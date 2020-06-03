Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund to Change Name

PITTSBURGH, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: FMN) intends to change its name to Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund. The name change is expected to become effective at the close of business on June 26, 2020.

On Feb. 13, 2020, in connection with Federated Investors, Inc.'s corporate name change to Federated Hermes, Inc., which became effective Jan. 31, 2020, the Board of Trustees of the fund approved changing the fund's name to replace "Federated" with "Federated Hermes."

The fund seeks to provide investors with current dividend income that is exempt from regular federal income tax. In addition, the fund features income exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT). There are no changes in fund operations or investment policies as a result of the name change, and the fund will continue to be managed by R.J. Gallo, CFA, senior portfolio manager and head of the municipal bond investment group, and Lee Cunningham II, senior portfolio manager.

Federated Hermes, Inc. is a leading global investment manager with $605.8 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020. Guided by our conviction that responsible investing is the best way to create wealth over the long term, our investment solutions span 163 equity, fixed-income, alternative/private markets, multi-asset and liquidity management strategies and a range of separately managed account strategies. Providing world-class active investment management and engagement services to more than 11,000 institutions and intermediaries, our clients include corporations, government entities, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, banks and broker/dealers. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Federated Hermes' more than 1,900 employees include those in London, New York, Boston and several other offices worldwide. For more information, visit FederatedHermes.com.

