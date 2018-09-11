LOS ALTOS HILLS, Calif., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Federico Faggin is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Non-Profit in recognition of his role as Founder, Director, & Physicist of Federico and Elvia Faggin Foundation.

Established since 2011, Federico and Elvia Faggin Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the scientific study of consciousness.





With over 53 years of experience in the field as a Physicist, Dr. Federico Faggin founded and directed several startup companies since he was 32 years old. In 1974, Dr. Faggin started and directed his first company, Zilog, Inc., dedicated to the emergent microprocessor and microcontroller market. Thereafter, Dr. Faggin founded and directed Cygnet Technologies, Inc. in 1982 and Synaptics Inc. in 1986 which initially focused on developing artificial neural network and later developed the touchpads and the touchscreens that have changed the ways we interface with mobile devices.

When asked his advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. Faggin states, "Do what you feel passionate about. That's where you can give your best." Dr. Faggin believes that consciousness is an irreducible property of nature and that purpose and meaning exist in the universe, instead of just randomness. With a strong interest in semiconductors, throughout his career, Dr. Faggin has established himself as an acclaimed Physicist specialized in the areas of technology and invention.

Early in his career, Dr. Faggin attended the University of Padua where he attained his Physics degree. Thereafter, Dr. Faggin would receive two honorary PhDs: a PhD in Electronic Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Armenia, and a PhD in Science from Chapman University.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Faggin was the recipient of the Marconi Prize (1988), the Kyoto Prize for Advanced Technology (1997), the Lifetime Achievement Award from the European Patent Organization (2006), and the 2009 National Medal of Technology and Innovation, from President Barack Obama. Inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame for the co-invention of the microprocessor, Dr. Faggin designed the world's first microprocessor, the Intel 4004, in 1971 in addition to developing the design methodology and directing the design of all early Intel's microprocessors from 1970 to 1974.

Dr. Faggin dedicates this recognition to his wonderful wife Elvia, for her continuing love, support, and belief in him.

