up $32.4 billion or 18% from $182.4 billion at March 31, 2018 and up $6.3 billion or 3% from $208.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2018.  Federated's money market separate account assets were $103.6 billion at March 31, 2019, up $20.1 billion or 24% from $83.5 billion at March 31, 2018 and up $10.3 billion or 11% from $93.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2018.

Financial Summary

Q1 2019 vs. Q1 2018

Revenue increased $43.2 million or 16% primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes' revenue, which included performance fees of $2.8 million, and higher average money market assets. These increases in revenue were partially offset by a decrease in revenue from lower average equity and fixed-income assets (excluding Hermes).

During Q1 2019, Federated derived 61% of its revenue from long-term assets (40% from equity assets, 14% from fixed-income assets and 7% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 38% from money market assets and 1% from sources other than managed assets.

Operating expenses increased $52.0 million or 28% primarily due to the consolidation of Hermes' expenses.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $2.4 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments.

Q1 2019 vs. Q4 2018

Revenue was down slightly, primarily due to two fewer days in the quarter and lower performance fees, offset by higher average money market assets. Operating expenses increased $16.9 million or 8% primarily due to higher compensation and related expenses resulting from higher incentive compensation and seasonality in payroll taxes, and an increase in distribution expenses primarily due to the increase in money market fund assets.

Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $7.8 million primarily due to an increase in the market value of investments.

Federated's level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated's business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated's financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Federated will host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern on April 26, 2019. Investors are invited to listen to Federated's earnings teleconference by calling 877-407-0782 (domestic) or 201-689-8567 (international) prior to the 9 a.m. start time. The call may also be accessed online in real time via the About section of FederatedInvestors.com. A replay will be available from approximately 12:30 p.m. Eastern on April 26, 2019 until May 3, 2019 by calling 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international) and entering access code 46069. An online replay will be available via FederatedInvestors.com for one year.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $484.9 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2019. Our investment solutions span 129 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and money market funds and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing comprehensive investment management to approximately 9,500 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated's nearly 1,900 employees include those in New York, Boston, London and several other offices worldwide. In 2018, Federated acquired a majority interest in Hermes Investment Management, which provides world-class active management and stewardship services.

Federated ranks in the top 6% of equity fund managers in the industry, the top 7% of money market fund managers and the top 11% of fixed-income fund managers1. Federated also ranks as the 10th-largest SMA manager2.  Information regarding Hermes is available at Hermes-Investment.com. An analyst presentation that includes information about Hermes also is available. For more information, visit FederatedInvestors.com.

###

1) Strategic Insight, March 31, 2019. Based on assets under management in open-end funds.
2) Money Management Institute/Cerulli, Q4 2018.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Investment Management Limited and Hermes European Equities Limited, each a registered investment adviser.

Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to liquidity management solution attributes, performance, investor preferences and demand, and asset flows and mix, constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned, sustain product demand, and asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such statements in the future.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(in thousands, except per share data)






Quarter Ended

% Change
Q1 2018 to
Q1 2019

Quarter Ended

% Change
Q4 2018 to
Q1 2019

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2018

Dec. 31, 2018

Revenue





Investment advisory fees, net

$

211,199

$

174,266

21

%

$

213,990

(1)

%

Administrative service fees, net—affiliates

54,135

49,023

10

52,022

4

Other service fees, net

41,716

40,563

3

41,204

1

Total Revenue

307,050

263,852

16

307,216

0







Operating Expenses





Compensation and related

111,216

78,374

42

99,153

12

Distribution

77,632

72,498

7

73,482

6

Systems and communications

12,794

8,433

52

11,528

11

Office and occupancy

11,362

7,541

51

10,384

9

Professional service fees

10,486

9,631

9

10,461

0

Advertising and promotional

4,190

3,228

30

5,174

(19)

Travel and related

3,848

2,821

36

4,627

(17)

Other

4,633

1,655

4,453

4

Total Operating Expenses

236,161

184,181

28

219,262

8

Operating Income

70,889

79,671

(11)

87,954

(19)







Nonoperating Income (Expenses)





Investment income (loss), net

2,709

718

277

(1,666)

263

Debt expense

(1,400)

(1,330)

5

(1,522)

(8)

Other, net

324

(143)

327

(2,972)

111

Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net

1,633

(755)

316

(6,160)

127

Income before income taxes

72,522

78,916

(8)

81,794

(11)

Income tax provision

17,911

18,910

(5)

20,162

(11)

Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

54,611

60,006

(9)

61,632

(11)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries

65

(325)

120

96

(32)

Net Income

$

54,546

$

60,331

(10)

%

$

61,536

(11)

%







Amounts Attributable to Federated Investors, Inc.





