Federico Salgado's new book Sobre las Olas del Mar, a reverberating compendium of poetry and prose that divulge the bliss and poignancy of the heart and mind
Jun 29, 2020, 06:00 ET
CHICAGO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Salgado said this about his book: "For me, poetry is the written expression of the being that manifests the feelings of the soul, that combine in time and shorten the space, to revive love with the verses and show the feeling of the poet, his life, his love, his triumphs, their failures, sorrows, and joys.
It is enough to read the poetry contained in this work that is a beautiful reflection of your smile, that shows the essence of your soul, beautiful woman, who with your charms, brings forth poetry, to kiss and embrace your soul…"
Published by Page Publishing, Federico Salgado's new book Sobre las Olas del Mar will envelop readers with insightful verses and insights the speak of life's quaintness that inspires the soul and usher in warmth to the heart.
Consumers who wish to be filled with wisdom and understanding concerning life's enrapturing nature can purchase Sobre las Olas del Mar in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
