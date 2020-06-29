Federico Salgado's new book Sobre las Olas del Mar, a reverberating compendium of poetry and prose that divulge the bliss and poignancy of the heart and mind

Published by Page Publishing, Federico Salgado's new book Sobre las Olas del Mar will envelop readers with insightful verses and insights the speak of life's quaintness that inspires the soul and usher in warmth to the heart.

Consumers who wish to be filled with wisdom and understanding concerning life's enrapturing nature can purchase Sobre las Olas del Mar in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196745/Federico_Salgado.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