Earnings Per Share1





Basic and diluted

$

0.54

$

0.60

(10)

%

$

0.61

(11)

%

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding





Basic

96,994

97,187


96,758

Diluted

96,995

97,189


96,758

Dividends Declared Per Share

$

0.27

$

0.25


$

0.27



1)

Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of basic earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $2.1 million, $2.4 million and $2.3 million available to unvested restricted Federated shareholders for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2019, March 31, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2018, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2018.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

March 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Assets

  Cash and other investments

$

162,111

$

190,490

  Other current assets

116,240

113,611

  Intangible assets, net, including goodwill

1,156,809

1,149,247

  Other long-term assets

200,016

90,335

  Total Assets

$

1,635,176

$

1,543,683



Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

  Current liabilities

$

131,692

$

181,180

  Long-term debt

130,000

135,000

  Other long-term liabilities

289,545

187,869

  Redeemable noncontrolling interests

186,200

182,513

  Equity excluding treasury stock

1,174,731

1,144,458

  Treasury stock

(276,992)

(287,337)

  Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity

$

1,635,176

$

1,543,683

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class


(in millions)

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

March 31, 2018

Equity


Beginning assets

$

72,497

$

84,143

$

62,816

Sales1

5,136

4,274

3,193

Redemptions1

(5,926)

(6,777)

(5,258)

Net redemptions1

(790)

(2,503)

(2,065)

Net exchanges

13

(180)

(127)

Impact of foreign exchange2

(122)

0

0

Market gains and losses3

8,647

(8,963)

(1,794)

Ending assets

$

80,245

$

72,497

$

58,830




Fixed Income


Beginning assets

$

63,158

$

65,369

$

64,160

Sales1

5,416

5,330

4,908

Redemptions1

(6,341)

(7,424)

(6,594)

Net redemptions1

(925)

(2,094)

(1,686)

Net exchanges

(33)

214

127

Impact of foreign exchange2

8

0

0

Market gains and losses3

1,899

(331)

(396)

Ending assets

$

64,107

$

63,158

$

62,205




Alternative / Private Markets4


Beginning assets

$

18,318

$

18,621

$

366

Sales1

313

437

41

Redemptions1

(858)

(530)

(67)

Net redemptions1

(545)

(93)

(26)

Net exchanges

(2)

1

1

Impact of foreign exchange2

387

0

0

Market gains and losses3

(304)

(211)

2

Ending assets

$

17,854

$

18,318

$

343




Multi-asset


Beginning assets

$

4,093

$

4,790

$

5,014

Sales1

104

119

128

Redemptions1

(241)

(369)

(235)

Net redemptions1

(137)

(250)

(107)

Net exchanges

2

(23)

0

Market gains and losses3

301

(424)

(64)

Ending assets

$

4,259

$

4,093

$

4,843




Total Long-term Assets4


Beginning assets

$

158,066

$

172,923

$

132,356

Sales1

10,969

10,160

8,270

Redemptions1

(13,366)

(15,100)

(12,154)

Net redemptions1

(2,397)

(4,940)

(3,884)

Net exchanges

(20)

12

1

Impact of foreign exchange2

273

0

0

Market gains and losses3

10,543

(9,929)

(2,252)

Ending assets

$

166,465

$

158,066

$

126,221


1)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.  Reporting only contains foreign exchange separately beginning with Q1 2019 (previously included in Market gains and losses).

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions, net investment income and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates for periods prior to Q1 2019.

4)

Includes $8.1 billion and $8.3 billion at March 31, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type

(in millions)

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2019

Equity

Fixed Income

Alternative / Private Markets

Multi-asset

Total

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds2

Separate Accounts1

Funds

Separate Accounts1

Funds2

Separate Accounts1

Beginning assets

$

36,584

$

35,913

$

40,490

$

22,668

$

11,365

$

6,953

$

3,920

$

173

$

92,359

$

65,707

Sales

3,412

1,724

4,154

1,262

254

59

102

2

7,922

3,047

Redemptions

(3,003)

(2,923)

(4,726)

(1,615)

(387)

(471)

(235)

(6)

(8,351)

(5,015)

Net sales (redemptions)

409

(1,199)

(572)

(353)

(133)

(412)

(133)

(4)

(429)

(1,968)

Net exchanges

13

0

(8)

(25)

(2)

0

2

0

5

(25)

Impact of foreign exchange3

(15)

(107)

23

(15)

240

147

0

0

248

25

Market gains and losses4

5,066

3,581

1,256

643

(306)

2

283

18

6,299

4,244

Ending assets

$

42,057

$

38,188

$

41,189

$

22,918

$

11,164

$

6,690

$

4,072

$

187

$

98,482

$

67,983


1)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.  For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

2)

Includes $8.1 billion of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

3)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.

4)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.

Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type

(in millions)

Quarter Ended

March 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

March 31, 2018

Total Fund Assets1


Beginning assets

$

92,359

$

101,437

$

79,301

Sales

7,922

7,868

5,956

Redemptions

(8,351)

(10,375)

(7,634)

Net redemptions

(429)

(2,507)

(1,678)

Net exchanges

5

13

(2)

Impact of foreign exchange2

248

0

0

Market gains and losses3

6,299

(6,584)

(622)

Ending assets

$

98,482

$

92,359

$

76,999




Total Separate Accounts Assets4


Beginning assets

$

65,707

$

71,486

$

53,055

Sales5

3,047

2,292

2,314

Redemptions5

(5,015)

(4,725)

(4,520)

Net redemptions5

(1,968)

(2,433)

(2,206)

Net exchanges

(25)

(1)

3

Impact of foreign exchange2

25

0

0

Market gains and losses3

4,244

(3,345)

(1,630)

Ending assets

$

67,983

$

65,707

$

49,222




Total Long-term Assets1,4


Beginning assets

$

158,066

$

172,923

$

132,356

Sales5

10,969

10,160

8,270

Redemptions5

(13,366)

(15,100)

(12,154)

Net redemptions5

(2,397)

(4,940)

(3,884)

Net exchanges

(20)

12

1

Impact of foreign exchange2

273

0

0

Market gains and losses3

10,543

(9,929)

(2,252)

Ending assets

$

166,465

$

158,066

$

126,221


1)

Includes $8.1 billion and $8.3 billion at March 31, 2019 and Dec. 31, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

2)

Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.  Reporting only contains foreign exchange separately beginning with Q1 2019 (previously included in Market gains and losses).

3)

Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions, net investment income and the impact of changes in foreign exchange rates for periods prior to Q1 2019.

4)

Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products.

5)

For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.

Unaudited Managed Assets

(in millions)

March 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Sept. 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

By Asset Class




Equity

$

80,245

$

72,497

$

84,143

$

57,973

$

58,830

Fixed-income

64,107

63,158

65,369

61,435

62,205

Alternative / private markets1

17,854

18,318

18,621

292

343

Multi-asset

4,259

4,093

4,790

4,730

4,843

Total long-term assets

166,465

158,066

172,923

124,430

126,221

Money market

318,413

301,794

264,233

255,247

265,944

Total Managed Assets

$

484,878

$

459,860

$

437,156

$

379,677

$

392,165






By Product Type




Funds:




Equity

$

42,057

$

36,584

$

43,578

$

31,699

$

31,507

Fixed-income

41,189

40,490

41,817

39,877

40,529

Alternative / private markets1

11,164

11,365

11,457

292

343

Multi-asset

4,072

3,920

4,585

4,521

4,620

Total long-term assets

98,482

92,359

101,437

76,389

76,999

Money market

214,764

208,480

182,966

172,671

182,437

Total Fund Assets

$

313,246

$

300,839

$

284,403

$

249,060

$

259,436

Separate Accounts:




Equity

$

38,188

$

35,913

$

40,565

$

26,274

$

27,323

Fixed-income

22,918

22,668

23,552

21,558

21,676

Alternative / private markets

6,690

6,953

7,164

0

0

Multi-asset

187

173

205

209

223

Total long-term assets

67,983

65,707

71,486

48,041

49,222

Money market

103,649

93,314

81,267

82,576

83,507

Total Separate Account Assets

$

171,632

$

159,021

$

152,753

$

130,617

$

132,729

Total Managed Assets

$

484,878

$

459,860

$

437,156

$

379,677

$

392,165


1)

Includes $8.1 billion, $8.3 billion and $8.4 billion at March 31, 2019, Dec. 31, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

Unaudited Average Managed Assets

Quarter Ended

(in millions)

March 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2018

Sept. 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

By Asset Class




Equity

$

77,554

$

78,084

$

84,262

$

58,818

$

61,555

Fixed-income

64,167

63,881

64,750

61,648

63,538

Alternative / private markets1

18,311

18,410

18,504

319

355

Multi-asset

4,225

4,449

4,805

4,824

4,979

Total long-term assets

164,257

164,824

172,321

125,609

130,427

Money market

311,150

278,885

261,571

260,371

267,546

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

475,407

$

443,709

$

433,892

$

385,980

$

397,973






By Product Type




Funds:




Equity

$

40,217

$

39,871

$

43,473

$

31,911

$

32,680

Fixed-income

41,095

41,088

41,501

40,199

41,022

Alternative / private markets1

11,545

11,351

11,109

319

355

Multi-asset

4,042

4,268

4,598

4,604

4,749

Total long-term assets

96,899

96,578

100,681

77,033

78,806

Money market

209,260

194,009

179,562

175,885

181,856

Total Avg. Fund Assets

$

306,159

$

290,587

$

280,243

$

252,918

$

260,662

Separate Accounts:




Equity

$

37,337

$

38,213

$

40,789

$

26,907

$

28,875

Fixed-income

23,072

22,793

23,249

21,449

22,516

Alternative / private markets

6,766

7,059

7,395

0

0

Multi-asset

183

181

207

220

230

Total long-term assets

67,358

68,246

71,640

48,576

51,621

Money market

101,890

84,876

82,009

84,486

85,690

Total Avg. Separate Account Assets

$

169,248

$

153,122

$

153,649

$

133,062

$

137,311

Total Avg. Managed Assets

$

475,407

$

443,709

$

433,892

$

385,980

$

397,973


1)

The average balance includes $8.4 billion, $8.3 billion and $8.2 billion for the quarters ended March 31, 2019, Dec. 31, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2018, respectively, of assets managed by a nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Hermes holds an equity method investment.

SOURCE Federated Investors, Inc.

